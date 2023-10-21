- Home
Poke Poke Streeterville
729 Reviews
$
355 East Ohio Street
Chicago, IL 60611
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Poké Bowls
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori
purple rice | tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | pineapple | edamame | cucumber | white radish | beets | scallion | thai mango | spicy mayo
purple rice | scallop | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | white radish | crispy onion | pickled ginger | yuzu beets | thai mango | togarashi
purple rice | chicken | tuna | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | pineapple | edamame | radish | carrot | yuzu beets | creamy wasabi | nori | tempura crunch
vermicelli noodles | spicy tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | edamame | carrot | scallion | spicy mayo | classic poke | tempura crunch
white rice | spring mix | tofu | avocado | cucumber | carrot | beets | edamame | white radish | pickled ginger | choice of sauce
Noodles & Rice
红烧牛肉面 Slow Braised Beef Shank, Bok choy, soft boiled egg, Scallion. Braised Beef noodle soup is a noodle soup made of stewed or braised beef, beef broth, vegetables and noodles.
Creamy Pork Broth, Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Pork Belly, Marinated Bamboo, Naruto, Soft Boiled Egg , Wood Ear Mushroom, Nori, Scallions.
Seasonal vegetables & tofu in 100% vegetarian broth and vegan ramen noodles
Simmered thinly-sliced fatty beef with onions over rice, topped with half a soft boiled egg, pickled radish, bok choy, scallions, nori and crispy onion
Bowl of udon noodles topped with thinly-sliced fatty beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with bok choy, crispy onion in dashi and soy sauce broth.
Contains fish ball, fish tofu, fish cake, kurobuta sausage, chikuwa, scallion with Japanese udon noodles soup.
Grilled fresh water eel with tamago, pickled radish, pickled ginger, unagi sauce, and nori over rice
Appetizers & Soups
Steamed soy beans with salt
1/4 of a grilled eel
Pork or Vegetable dumplings with ponzu sauce, steam or pan-fired.
Pan-fried veggie gyoza
Japanese crab salad with spicy mayo
Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth
Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame
Drinks
Japanese Roasted Tea made with selected tea leaves from Japan.
Juice drink from concentrate blended with natural flavor
Unfiltered and made with fresh ginger & organic cane sugar
Japanese uncarbonated yogurt flavored drink
Japan's #1 Unsweeted Tea
Flavored sweet tea
Sparkling water
Desserts
Daifuku (大福) (literally "great luck"), is a Japanese confection consisting of a small round mochi ( glutinous rice cake) stuffed with sweet filling.
Shiratama(白玉) is one of rice cake made from powdered glutinous rice. Siratama-zanzai is add Azuki beans to Shiratama. It is typical Japanese sweets.
Kinako mochi is a jelly-like confection made from Bracken starch and covered or dipped in kinako (roasted soybean flour) with a brown sugar center. It differs from true mochi made from glutinous rice.