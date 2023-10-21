Poké Bowls

Build Your Own Poké Bowl (REGULAR)
$13.50

Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!

Build Your Own Poké Bowl (LARGE)
$16.50

Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!

Tsukiji Bowl
$13.50

white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori

Osaka Bowl
$13.50

purple rice | tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | pineapple | edamame | cucumber | white radish | beets | scallion | thai mango | spicy mayo

Kuromon Bowl
$13.50

purple rice | scallop | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | white radish | crispy onion | pickled ginger | yuzu beets | thai mango | togarashi

Suki Bowl
$13.50

purple rice | chicken | tuna | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | pineapple | edamame | radish | carrot | yuzu beets | creamy wasabi | nori | tempura crunch

Umi Bowl
$13.50

vermicelli noodles | spicy tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | edamame | carrot | scallion | spicy mayo | classic poke | tempura crunch

Yasai Bowl (Vegetarian)
$12.00

white rice | spring mix | tofu | avocado | cucumber | carrot | beets | edamame | white radish | pickled ginger | choice of sauce

Noodles & Rice

**(NEW)** Braised Beef noodles Soup
$14.50

红烧牛肉面 Slow Braised Beef Shank, Bok choy, soft boiled egg, Scallion. Braised Beef noodle soup is a noodle soup made of stewed or braised beef, beef broth, vegetables and noodles.

Tonkotsu Ramen
$14.00

Creamy Pork Broth, Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Pork Belly, Marinated Bamboo, Naruto, Soft Boiled Egg , Wood Ear Mushroom, Nori, Scallions.

Vegetarian Ramen
$12.00

Seasonal vegetables & tofu in 100% vegetarian broth and vegan ramen noodles

Gyu-Don (simmered beef rice)
$13.50

Simmered thinly-sliced fatty beef with onions over rice, topped with half a soft boiled egg, pickled radish, bok choy, scallions, nori and crispy onion

Gyu-Udon (simmered beef noodles)
$13.50

Bowl of udon noodles topped with thinly-sliced fatty beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with bok choy, crispy onion in dashi and soy sauce broth.

Specialty Udon
$13.50

Contains fish ball, fish tofu, fish cake, kurobuta sausage, chikuwa, scallion with Japanese udon noodles soup.

Unagi Bento
$17.50

Grilled fresh water eel with tamago, pickled radish, pickled ginger, unagi sauce, and nori over rice

Appetizers & Soups

Edamame
$5.00

Steamed soy beans with salt

Grilled Unagi
$7.50

1/4 of a grilled eel

Pork Gyoza
$6.50

Pork or Vegetable dumplings with ponzu sauce, steam or pan-fired.

Veggie Gyoza
$6.50

Pan-fried veggie gyoza

Seaweed Salad
$5.50
Spicy Crab Salad
$5.50

Japanese crab salad with spicy mayo

Wonton Soup
$4.00

Pork and shrimp dumplings in homemade chicken broth

Miso Soup
$3.00

Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame

Drinks

Pokka Houjicha
$2.50Out of stock

Japanese Roasted Tea made with selected tea leaves from Japan.

Hawaiian Sun
$2.50

Juice drink from concentrate blended with natural flavor

Aloe Drink
$3.50
Bottle Water
$1.50
Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
$3.50

Unfiltered and made with fresh ginger & organic cane sugar

Calpico
$3.50

Japanese uncarbonated yogurt flavored drink

Coconut Water
$3.50
Ito En Unsweetened Tea
$3.50

Japan's #1 Unsweeted Tea

Joe's Tea
$3.50

Flavored sweet tea

La Croix
$2.00

Sparkling water

Perrier Mineral Water
$2.00
Royal Milk Tea
$3.50
Soda (Can)
$2.00
Ramune
$3.75

Desserts

Soy Milk Daifuku
$2.50

Daifuku (大福) (literally "great luck"), is a Japanese confection consisting of a small round mochi ( glutinous rice cake) stuffed with sweet filling.

Shiratama Zenzai
$3.50

Shiratama(白玉) is one of rice cake made from powdered glutinous rice. Siratama-zanzai is add Azuki beans to Shiratama. It is typical Japanese sweets.

Kinako Mochi
$3.50Out of stock

Kinako mochi is a jelly-like confection made from Bracken starch and covered or dipped in kinako (roasted soybean flour) with a brown sugar center. It differs from true mochi made from glutinous rice.