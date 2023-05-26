Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smoque BBQ

11,176 Reviews

$$

3800 N. Pulaski

Chicago, IL 60641

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

A rich Mac n Cheese made with a sharp cheddar cheese sauce, topped with a parmesan and buttered bread crumb crust and baked to order.

Brisket Platter Meal

Brisket Platter Meal

$22.99

Approximately half a pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

Brisket Sandwich Meal

Brisket Sandwich Meal

$17.99

Approximately 6 ounces of our smoked brisket on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of one small side.

BRISKET

Brisket Sandwich a la Carte

Brisket Sandwich a la Carte

$12.99

Approximately 6 ounces of our smoked brisket on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces.

Brisket Sandwich Meal

Brisket Sandwich Meal

$17.99

Approximately 6 ounces of our smoked brisket on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of one small side.

Brisket Platter a la Carte

Brisket Platter a la Carte

$14.99

Approximately half a pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces.

Brisket Platter Meal

Brisket Platter Meal

$22.99

Approximately half a pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

Add Brisket

Add Brisket

$7.49

Approximately a quarter pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of one sauce.

Pound of Brisket

Pound of Brisket

$29.98

A pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces.

PORK

Pork Sandwich a la Carte

Pork Sandwich a la Carte

$9.99

Approximately 6 ounces of our slow-smoked pork shoulder on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces.

Pork Sandwich Meal

Pork Sandwich Meal

$14.99

Approximately 6 ounces of our slow-smoked pork shoulder on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw, your choice of one small side.

1/2 and 1/2 Sandwich a la Carte

1/2 and 1/2 Sandwich a la Carte

$13.49

Approximately 3 ounces of our smoked brisket and 3 ounces of our pulled pork side-by-side on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces.

1/2 and 1/2 Sandwich Meal

1/2 and 1/2 Sandwich Meal

$18.49

Approximately 3 ounces of our smoked brisket and 3 ounces of our pulled pork side-by-side on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of one small side.

Pork Platter a la Carte

Pork Platter a la Carte

$11.49

Approximately half a pound of our slow-smoked pork shoulder served with your choice of two sauces.

Pork Platter Meal

Pork Platter Meal

$19.49

Approximately half a pound of our slow-smoked pork shoulder served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

1/2 and 1/2 Platter a la Carte

1/2 and 1/2 Platter a la Carte

$15.49

Approximately 4 ounces of our smoked brisket and 4 ounces of our pulled pork side-by-side. Served with your choice of two sauces.

1/2 and 1/2 Platter Meal

1/2 and 1/2 Platter Meal

$23.49

Approximately 4 ounces of our smoked brisket and 4 ounces of our pulled pork side-by-side served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

Add Pork

$5.75

Approximately a quarter pound of our slow-smoked pulled pork served with your choice of one sauce.

Pound of Pork

$22.98

One pound of our slow-smoked pork shoulder served with your choice of two sauces.

RIBS

Baby Backs

Baby Back Full a la Carte

Baby Back Full a la Carte

$25.99

Baby Backs are the most popular of our ribs and are leaner and have a slightly drier texture than the St. Louis. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.

Baby Back Full Meal

Baby Back Full Meal

$33.99

Baby Backs are the most popular of our ribs and are leaner and have a slightly drier texture than the St. Louis. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

Baby Back 1/2 a la Carte

Baby Back 1/2 a la Carte

$15.99

Baby Backs are the most popular of our ribs and are leaner and have a slightly drier texture than the St. Louis. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.

Baby Back 1/2 Meal

Baby Back 1/2 Meal

$23.99

Baby Backs are the most popular of our ribs and are leaner and have a slightly drier texture than the St. Louis. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

Add Baby Back

$7.99

A 1/4 slab tasting portion of our Baby Back Ribs for those that want to give them a try, but without the commitment of a larger portion. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.

St. Louis

St. Louis Full a la Carte

St. Louis Full a la Carte

$25.99

St. Louis ribs are not as popular as Baby Backs, but don't let that scare you from trying these meatier and juicier trimmed down spare ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.

St. Louis Full Meal

St. Louis Full Meal

$33.99

St. Louis ribs are not as popular as Baby Backs, but don't let that scare you from trying these meatier and juicier trimmed down spare ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

St. Louis 1/2 a la Carte

St. Louis 1/2 a la Carte

$15.99

St. Louis ribs are not as popular as Baby Backs, but don't let that scare you from trying these meatier and juicier trimmed down spare ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.

St. Louis 1/2 Meal

St. Louis 1/2 Meal

$23.99

St. Louis ribs are not as popular as Baby Backs, but don't let that scare you from trying these meatier and juicier trimmed down spare ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

Add St. Louis

$7.99

A 1/4 slab tasting portion of our St. Louis Spare Ribs for those that want to give them a try, but without the commitment of a larger portion. St. Louis ribs are not as popular as Baby Backs, but don't let that scare you from trying these meatier and juicier trimmed down spare ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.

Rib Combos

Rib Combo a la Carte

Rib Combo a la Carte

$25.99

The best of both rib worlds! A half slab of the leaner Baby Backs and a half slab of the meatier and juicier St. Louis Ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.

Rib Combo Meal

$33.99

The best of both rib worlds! A half slab of the leaner Baby Backs and a half slab of the meatier and juicier St. Louis Ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

KIDS MENU

Kid Brisket

Kid Brisket

$7.99

A kid-sized portion of smoked brisket on a mini-bun served with your choice of one sauce. Includes a kid-sized order of fries, OR you can substitute a different side of your choice, instead of fries, for a small upcharge.

Kid Pork

Kid Pork

$6.49

A kid-sized portion of pulled pork on a mini-bun served with your choice of one sauce. Includes a kid-sized order of fries, OR you can substitute a different side of your choice, instead of fries, for a small upcharge.

Kid Mac n Cheese

Kid Mac n Cheese

$6.49

A rich Mac n Cheese made with a sharp cheddar cheese sauce.

CHICKEN AND SAUSAGE

Chicken

1/2 Chicken A La Carte

1/2 Chicken A La Carte

$11.99

Don't let the pink, juicy meat scare you. We promise our chicken is fully cooked. These yardbirds have been smoked for nearly 3 hours, which gives the meat that color, flavor, and juiciness. Served as 1/2 a chicken on the bone.

1/2 Chicken Meal

1/2 Chicken Meal

$19.99

Don't let the pink, juicy meat scare you. We promise our chicken is fully cooked. These yardbirds have been smoked for nearly 3 hours, which gives the meat that color, flavor, and juiciness. Served as 1/2 a chicken on the bone, with Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

Sausage

Texas Sausage Platter a la Carte

Texas Sausage Platter a la Carte

$9.99

Two 1/5th pound links, made for us by Rudy Mikeska's BBQ in Taylor, Texas from a 100+ year old Czech recipe brought to Taylor with the Mikeska family. It has a very full and rich flavor with a little lingering background heat, but is not overpoweringly spicy.

Texas Sausage Platter Meal

Texas Sausage Platter Meal

$17.99

Two 1/5th pound links, made for us by Rudy Mikeska's BBQ in Taylor, Texas from a 100+ year old Czech recipe brought to Taylor with the Mikesa family. It has a very full and rich flavor with a little lingering background heat, but is not overpoweringly spicy. Served with Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

Add Texas Sausage

Add Texas Sausage

$4.99

A single 1/5th pound link made for us by Rudy Mikeska's BBQ in Taylor, Texas from a 100+ year old Czech recipe brought to Taylor with the Mikesa family. It has a very full and rich flavor with a little lingering background heat, but is not overpoweringly spicy.

SALADS AND BREAD

Salad

Salad

$10.99

Fresh cut Green Leaf Lettuce, cucumber, red onion, slow roasted marinated tomatoes and sunflower seeds. Served with your choice of ranch or house vinaigrette dressing.

Salad with Chicken

Salad with Chicken

$14.94

Fresh cut Green Leaf Lettuce, cucumber, red onion, slow-roasted marinated tomatoes and sunflower seeds. Served with your choice of ranch or house vinaigrette dressing and topped with a sliced smoked chicken breast.

Full Bun

Full Bun

$1.25

Our entree sandwich-sized brioche-like pull bun.

Mini Bun

Mini Bun

$0.75

Our 3" slider-sized brioche-like bun.

Mini-Bun (24)

Mini-Bun (24)

$12.99

A bag of 24 of our 3" slider-sized brioche-like buns.

SIDES AND DESSERT

Sides

Small Slaw

Small Slaw

$2.99

A vinegar based slaw made with fresh cabbage, red onion, and a vinegar citrus dressing. It provides a refreshing contrast to the heavy meats.

Large Slaw

Large Slaw

$3.99

An 8 ounce portion of our vinegar based slaw made with fresh cabbage, red onion, and a vinegar citrus dressing. It provides a refreshing contrast to the heavy meats.

Pint Slaw

Pint Slaw

$6.49

An 16 ounce portion of our vinegar based slaw made with fresh cabbage, red onion, and a vinegar citrus dressing. It provides a refreshing contrast to the heavy meats.

Quart Slaw

Quart Slaw

$11.99

An 32 ounce portion of our vinegar based slaw made with fresh cabbage, red onion, and a vinegar citrus dressing. It provides a refreshing contrast to the heavy meats.

Small Beans

Small Beans

$3.99

A Kansas City style recipe made with onions, beef brisket, and flavored with a little bit of pork. They are smoked for 3 hours for additional depth and are on the sweet side and pretty rich.

Large Beans

Large Beans

$4.99

An 8 ounce portion of our Kansas City style recipe made with onions, beef brisket, and flavored with a little bit of pork. They are smoked for 3 hours for additional depth and are on the sweet side and pretty rich.

Pint BBQ Beans

Pint BBQ Beans

$8.99

A 16 ounce portion of our Kansas City style recipe made with onions, beef brisket, and flavored with a little bit of pork. They are smoked for 3 hours for additional depth and are on the sweet side and pretty rich.

Quart BBQ Beans

Quart BBQ Beans

$16.99

A 32 ounce portion of our Kansas City style recipe made with onions, beef brisket, and flavored with a little bit of pork. They are smoked for 3 hours for additional depth and are on the sweet side and pretty rich.

Small Brisket Chili

Small Brisket Chili

$3.99

A beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.

Large Brisket Chili

Large Brisket Chili

$4.99

An 8 ounce portion of our beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.

Pint Brisket Chili

Pint Brisket Chili

$8.99

A 16 ounce container of our beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.

Quart Brisket Chili

Quart Brisket Chili

$16.99

A 32 ounce container of our beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.49

A generous portion of fresh-cut, skin-on, double-cooked fries, seasoned with sea salt and black pepper. (Fried in Zero Trans Fat Corn and Canola Oil)

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

A rich Mac n Cheese made with a sharp cheddar cheese sauce, topped with a parmesan and buttered bread crumb crust and baked to order.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$2.99

Made from scratch and baked fresh every 30 minutes with a light sweetness to it.

Dessert

Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding

Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding

$4.99

A Smoque favorite. Chunks of brioche soaked in custard, topped with with a crunchy pecan glaze and finished with our salted bourbon caramel sauce.

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$5.49

Made fresh daily with a crumble or crisp style crust with sliced almonds and served hot.

Gumbo

BBQ Gumbo

BBQ Gumbo

$4.99

An 8 ounce portion made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.

Pint BBQ Gumbo

Pint BBQ Gumbo

$9.99

A 16 ounce portion of our BBQ Gumbo made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.

Quart BBQ Gumbo

Quart BBQ Gumbo

$17.99

A 32 ounce portion of our BBQ Gumbo made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.

SAUCES/EXTRAS

SAUCES

Side Memphis Sauce

Side Memphis Sauce

$0.50

A side portion of our Thick & Bold Memphis Sauce.

Side Spicy Memphis Sauce

Side Spicy Memphis Sauce

$0.50

A side portion of out Thick & Bold Memphis sauce, but with a little spicy kick.

Side Carolina Sauce

Side Carolina Sauce

$0.50

A side portion of our Thin & Vinegary Carolina sauce.

1/2 Pint Memphis Sauce

1/2 Pint Memphis Sauce

$1.49

Approximately 8 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce.

1/2 Pint Spicy Memphis Sauce

1/2 Pint Spicy Memphis Sauce

$1.49

Approximately 8 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce, but with a little spicy kick.

1/2 Pint Carolina Sauce

1/2 Pint Carolina Sauce

$1.49

Approximately 8 ounces of our Thin & Vinegary Carolina sauce.

Pint Memphis

Pint Memphis

$2.99

Approximately 16 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce.

Pint Spicy Memphis Sauce

Pint Spicy Memphis Sauce

$2.99

Approximately 16 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce, but with a little spicy kick.

Pint Carolina

Pint Carolina

$2.99

Approximately 16 ounces of our Thin & Vinegary Carolina Sauce.

Quart Memphis

Quart Memphis

$5.98

Approximately 32 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce.

Quart Spicy Memphis Sauce

Quart Spicy Memphis Sauce

$5.98

Approximately 32 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce, but with a little spicy kick.

Quart Carolina

Quart Carolina

$5.98

Approximately 32 ounces of our Thin & Vinegary Carolina Sauce.

EXTRAS

Side Candied Jalapeños

Side Candied Jalapeños

$0.75

About 3 oz of our house made candied jalapenos--the perfect marriage of sweet and heat and a great complement to our BBQ.

Half Pint Candied Jalapeños

Half Pint Candied Jalapeños

$1.99

About 8 oz of our house made candied jalapenos--the perfect marriage of sweet and heat and a great complement to our BBQ.

Pint Candied Jalapeños

Pint Candied Jalapeños

$3.98

About 16 oz of our house made candied jalapenos--the perfect marriage of sweet and heat and a great complement to our BBQ.

DRINKS

Coca-Cola Drinks

Coca-Cola, Can

Coca-Cola, Can

$2.50

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Diet Coke, Can

Diet Coke, Can

$2.50

A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.95
Cherry Dr. Pepper Can

Cherry Dr. Pepper Can

$2.50
Frostie Root Beer

Frostie Root Beer

$3.95
Dang Butterscotch Root Beer

Dang Butterscotch Root Beer

$3.95
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$3.95
Sprecher Cherry Cola

Sprecher Cherry Cola

$3.95
Leninade

Leninade

$3.95
Excel Black Cherry

Excel Black Cherry

$3.95

A staple in soda lineups, this drink brings a large amount of cherry sweetness with just enough tart.

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$3.95
Excel Orange Pineapple

Excel Orange Pineapple

$3.95

Both tropical and citrusy, this drink delivers summer with every swig.

Cool Mountain Green Apple

Cool Mountain Green Apple

$3.95

SMOQUE MERCH

Random Stuff

Food Americana

Food Americana

$5.00

Food Americana: The Remarkable People and Incredible Stories behind America’s Favorite Dishes. A book about American food from David Page, the creator of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Includes a mention about our very own Smoque BBQ.

All hours
Sunday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

BBQ Low and Slow

Website

Location

3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60641

Directions

