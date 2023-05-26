- Home
Smoque BBQ
11,176 Reviews
$$
3800 N. Pulaski
Chicago, IL 60641
Popular Items
Mac N Cheese
A rich Mac n Cheese made with a sharp cheddar cheese sauce, topped with a parmesan and buttered bread crumb crust and baked to order.
Brisket Platter Meal
Approximately half a pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
Brisket Sandwich Meal
Approximately 6 ounces of our smoked brisket on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of one small side.
BRISKET
Brisket Sandwich a la Carte
Approximately 6 ounces of our smoked brisket on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces.
Brisket Sandwich Meal
Approximately 6 ounces of our smoked brisket on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of one small side.
Brisket Platter a la Carte
Approximately half a pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces.
Brisket Platter Meal
Approximately half a pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
Add Brisket
Approximately a quarter pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of one sauce.
Pound of Brisket
A pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces.
PORK
Pork Sandwich a la Carte
Approximately 6 ounces of our slow-smoked pork shoulder on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces.
Pork Sandwich Meal
Approximately 6 ounces of our slow-smoked pork shoulder on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw, your choice of one small side.
1/2 and 1/2 Sandwich a la Carte
Approximately 3 ounces of our smoked brisket and 3 ounces of our pulled pork side-by-side on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces.
1/2 and 1/2 Sandwich Meal
Approximately 3 ounces of our smoked brisket and 3 ounces of our pulled pork side-by-side on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of one small side.
Pork Platter a la Carte
Approximately half a pound of our slow-smoked pork shoulder served with your choice of two sauces.
Pork Platter Meal
Approximately half a pound of our slow-smoked pork shoulder served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
1/2 and 1/2 Platter a la Carte
Approximately 4 ounces of our smoked brisket and 4 ounces of our pulled pork side-by-side. Served with your choice of two sauces.
1/2 and 1/2 Platter Meal
Approximately 4 ounces of our smoked brisket and 4 ounces of our pulled pork side-by-side served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
Add Pork
Approximately a quarter pound of our slow-smoked pulled pork served with your choice of one sauce.
Pound of Pork
One pound of our slow-smoked pork shoulder served with your choice of two sauces.
RIBS
Baby Backs
Baby Back Full a la Carte
Baby Backs are the most popular of our ribs and are leaner and have a slightly drier texture than the St. Louis. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.
Baby Back Full Meal
Baby Backs are the most popular of our ribs and are leaner and have a slightly drier texture than the St. Louis. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
Baby Back 1/2 a la Carte
Baby Backs are the most popular of our ribs and are leaner and have a slightly drier texture than the St. Louis. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.
Baby Back 1/2 Meal
Baby Backs are the most popular of our ribs and are leaner and have a slightly drier texture than the St. Louis. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
Add Baby Back
A 1/4 slab tasting portion of our Baby Back Ribs for those that want to give them a try, but without the commitment of a larger portion. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.
St. Louis
St. Louis Full a la Carte
St. Louis ribs are not as popular as Baby Backs, but don't let that scare you from trying these meatier and juicier trimmed down spare ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.
St. Louis Full Meal
St. Louis ribs are not as popular as Baby Backs, but don't let that scare you from trying these meatier and juicier trimmed down spare ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
St. Louis 1/2 a la Carte
St. Louis ribs are not as popular as Baby Backs, but don't let that scare you from trying these meatier and juicier trimmed down spare ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.
St. Louis 1/2 Meal
St. Louis ribs are not as popular as Baby Backs, but don't let that scare you from trying these meatier and juicier trimmed down spare ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
Add St. Louis
A 1/4 slab tasting portion of our St. Louis Spare Ribs for those that want to give them a try, but without the commitment of a larger portion. St. Louis ribs are not as popular as Baby Backs, but don't let that scare you from trying these meatier and juicier trimmed down spare ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.
Rib Combos
Rib Combo a la Carte
The best of both rib worlds! A half slab of the leaner Baby Backs and a half slab of the meatier and juicier St. Louis Ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.
Rib Combo Meal
The best of both rib worlds! A half slab of the leaner Baby Backs and a half slab of the meatier and juicier St. Louis Ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
KIDS MENU
Kid Brisket
A kid-sized portion of smoked brisket on a mini-bun served with your choice of one sauce. Includes a kid-sized order of fries, OR you can substitute a different side of your choice, instead of fries, for a small upcharge.
Kid Pork
A kid-sized portion of pulled pork on a mini-bun served with your choice of one sauce. Includes a kid-sized order of fries, OR you can substitute a different side of your choice, instead of fries, for a small upcharge.
Kid Mac n Cheese
A rich Mac n Cheese made with a sharp cheddar cheese sauce.
CHICKEN AND SAUSAGE
Chicken
1/2 Chicken A La Carte
Don't let the pink, juicy meat scare you. We promise our chicken is fully cooked. These yardbirds have been smoked for nearly 3 hours, which gives the meat that color, flavor, and juiciness. Served as 1/2 a chicken on the bone.
1/2 Chicken Meal
Don't let the pink, juicy meat scare you. We promise our chicken is fully cooked. These yardbirds have been smoked for nearly 3 hours, which gives the meat that color, flavor, and juiciness. Served as 1/2 a chicken on the bone, with Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
Sausage
Texas Sausage Platter a la Carte
Two 1/5th pound links, made for us by Rudy Mikeska's BBQ in Taylor, Texas from a 100+ year old Czech recipe brought to Taylor with the Mikeska family. It has a very full and rich flavor with a little lingering background heat, but is not overpoweringly spicy.
Texas Sausage Platter Meal
Two 1/5th pound links, made for us by Rudy Mikeska's BBQ in Taylor, Texas from a 100+ year old Czech recipe brought to Taylor with the Mikesa family. It has a very full and rich flavor with a little lingering background heat, but is not overpoweringly spicy. Served with Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
Add Texas Sausage
A single 1/5th pound link made for us by Rudy Mikeska's BBQ in Taylor, Texas from a 100+ year old Czech recipe brought to Taylor with the Mikesa family. It has a very full and rich flavor with a little lingering background heat, but is not overpoweringly spicy.
SALADS AND BREAD
Salad
Fresh cut Green Leaf Lettuce, cucumber, red onion, slow roasted marinated tomatoes and sunflower seeds. Served with your choice of ranch or house vinaigrette dressing.
Salad with Chicken
Fresh cut Green Leaf Lettuce, cucumber, red onion, slow-roasted marinated tomatoes and sunflower seeds. Served with your choice of ranch or house vinaigrette dressing and topped with a sliced smoked chicken breast.
Full Bun
Our entree sandwich-sized brioche-like pull bun.
Mini Bun
Our 3" slider-sized brioche-like bun.
Mini-Bun (24)
A bag of 24 of our 3" slider-sized brioche-like buns.
SIDES AND DESSERT
Sides
Small Slaw
A vinegar based slaw made with fresh cabbage, red onion, and a vinegar citrus dressing. It provides a refreshing contrast to the heavy meats.
Large Slaw
An 8 ounce portion of our vinegar based slaw made with fresh cabbage, red onion, and a vinegar citrus dressing. It provides a refreshing contrast to the heavy meats.
Pint Slaw
An 16 ounce portion of our vinegar based slaw made with fresh cabbage, red onion, and a vinegar citrus dressing. It provides a refreshing contrast to the heavy meats.
Quart Slaw
An 32 ounce portion of our vinegar based slaw made with fresh cabbage, red onion, and a vinegar citrus dressing. It provides a refreshing contrast to the heavy meats.
Small Beans
A Kansas City style recipe made with onions, beef brisket, and flavored with a little bit of pork. They are smoked for 3 hours for additional depth and are on the sweet side and pretty rich.
Large Beans
An 8 ounce portion of our Kansas City style recipe made with onions, beef brisket, and flavored with a little bit of pork. They are smoked for 3 hours for additional depth and are on the sweet side and pretty rich.
Pint BBQ Beans
A 16 ounce portion of our Kansas City style recipe made with onions, beef brisket, and flavored with a little bit of pork. They are smoked for 3 hours for additional depth and are on the sweet side and pretty rich.
Quart BBQ Beans
A 32 ounce portion of our Kansas City style recipe made with onions, beef brisket, and flavored with a little bit of pork. They are smoked for 3 hours for additional depth and are on the sweet side and pretty rich.
Small Brisket Chili
A beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.
Large Brisket Chili
An 8 ounce portion of our beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.
Pint Brisket Chili
A 16 ounce container of our beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.
Quart Brisket Chili
A 32 ounce container of our beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.
Fresh Cut Fries
A generous portion of fresh-cut, skin-on, double-cooked fries, seasoned with sea salt and black pepper. (Fried in Zero Trans Fat Corn and Canola Oil)
Mac N Cheese
A rich Mac n Cheese made with a sharp cheddar cheese sauce, topped with a parmesan and buttered bread crumb crust and baked to order.
Cornbread
Made from scratch and baked fresh every 30 minutes with a light sweetness to it.
Dessert
Gumbo
BBQ Gumbo
An 8 ounce portion made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.
Pint BBQ Gumbo
A 16 ounce portion of our BBQ Gumbo made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.
Quart BBQ Gumbo
A 32 ounce portion of our BBQ Gumbo made with ribs, chicken and our texas sausage, served over rice.
SAUCES/EXTRAS
SAUCES
Side Memphis Sauce
A side portion of our Thick & Bold Memphis Sauce.
Side Spicy Memphis Sauce
A side portion of out Thick & Bold Memphis sauce, but with a little spicy kick.
Side Carolina Sauce
A side portion of our Thin & Vinegary Carolina sauce.
1/2 Pint Memphis Sauce
Approximately 8 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce.
1/2 Pint Spicy Memphis Sauce
Approximately 8 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce, but with a little spicy kick.
1/2 Pint Carolina Sauce
Approximately 8 ounces of our Thin & Vinegary Carolina sauce.
Pint Memphis
Approximately 16 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce.
Pint Spicy Memphis Sauce
Approximately 16 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce, but with a little spicy kick.
Pint Carolina
Approximately 16 ounces of our Thin & Vinegary Carolina Sauce.
Quart Memphis
Approximately 32 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce.
Quart Spicy Memphis Sauce
Approximately 32 ounces of our Thick & Bold Memphis sauce, but with a little spicy kick.
Quart Carolina
Approximately 32 ounces of our Thin & Vinegary Carolina Sauce.
EXTRAS
Side Candied Jalapeños
About 3 oz of our house made candied jalapenos--the perfect marriage of sweet and heat and a great complement to our BBQ.
Half Pint Candied Jalapeños
About 8 oz of our house made candied jalapenos--the perfect marriage of sweet and heat and a great complement to our BBQ.
Pint Candied Jalapeños
About 16 oz of our house made candied jalapenos--the perfect marriage of sweet and heat and a great complement to our BBQ.
DRINKS
Coca-Cola Drinks
Drinks
Bottled Water
Cherry Dr. Pepper Can
Frostie Root Beer
Dang Butterscotch Root Beer
Cheerwine
Sprecher Cherry Cola
Leninade
Excel Black Cherry
A staple in soda lineups, this drink brings a large amount of cherry sweetness with just enough tart.
Orange Crush
Excel Orange Pineapple
Both tropical and citrusy, this drink delivers summer with every swig.
Cool Mountain Green Apple
Sunday
1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday
1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday
1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday
1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday
1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
BBQ Low and Slow
3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60641