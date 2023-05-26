Smoque BBQ

Add St. Louis

$7.99

A 1/4 slab tasting portion of our St. Louis Spare Ribs for those that want to give them a try, but without the commitment of a larger portion. St. Louis ribs are not as popular as Baby Backs, but don't let that scare you from trying these meatier and juicier trimmed down spare ribs. We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.