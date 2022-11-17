Sandwiches
JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
563 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood sandwich shop featuring scratch made snacks, soups, salads, sandwiches and treats in a cozy, family friendly setting.
Location
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Gallery