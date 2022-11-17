Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop

563 Reviews

$$

3970 N Elston Ave

Chicago, IL 60618

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
Fried Chicken

snacks

Fries

Fries

$4.45

beer battered, fry sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.75

beer battered fries, shredded cheddar, JT's chili, crema, green onion,serrano pepper & cilantro

Coney Fries

$5.75

beer battered fries, Coney sauce

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$4.75

Fritos, JT's chili, shredded cheddar, crema, green onion, serrano pepper, cilantro

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.75

breaded dill pickle spears, ranch dressing

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$2.00

Fritos Corn Chips

$2.00
Chips & Cheese

Chips & Cheese

$4.95

Chicago style pimento cheese dip - hot giardiniera, cheddar, green onion, poppy seed, tortilla chips

soup

JT's Chili - bowl

JT's Chili - bowl

$7.50

our signature beef & bean chili with corn chips, shredded cheddar, crema, green onion, serrano pepper, cilantro

JT's Chili - Quart

$18.50
Farmers Market Chili

Farmers Market Chili

$7.50+

Beyond Meat, black beans, roasted corn, green chili, tomato, corn chips, cilantro

Tomato Bisque

$5.50+

stewed tomato, cream, fresh basil

salads

Mom's Favorite

Mom's Favorite

$12.95

baby arugula, cured chorizo,granny smith apple, shaved fennel,white beans,orange chipotle vinnaigrette, manchego cheese, toasted almonds

Chopped Greek

Chopped Greek

$10.95Out of stock

iceberg lettuce, green pepper, red onion, cucumber, grape tomato, kalamata olive, feta cheese, sport pepper, crispy pita, red wine vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$12.25

mixed greens, seasoned beef, black beans, shredded cheddar, red onion, grape tomato, fresh salsa, roasted poblano ranch dressing, crispy tortilla

Side Salad

$4.95

mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, grape tomato, sport pepper choice of ranch, red wine vinaigrette or orange chipotle vinaigrette

kid meals - 12 & under only please

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.25

with fruit or fries, drink and cookie

Kids Hot Dog

$10.25

with fruit or fries, drink and cookie

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.25

with fruit or fries, drink and cookie

Kids Corn Dog

Kids Corn Dog

$10.25

with fruit or fries, drink and cookie

Kids Tenderloin

$10.25

with fruit or fries, drink and cookie

Kids Fried Chicken

$10.25

with fruit or fries, drink and cookie

sandwiches

homemade corned beef, pikliz, Swiss, 1000 island, beer battered fries
Breaded Pork Tenderloin

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$10.95

tenderized pork loin, seasoned bread crumbs, lettuce, red onion, dill pickle, mayo, yellow mustard, buttery bun

Steak & Potato

Steak & Potato

$15.95

chargrilled skirt steak, carmelized onion, chimichurri, French fried potatoes, truffle mayo, manchego cheese, sesame seed roll

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$11.95

buttermilk brined thigh, dill pickle,maple chipotle mayo, buttery bun

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.75

roast chicken breast, celery, tarragon, green grapes, mayonnaise, toasted cashews, mixed greens, croissant

Roast Turkey Breast

Roast Turkey Breast

$14.95

sliced turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, white toast

Pork & Greens

Pork & Greens

$12.75

shaved roast pork loin, grilled rapini, provolone cheese,Calabrian chili aioli, sesame seed roll, pan jus

Made Rite

Made Rite

$9.50

seasoned ground beef, diced onion, dill pickle, ketchup, mustard, buttery bu

Darn Good Burger

Darn Good Burger

$9.95

griddled certified angus beef patty, lettuce, onion, dill pickle, American cheese, dijonaise, buttery bun

JT's Special Burger

JT's Special Burger

$14.95

two griddled certified angus beef patties, carmelized onions, cheddar cheese, granny smith apple, applewood smoked bacon, dijonaise, buttery bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

American, provolone & goat cheese, butter, grilled toast

BLTT

BLTT

$12.95

Applewood smoked bacon, baby arugula, Roma tomato, truffle aioli on grilled Tuscan bread

Grinder

Grinder

$13.75

Paulina Meat Market mortadella (contains pistachios), capicola (spicy ham), beef salami, provolone cheese, baby arugula, fresh squeeze lemon juice & olive oil on garlic toasted Highland Baking French bread

Beans & Greens Melt

Beans & Greens Melt

$12.95

Grilled rapini, white beans, caramelized onion, provolone cheese, calabrian chili aioli, grilled Tuscan bread

***SPECIAL***Roast Beef

***SPECIAL***Roast Beef

$12.95Out of stock

Homemade roast beef, horseradish mayo, baby arugula, kushy white bread

dogs

***SPECIAL***Scooby Dog

***SPECIAL***Scooby Dog

$5.50

Vienna Beef dog, hot pimento cheese, Frito's, sweet & sour, green onion

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.25

grilled or steamed Vienna beef hot dog, yellow mustard,onion, relish, sport pepper, dill pickle, tomato, celery salt, poppy seed bun

Coney Dog

Coney Dog

$5.25

grilled or steamed Vienna beef hot dog, Coney sauce, yellow mustard, diced onion, steamed bun. Make it special - add seasoned beef

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.25

grilled or steamed Vienna beef hot dog, shredded chedder, JT's chili, steamed bun

Corn Dog

$5.25

cornmeal batter, deep fried Vienna beef hot dog

Footlong Hot Dog

Footlong Hot Dog

$10.50

Footlong, Chicago style, Vienna Beef dog, dragged through the garden.

Footlong Coney Dog

Footlong Coney Dog

$10.50

Footlong Vienna Beef hot dog. Coney sauce, yellow mustard, diced onion

Footlong Chili Cheese Dog

Footlong Chili Cheese Dog

$10.50

Footlong Vienna Beef dog, JT's homemade chili, shredded cheddar

Footlong Corn Dog

Footlong Corn Dog

$10.50

Footlong Vienna Beef dog, homemade corn batter

Footlong Combo

$10.50

sauces - 2 oz. cup

fry sauce

fry sauce

$1.00
truffle aioli

truffle aioli

$1.00
maple chipotle mayo

maple chipotle mayo

$1.00
dijonnaise

dijonnaise

$1.00
calabrian chili aioli

calabrian chili aioli

$1.00
ranch

ranch

$1.00
chimichurri

chimichurri

$1.00
red wine vinaigrette

red wine vinaigrette

$1.00
orange chipotle vinaigrette

orange chipotle vinaigrette

$1.00
salsa

salsa

$1.00
sour cream

sour cream

$1.00
J.P. Graziano Hot Giardiniera

J.P. Graziano Hot Giardiniera

$1.00

dessert

Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

rotating seasonal flavors

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

ice cream scoop sandwiched between homemade chocolate chip cookies

Ice Cream Float

Ice Cream Float

$4.20

ice cream scoop in your favorite soda

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

homemade chocolate chip cookie

drinks

Metropolis Coffee Company Spice Island

Metropolis Coffee Company Spice Island

$3.50

Bold and full-bodied, this blend hints at roast, but finishes with flavors of dark chocolate and nuts.

Cold Brew 12 oz. Can

$4.50

Honest Tea - unsweetened green

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Orange Pop Bottle

$2.95

Sparkling Mineral Water Bottle

$2.95

Root Beer Bottle

$2.95

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$2.95

Milk Box

$2.95

Chocolate Milk Box

$2.95

Still Water

$2.95

grocery

Whole Bean Coffee - Metropolis Spice Island

Whole Bean Coffee - Metropolis Spice Island

$12.00
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$10.00
Giardiniera Jar

Giardiniera Jar

$7.25
Beef Kit

Beef Kit

$13.00
Steak chips

Steak chips

$7.00
Boetjes Mustard

Boetjes Mustard

$5.25
Seasoning

Seasoning

$6.25

merch

Black T Shirt

$20.00

White T Shirt

$20.00

Green T Shirt

$20.00

Light Blue T Shirt

$20.00

Maroon T Shirt

$20.00

Heather Blue T Shirt

$20.00

Grey T Shirt

$20.00
Black Hooded Sweatshirt

Black Hooded Sweatshirt

$30.00
Green Koozie

Green Koozie

$3.00
Blue Koozie

Blue Koozie

$3.00
Pink Koozie

Pink Koozie

$3.00
White Koozie

White Koozie

$3.00
Grey Koozie

Grey Koozie

$3.00
Orange Koozie

Orange Koozie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood sandwich shop featuring scratch made snacks, soups, salads, sandwiches and treats in a cozy, family friendly setting.

Location

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

Gallery
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop image
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop image
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop image

