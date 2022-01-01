Burbank restaurants you'll love

Toast
Pizza
Sandwiches
Barbeque
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Burbank restaurants

Simply Slices image

 

Simply Slices

7141 W 79th St, Burbank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Slice$2.64
16" Cheese Pizza$18.00
Cheese Slice$2.39
More about Simply Slices
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe

6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
smoked BBQ pork, bakery fresh bun, choice of BBQ sauce.
Cajun Buttermilk Chicken$11.99
hand battered fried buttermilk chicken breast, pickle, coleslaw, Cajun seasoning, red pepper mayo & toasted bun
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Smoked beef brisket, bakery fresh bun & choice of BBQ sauce
More about Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe
Slice Factory image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

7141 W 79th St, Burbank

Avg 4.4 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Slice$5.49
Our Jumbo Slice topped with tender, juicy sausage.
Meat Lovers Slice$5.99
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
L.A. Chicken Sandwich$6.95
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
More about Slice Factory

