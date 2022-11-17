Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Gaijin Chicago

3,151 Reviews

$$

950 W LAKE ST

Chicago, IL 60607

Lunch Specials

Your choice of yakisoba, kombu marinated vegetables, spicy miso soup, your choice of mochi donut hole glaze

Lunch Special Octopus Yakisoba

$20.00

Octopus yakisoba, kombu marinated vegetables or tsukemono trio, your choice of mochi donut hole glaze

Lunch Special Shrimp Yakisoba

$20.00

Shrimp yakisoba, kombu marinated vegetables or tsukemono trio, your choice of mochi donut hole glaze

Lunch Special Pork Belly Yakisoba

$20.00

Pork yakisoba, kombu marinated vegetables or tsukemono trio, your choice of mochi donut hole glaze

Lunch Special Veggie Yakisoba

$20.00

Veggie yakisoba, kombu marinated vegetables or tsukemono trio, your choice of mochi donut hole glaze

Starters

Kombu Vegetables

Kombu Vegetables

$5.00

kombu marinated celery, fermented green beans, radish, sesame

Spicy Miso Soup

Spicy Miso Soup

$8.00

spicy miso, vegetables, tofu, nori

Greens

Greens

$12.00

greens, soy vinaigrette, cucumbers, carrots, marinated cherry tomatoes, shaved radish, arare

Veggie Korokke

Veggie Korokke

$8.00

mushrooms, rice, curry, tomatoes, daikon pickle, tonkatsu sauce

Beef Korokke

$8.00

ground beef, potato, curry, tomatoes, daikon pickle, tonkatsu sauce

Shared Plates

Twice-Cooked Garlic & Senbei

Twice-Cooked Garlic & Senbei

$9.00

shoyu, rayu, senbei crackers

Bok Choy

Bok Choy

$9.00

sesame, garlic, shoyu, fried shallots

Marinated Short Ribs

Marinated Short Ribs

$13.00

CDK boneless korean cut short ribs, smoked shoyu, scallions, furikake rice

Pork Belly Yakisoba

Pork Belly Yakisoba

$17.00

Slagel Family Farm pork belly, cabbage, scallions, carrots, sauce, sesame

Octo Yakisoba

Octo Yakisoba

$18.00

octopus, cabbage, scallions, carrots, sauce, sesame

Shrimp Yakisoba

Shrimp Yakisoba

$17.00

shrimp, cabbage, scallions, carrots, sauce, sesame

Veggie Yakisoba

$16.00

Seasonal Veggie

$9.00

Salmon

$16.00

Wagyu Special

$25.00Out of stock

Osaka

Japanese savory cabbage pancakes cooked on a griddle with customized ingredients. Toppings can include. Okonomiyaki sauce: a savory rich sauce made with over fifteen fruits and vegetables. Kewpie mayo: A rich mayonnaise made with only egg yolks. Aonori: Aromatic Dried seaweed from the coast of Japan. Bonito flakes (katsuobushi): Dried, fermented and smoked skipjack tuna or bonito. Umami explosion that dances with heat. Arare: Japanese glutinous rice crackers, flavored with soy sauce.
Fried Shrimp Osaka

Fried Shrimp Osaka

$20.00

tempura fried shrimp, corn, creole butter, arare

Octopus Osaka

$20.00

braised octopus, hot sauce, honey gastrique, bonito

Roasted Chicken Osaka

$17.00

Amish chicken confit, bonito

Phoenix Bean Tofu Osaka

Phoenix Bean Tofu Osaka

$18.00

Phoenix Bean tofu, shichimi togarashi, mushrooms, spinach, arare

Beef Osaka

$17.00

cdk 21-day dry-aged slow-cooked beef, roasted garlic, scallions, bonito

Pork Sausage & Bacon Osaka

$18.00

Publican Quality Meats sausage & bacon, bonito

Smoked Fish Osaka

$20.00

ikura (salmon roe), pea shoots, bonito

Bacon Negiyaki

Bacon Negiyaki

$16.00

A savory scallion pancake. bacon, egg, ponzu, bonito

Veggie Negiyaki

$17.00

mushroom, yuba, scallion, egg, ponzu, shio kombu

Veggie Tempura Osaka

$18.00

Soft Shell Crab Osaka

$25.00Out of stock

Hiroshima

A variation where the ingredients are layered (rather than mixed), with the addition of yakisoba noodles. CANNOT BE VEGAN.
Traditional Hiroshima

Traditional Hiroshima

$19.00

yakisoba, bacon, egg, bonito NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE

Vegetable Hiroshima

Vegetable Hiroshima

$19.00

yakisoba, mushrooms, egg, yuba, shio-kombu NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE

Sides

Tsukemono Trio

Tsukemono Trio

$5.00

A rotating selection of Chef Paul Virant's Japanese inspired pickles.

Kim-Chi Side

Kim-Chi Side

$4.00

House fermented cabbage, chilis, garlic, ginger, and more

Rice

Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice topped with Furikake: a blend of sesame seeds, chopped seaweed, sugar, salt...

Side Hot Sauce

Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

Corn

$3.00

Mochi Donuts

Glazed rice flour donuts. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.
Matcha Donut

Matcha Donut

$5.00

Matcha powder, and citrus glazed rice flour donuts. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.

Strawberry Donut

Strawberry Donut

$5.00

Strawberry glazed rice flour donut. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.

Pandan Donut

Pandan Donut

$5.00

Pandan: the leaf of a tropical plant paired with coconut, in a classic South Eastern Asia flavor combo. Glazed rice flour donut. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.

Chocolate Donut

Chocolate Donut

$5.00

Valrhona Dark Chocolate glazed rice flour donuts. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.

Kinako Donut

Kinako Donut

$5.00

Roasted Soybean flour glaze on a rice flour donut. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.

Coffee Donut

$5.00

Coffee glazed rice flour donuts. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.

Mango Donut

$6.00

Mango glazed rice flour donuts. Crispy outside, fluffy and chewy inside.

Ice Cream

Black Sesame Half Pint

Black Sesame Half Pint

$8.00

Black Sesame house-made ice cream

Matcha Half Pint

Matcha Half Pint

$8.00

House-made Matcha ice cream

Coconut Lime Half Pint

$8.00

Chocolate Half PInt

$8.00

Cookie Butter Half Pint

$8.00

Salted Caramel Half Pint

$8.00

Pineapple Sherbet Half Pint

$8.00

Black Sesame Scoop

$3.00

Matcha Scoop

$3.00

Coconut Lime Scoop

$3.00

Chocolate Scoop

$3.00

Cookie Butter Scoop

$3.00

Salted Caramel Scoop

$3.00

Pineapple Sherbet Scoop

$3.00

Chestnut Scoop

$4.00

Zero Abv

Hibiscus Fizz

$7.00

UBE Sparking Lemonade

$8.00

Matcha Lemonade

$8.00

Cherry Blossom Soda

$7.00
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Calpico

Calpico

$8.00

Select from: White Peach Mango

Lemonade

$4.00
Ramune

Ramune

$4.00

Select From: Strawberry Lychee

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Soda water

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Mocktail (CHECK IN WITH BAR)

$10.00

Vermouth/Aperitif

Dolin Blanc Vermouth

$8.00

Carpano Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Cocchi di Torino Sweet

$8.00

Cocchi Rosa Americano

$8.00

Oka Kura Dry Sake Vermouth

$9.00

外人SHIRT

GUEST

GUEST

$25.00

Book

$30.00

Mug

Mug

$20.00Out of stock
Restaurant info

Gaijin by Chef Paul Virant is Chicago’s first okonomiyaki restaurant, offering both Hiroshima and Osaka styles of the savory Japanese pancake. A self-described gaijin, or “outsider” in Japanese, Virant playfully embraces this perspective and honors traditional preparations and techniques, as well as his well-known passion for pickling and preserving.

Website

Location

950 W LAKE ST, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

