West Loop sandwich spots you'll love

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS
Macello Cucina di Puglia
1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Della Casa
|$8.00
Crispy Romaine Hearts With Extra Virgin, Olive Oil & Lemon, Shaved Pecorino Cheese
|PIZZA MACELLO
|$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Cerignola
Olives, Barese Sausage & Burrata
|Pollo E Patate al Forno
|$24.00
Roasted Chicken in our Wood-Burning
Oven Marinated in Italian Herbs finished
with White Wine Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Firenze - Italian Street Food
131 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Nutella Bites
|$2.99
Our Homemade Schiacciata Bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with Powdered Sugar
|Prosciutto Mozzarella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom Truffle Cream Sauce, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread.
|Tuscan Turkey
Turkey, Pecorino Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roma Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters
131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Brown Rice (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
|Pho - Chicken
|$14.50
Chicken pho with rice noodles, chicken broth, poached chickens, dried garlic, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
|Vermicelli Salad Noodle (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Popular items
|Parm 3.0
|$14.50
Fried Chicken Thigh, Marinara Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozarella and Parmiggiano on a Sesame Roll
**contains gluten, dairy, egg, seeds, allium
|Publican Marinated Spatchcocked Chicken
|$25.00
Slagel Farms; Mexican Oregano, Espelette, Black Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Brown Sugar, Olive Oil
|Fries
|$5.00
Served with "Special Sauce"