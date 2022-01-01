West Loop sandwich spots you'll love

Macello Cucina di Puglia image

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Della Casa$8.00
Crispy Romaine Hearts With Extra Virgin, Olive Oil & Lemon, Shaved Pecorino Cheese
PIZZA MACELLO$18.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Cerignola
Olives, Barese Sausage & Burrata
Pollo E Patate al Forno$24.00
Roasted Chicken in our Wood-Burning
Oven Marinated in Italian Herbs finished
with White Wine Sauce
Firenze - Italian Street Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Firenze - Italian Street Food

131 N Clinton St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Bites$2.99
Our Homemade Schiacciata Bread stuffed with Nutella and topped with Powdered Sugar
Prosciutto Mozzarella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom Truffle Cream Sauce, Arugula, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread.
Tuscan Turkey
Turkey, Pecorino Cheese, Basil Pesto, Roma Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
Saigon Sisters image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters

131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brown Rice (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
Pho - Chicken$14.50
Chicken pho with rice noodles, chicken broth, poached chickens, dried garlic, scallions and side of bean sprout packets (lime, jalapenos, basil,bean sprouts)
Vermicelli Salad Noodle (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
Publican Quality Meats image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parm 3.0$14.50
Fried Chicken Thigh, Marinara Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozarella and Parmiggiano on a Sesame Roll
**contains gluten, dairy, egg, seeds, allium
Publican Marinated Spatchcocked Chicken$25.00
Slagel Farms; Mexican Oregano, Espelette, Black Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Brown Sugar, Olive Oil
Fries$5.00
Served with "Special Sauce"
Margherita Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Burritos

Veggie Salad

White Pizza

