Lakeview restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Lakeview restaurants

Cesar's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cesar's

2924 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 3.4 (2477 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Killer Margarita Large$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita Mega$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
Killer Margarita 1 Liter$30.00
More about Cesar's
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Style$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
House Style Meal$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Milt's Burger$18.00
Char-burger topped with brisket chili, "bacon," crispy onion and bbq aioli.
Half BBQ Chicken$22.00
Applewood-smoked chicken served with house bbq sauces on the side. Prepared fresh daily for dinner service (4pm), subject to availability.
Rib Sandwich$24.00
8-hr smoked and chopped rib meat, sautéed onions and bell peppers tossed in our BBQ sauce blend and topped with bbq aioli. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
D.S. Tequila Co. image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Trio Dinner ·$19.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and black beans topped with queso fresco
Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)$5.95
coffee rubbed steak*, grilled tequila onions, chipotle aioli, crumbled queso fresco
Texas Tenders - 6 Piece ·$15.95
D.S. secret recipe fried chicken tenders with choice of sauce: buffalo, xxx sauce, bbq, chipotle raspberry, or sweet & sour
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked French Onion$8.00
Gruyere
Drive Thru Burger$16.75
Double cheese burger, carmelalized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickel, butter bun
Chicken Pot Pie$17.50
Rotisserie chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
5411 Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken$3.29
Shredded chicken, red onions and cilantro in a sweet BBQ sauce.
Beef$3.29
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions, green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
Malbec Beef$3.29
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Roscoe's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MINI ROSCOE'S BURGERS AND FRIES$13.00
Angus Beef, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Roscoe's Original Cheddar Mayo, Sunchoke Relish
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla
ROSCOE'S RODS$10.00
Fried Breaded Queso Blanco, Fresh House Made Wasakaka
More about Roscoe's Tavern
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville

3474 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1297 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN - MEAL$16.99
Make it your own, includes two sides or one side and one dessert (+$1).
HOUSE STYLE$9.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch.
HOUSE STYLE MEAL$16.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch and includes two sides or a side and a dessert (+$1).
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
Wow Bao image

 

Wow Bao

2806 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Herb Bone Broth$4.29
Our "cold killer" chicken broth infused with lemon grass, ginger and a squeeze of lime.
Bowl + 3 Potstickers$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Potstickers
Bowl + 2 Bao$13.99
Choice of Bowl + 2 Bao
More about Wow Bao
Murphy's Bleachers image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ
Onion Rings$9.00
Thick beer battered slices served with ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, fresh croutons, and housemade dressing
More about Murphy's Bleachers
Sheffield Kitchen image

 

CK Columbus

964 West Belmont Ave, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage Slice$5.00
House Cheese Blend with Fresh Sausage Bites on top of our Homemade Pizza Sauce
Tenderizer Slice$6.00
House cheese blend with cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, chicken tenders, and ranch served on our famous tendy sauce.
Deep Fried PB&J Uncrustable$3.99
Served with Chocolate Sauce.
More about CK Columbus
The Smoke Daddy image

 

The Smoke Daddy

3636 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Freak$14.00
Contains peanuts. Smoked corned beef sandwich on seeded rye, spicy mustard, swiss cheese, coleslaw and a choice of one side.
Smoked Chicken$16.00
Choice of 2 sides.
Fries$4.00
More about The Smoke Daddy
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant

3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
Tres Queso Fundido$12.00
Three mexican melted cheeses in a skillet - served with flour tortillas
Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
More about Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Sal's Trattoria image

PASTA

Sal's Trattoria

2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$8.00
MEATBALLS Marinara
Burrata$14.00
Apple Cider Jam, Arugula, Hazelnut-Oregano Pesto
Cheescake$9.00
Nutella & Hazelnuts
More about Sal's Trattoria
Burritobee Baja Grill image

 

Burritobee Baja Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Salad$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
Chicken-Avocado Bowl$9.99
Full of flavor, our new Chicken-Avocado Bowl filled with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, chopped grilled chicken breast, fresh Pico de Gallo, fresco-cotija cheese, lettuce, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle and crema-serrano sauces.
Quesadela "B"$7.49
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
More about Burritobee Baja Grill
Southport Grocery & Cafe image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHORIZO & EGGS$14.50
tortilla chips layered with house chorizo, scrambled
eggs, salsa verde, cilantro, red onion, queso fresco & scallion sour cream GF
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$14.00
house made ginger-sage sausage, local butterkase, mustard maple drizzle, arugula & an over easy egg on our english muffin with a side of fresh fruit or our red potato mash
HASH$13.00
roasted local potato, red onion, mushroom, peppers & cheddar cheese, topped with two over easy eggs & scallion sour cream GF
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Vanilla Old Fashioned$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Wake 'n Bacon image

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew$3.75
Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being processed. This cold brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.
Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
Adobo Philly Dip$14.00
Filipino Adobo chicken Philly sandwich (sautéed peppers & onions with provolone cheese) served with a side of Adobo au jus for your dipping pleasure. Served with tater tots.
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegtable Samosa$5.25
Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned mashed potatoes and peas.
Gobi Manchurian$9.00
Golden fried cauliflower florets sautéed with spring onions tossed in Manchurian sauce.
Butter Chicken$16.25
Marinated boneless chicken dark meat cooked in tomato-based sauce, herbs and spices, butter and cream. Served with basmati rice.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Merkle's Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Merkle's Bar & Grill

3516 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Burger$8.00
Garlic Fries$6.00
Plain Fries$5.00
More about Merkle's Bar & Grill
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$24.00
Chopped Salad$16.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
The Butcher's Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher's Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
blackened grilled chicken (or try it fried!), pica de gallo, avocado, queso fresco & sriracha aioli on ciabatta
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
THE DINER$14.00
two 1/4lb beef patties, American, cheddar, bacon, pickles & garlic aioli on rustic roll
More about The Butcher's Tap
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Single Bagel (Loose)$2.10
Boiled and baked fresh daily
Steingold's Classic Lox (Cold)$13.25
House cured Skuna Bay lox, choice of bagel, choice of cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, and pickled cucumbers.
16oz Drip Coffee (Dark Matter Love Supreme)$3.50
A Love Supreme is a comfort coffee and a pleasure for palates of all generations.
Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee
Four thousand dreams may decay into indigo dust and still, the voice will say: “Love!” A Love Supreme activates a wave of kinetic energy that unites and inspires the creative consciousness. This elemental substance burns bright in the hearts of all. Balance, sweetness, and body are the pillars forming a voluptuous, chocolatey, and easy-drinking potion. A dreamy spectacle for all and a pleasure for every generation.
More about Steingold’s of Chicago
Schubas Tavern | Tied House image

 

Schubas Tavern | Tied House

3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kale and Farro Salad$15.00
Mutsu Apples, Aged White Cheddar, Bacon, Puffed Wild Rice, Mustard Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Broccolini Cheddar Melt$16.00
Aged White Cheddar, Red Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Chili Flake, Sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Korean Spiced Panko Fried Chicken Breast, Apple Kimchi, Scallion Aioli
More about Schubas Tavern | Tied House
DMK Burger Bar image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DMK Burger Bar

2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (7863 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#8 Classic$13.00
Grass-fed beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Marinated Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Bread & Butter Pickles, Mayo, Choice of Cheese
#11 Rambler$14.00
The Rambler - Grass-Fed Beef, American, Smothered Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Bacon, Garlic-Bacon Aioli
#1 BBQ$15.00
Grass-fed Beef, Aged Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Charred Balsamic Red Onion, Rufus Teague's BBQ Sauce
More about DMK Burger Bar
5411 Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

2850 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Malbec Beef$3.29
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
Chicken Curry$3.29
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apples.
Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese$3.29
Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Mixteco Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mix-Cheese Dip & Chips$7.99
NEW, spicy 3-cheese blend, paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
Taco Dinner$10.49
Three Mexican style (cilantro & onions) or American style (lettuce, tomatoes & cheese) tacos served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
Taco Salad$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Tuco & Blondie image

 

Tuco & Blondie

3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuco Taco Salad$14.00
ground beef, iceberg lettuce, tomato, white onion, avocado, black beans, cheddar, creamy cilantro dressing
Elotes$6.00
off the cob corn, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro, red chili
Guacamole$10.00
avocado, lime, pico de gallo
More about Tuco & Blondie
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Glazed$2.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Buena Vista Restaurant image

 

Buena Vista Restaurant

3147 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1077 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla$1.00
Carne Asada$17.00
Sour Cream$1.00
More about Buena Vista Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lakeview

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Map

