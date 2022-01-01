Lakeview restaurants you'll love
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cesar's
2924 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Killer Margarita Large
|$14.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita Mega
|$18.00
We make our margaritas just the way you like them. Choose from over 12 fun flavors including traditional lime, guava, and mango.
|Killer Margarita 1 Liter
|$30.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Irving Park Rd
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Style
|$9.99
coleslaw, dill pickles, chipotle ranch
|House Style Meal
|$15.99
Our House Style Sandwich with your choice of any two sides!
|JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Milt's Burger
|$18.00
Char-burger topped with brisket chili, "bacon," crispy onion and bbq aioli.
|Half BBQ Chicken
|$22.00
Applewood-smoked chicken served with house bbq sauces on the side. Prepared fresh daily for dinner service (4pm), subject to availability.
|Rib Sandwich
|$24.00
8-hr smoked and chopped rib meat, sautéed onions and bell peppers tossed in our BBQ sauce blend and topped with bbq aioli. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Popular items
|Taco Trio Dinner ·
|$19.95
mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and black beans topped with queso fresco
|Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)
|$5.95
coffee rubbed steak*, grilled tequila onions, chipotle aioli, crumbled queso fresco
|Texas Tenders - 6 Piece ·
|$15.95
D.S. secret recipe fried chicken tenders with choice of sauce: buffalo, xxx sauce, bbq, chipotle raspberry, or sweet & sour
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baked French Onion
|$8.00
Gruyere
|Drive Thru Burger
|$16.75
Double cheese burger, carmelalized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickel, butter bun
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.50
Rotisserie chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
3715 N SOUTHPORT AVE, Chicago
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken
|$3.29
Shredded chicken, red onions and cilantro in a sweet BBQ sauce.
|Beef
|$3.29
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions, green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
|Malbec Beef
|$3.29
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
FRENCH FRIES
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Popular items
|MINI ROSCOE'S BURGERS AND FRIES
|$13.00
Angus Beef, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Roscoe's Original Cheddar Mayo, Sunchoke Relish
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla
|ROSCOE'S RODS
|$10.00
Fried Breaded Queso Blanco, Fresh House Made Wasakaka
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
3474 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN - MEAL
|$16.99
Make it your own, includes two sides or one side and one dessert (+$1).
|HOUSE STYLE
|$9.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch.
|HOUSE STYLE MEAL
|$16.99
Topped with coleslaw, dill pickles and chipotle ranch and includes two sides or a side and a dessert (+$1).
Wow Bao
2806 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Thai Herb Bone Broth
|$4.29
Our "cold killer" chicken broth infused with lemon grass, ginger and a squeeze of lime.
|Bowl + 3 Potstickers
|$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Potstickers
|Bowl + 2 Bao
|$13.99
Choice of Bowl + 2 Bao
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ
|Onion Rings
|$9.00
Thick beer battered slices served with ranch
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, fresh croutons, and housemade dressing
CK Columbus
964 West Belmont Ave, chicago
|Popular items
|Sausage Slice
|$5.00
House Cheese Blend with Fresh Sausage Bites on top of our Homemade Pizza Sauce
|Tenderizer Slice
|$6.00
House cheese blend with cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, chicken tenders, and ranch served on our famous tendy sauce.
|Deep Fried PB&J Uncrustable
|$3.99
Served with Chocolate Sauce.
The Smoke Daddy
3636 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|The Freak
|$14.00
Contains peanuts. Smoked corned beef sandwich on seeded rye, spicy mustard, swiss cheese, coleslaw and a choice of one side.
|Smoked Chicken
|$16.00
Choice of 2 sides.
|Fries
|$4.00
Fernandos Tequila Bar & Restaurant
3450 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce - topped with sour cream and cilantro Served with rice and beans
|Tres Queso Fundido
|$12.00
Three mexican melted cheeses in a skillet - served with flour tortillas
|Single Taco (1)
One taco, choice of toppings, choice of tortilla
PASTA
Sal's Trattoria
2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$8.00
MEATBALLS Marinara
|Burrata
|$14.00
Apple Cider Jam, Arugula, Hazelnut-Oregano Pesto
|Cheescake
|$9.00
Nutella & Hazelnuts
Burritobee Baja Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
|Chicken-Avocado Bowl
|$9.99
Full of flavor, our new Chicken-Avocado Bowl filled with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, chopped grilled chicken breast, fresh Pico de Gallo, fresco-cotija cheese, lettuce, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle and crema-serrano sauces.
|Quesadela "B"
|$7.49
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|CHORIZO & EGGS
|$14.50
tortilla chips layered with house chorizo, scrambled
eggs, salsa verde, cilantro, red onion, queso fresco & scallion sour cream GF
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$14.00
house made ginger-sage sausage, local butterkase, mustard maple drizzle, arugula & an over easy egg on our english muffin with a side of fresh fruit or our red potato mash
|HASH
|$13.00
roasted local potato, red onion, mushroom, peppers & cheddar cheese, topped with two over easy eggs & scallion sour cream GF
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|Vanilla Old Fashioned
|$3.25
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$3.75
Fresh-roasted, specialty-grade coffee is steeped in steel wine tanks, free from oxygen, and brewed overnight before being processed. This cold brew is double-filtered for a smooth, clean sip, with strong coffee flavors and a natural sweetness.
|Spiced Maple Chicken 'n Waffles
|$13.00
Bubble waffle & crispy chicken thighs, drizzled with a spiced maple syrup, & garnished with pickled peppers & green onions
|Adobo Philly Dip
|$14.00
Filipino Adobo chicken Philly sandwich (sautéed peppers & onions with provolone cheese) served with a side of Adobo au jus for your dipping pleasure. Served with tater tots.
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Popular items
|Vegtable Samosa
|$5.25
Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned mashed potatoes and peas.
|Gobi Manchurian
|$9.00
Golden fried cauliflower florets sautéed with spring onions tossed in Manchurian sauce.
|Butter Chicken
|$16.25
Marinated boneless chicken dark meat cooked in tomato-based sauce, herbs and spices, butter and cream. Served with basmati rice.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Merkle's Bar & Grill
3516 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Single Burger
|$8.00
|Garlic Fries
|$6.00
|Plain Fries
|$5.00
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$24.00
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher's Tap
3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
blackened grilled chicken (or try it fried!), pica de gallo, avocado, queso fresco & sriracha aioli on ciabatta
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
fried chicken breast hand dredged in house specialty spice blend, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & spicy mayo try it Classic, Cajun style or tossed in Buffalo!
|THE DINER
|$14.00
two 1/4lb beef patties, American, cheddar, bacon, pickles & garlic aioli on rustic roll
Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Popular items
|Single Bagel (Loose)
|$2.10
Boiled and baked fresh daily
|Steingold's Classic Lox (Cold)
|$13.25
House cured Skuna Bay lox, choice of bagel, choice of cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers, and pickled cucumbers.
|16oz Drip Coffee (Dark Matter Love Supreme)
|$3.50
A Love Supreme is a comfort coffee and a pleasure for palates of all generations.
Notes: Cocoa, Walnut, Toffee
Four thousand dreams may decay into indigo dust and still, the voice will say: “Love!” A Love Supreme activates a wave of kinetic energy that unites and inspires the creative consciousness. This elemental substance burns bright in the hearts of all. Balance, sweetness, and body are the pillars forming a voluptuous, chocolatey, and easy-drinking potion. A dreamy spectacle for all and a pleasure for every generation.
Schubas Tavern | Tied House
3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale and Farro Salad
|$15.00
Mutsu Apples, Aged White Cheddar, Bacon, Puffed Wild Rice, Mustard Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Broccolini Cheddar Melt
|$16.00
Aged White Cheddar, Red Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Chili Flake, Sourdough
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Korean Spiced Panko Fried Chicken Breast, Apple Kimchi, Scallion Aioli
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DMK Burger Bar
2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|#8 Classic
|$13.00
Grass-fed beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Marinated Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Bread & Butter Pickles, Mayo, Choice of Cheese
|#11 Rambler
|$14.00
The Rambler - Grass-Fed Beef, American, Smothered Onions, Mushrooms, Smoked Bacon, Garlic-Bacon Aioli
|#1 BBQ
|$15.00
Grass-fed Beef, Aged Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Charred Balsamic Red Onion, Rufus Teague's BBQ Sauce
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mix-Cheese Dip & Chips
|$7.99
NEW, spicy 3-cheese blend, paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
|Taco Dinner
|$10.49
Three Mexican style (cilantro & onions) or American style (lettuce, tomatoes & cheese) tacos served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
Choice of protein, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jack-cheddar cheese.
Tuco & Blondie
3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tuco Taco Salad
|$14.00
ground beef, iceberg lettuce, tomato, white onion, avocado, black beans, cheddar, creamy cilantro dressing
|Elotes
|$6.00
off the cob corn, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro, red chili
|Guacamole
|$10.00
avocado, lime, pico de gallo
