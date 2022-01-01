Niles restaurants you'll love

Niles restaurants
Toast
  • Niles

Niles's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Niles restaurants

Prime Table Restaurant image

 

Prime Table Restaurant

1915 S 11th St, Niles

Avg 4.4 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Julienne Salad$13.49
Mixed Greens Topped with Ham, Turkey, American and Swiss Cheese. Served with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Hard Boiled Egg
Ham & Cheese Omlette$11.49
Ham and American Cheese
Rueben- Prime Table Special$12.49
Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut with Swiss Cheese on Grilled Bavarian Dark Rye Bread
Milano's Pizza image

 

Milano's Pizza

215 N 17th St, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sticks with Cheese$6.45
5 sticks served with sauce
Soft Taco$1.95
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese
Chicken Strips with Fries$6.95
1/2 lb chicken strips with French fries
Create Bar and Grill image

 

Create Bar and Grill

1245 South 11th St, Niles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Provolone Cheddar Burger$13.95
Brisket Ribeye Blend Angus Burger, Bacon, Provolone, Cheddar
Orchard Grilled Cheese$11.95
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Granny Smith Apples, Smoked Gouda, Raspberry Jam, Toasted Sourdough
Honey Garlic Glazed Salmon$20.95
Salmon Fillet with a Honey Garlic Tomato Sauce. Choice of Two Sides.
Pigs by Bigs image

 

Pigs by Bigs

40 River St, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Nuggett image

 

The Nuggett

202-204 E Main Street, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Niles

Chicken Tenders

