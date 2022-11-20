Prime Table Restaurant
718 Reviews
$$
1915 S 11th St
Niles, MI 49120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Combo Appetizer
Chicken Tenders, Onion Rings and Mozzarella Sticks
Potato Skins
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Chicken Tenders(4)
Jumbo Chicken Quesadilla
Mozzarella and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Salsa
Jumbo Cheese Quesadilla
Mozzarella and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Salsa
6 Chicken Wings
10 Chicken Wings
Breaded Onion Rings
Soup of the Day
Daily Features
Broiled Steaks, Chops and BBQ Ribs
Ribeye Steak Special
20 OZ Cut Lightly Seasoned and Broiled. Topped with an Onion Ring
New York Strip Steak
12 Oz Lightly Seasoned and Broiled. Topped with an Onion Ring
Hamburger Steak
Half Pound Beef Patty Topped with Sauteed Onions. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy with Veggie of the Day
Smothered Hamburger Steak
Half Pound Broiled Beef Angus Patty Topped with Brown Gravy, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Served with Veggie of the Day
Bacon Hamburger Steak
Half Pound Angus Beef Patty, Topped with Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy with Veggie of the Day
Pork Chops(2 center cut)
Full Slab BBQ Ribs
Half Slab BBQ Ribs
Classics
Fried Chicken (4 pieces)
Half Spring Chicken (4 Pieces) Lightly Breaded and Deep Fried
Breaded Pork
Served with Mash Potatoes , Gravy and Veggie of the day
Country Fried Steak
Served with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy and Veggie of the day
Lunch Chicken Tenders (3)
Dinner Chicken Tenders (5)
Lunch Liver & Onions
1 Piece Grilled Liver Topped with Sauteed Onions
Dinner Liver & Onions
2 Piece Liver Topped with Sauteed Onions
L. 1 Grilled Chicken Breast
1 Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy with Veggie of the Day
D. 2 Grilled Chicken Breast
2 Grilled Chicken Breast with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy with Veggie of the Day
Pasta Specials
Chicken Parmesan
Boneless Chicken Breast Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on Spaghetti
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli with Marinara sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Baked on top
Chicken Lemon
Sauteed Chicken Breast in a Butter and Wine Sauce on top of Fettucini Noodles
Shrimp Scampi Over Fettucini
Lunch Baked Spaghetti Marinara
Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
Lunch Baked Spaghetti Homemade Meat Sauce
Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
Lunch Baked Penne Rigate Marinara
Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
Lunch Baked Penne Rigate Homemade Meat Sauce
Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
Lunch Spaghetti Marinara
Lunch Spaghetti With Homemade Meat Sauce
Lunch Penne Rigate Marinara
Lunch Penne Rigate Homemade Meat Sauce
Dinner Baked Spaghetti Marinara
Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
Dinner Baked Spaghetti With Homemade Meat Sauce
Oven Baked Mozzarella Cheese
Dinner Baked Penne Rigate Wtih Marinara
Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
Dinner Baked Penne Rigate With Homemade Meat Sauce
Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
Dinner Spaghetti Marinara
Dinner Spaghetti With Homemade Meat Sauce
Dinner Penne Rigate Marinara
Dinner Penne Rigate With Homemade Meat Sauce
Seafood
Broiled Tilapia
Shrimp Scampi & Chicken Combo
Shrimp Scampi Baked in Fresh Garlic Butter with Grilled Chicken Breast
Lunch Fried Perch (2)
Dinner Fried Perch (4)
Lunch Fried Shrimp (3)
Dinner Fried Shrimp (6)
Lunch Broiled Cod (wild-caught) (1)
Dinner Broiled Cod (wild-caught) (2)
Lunch Fried Cod (wild-caught) (1)
Dinner Fried Cod (wild-caught) (2)
Lunch Shrimp Scampi
Baked in Fresh Garlic Butter
Dinner Shrimp Scampi
Baked in Fresh Garlic Butter
Lunch 1 Broiled Salmon(wild-caught)
Dinner 2 Broiled Salmon(wild-caught)
Stir Fry Favorites
Greek Style Specials
Greek Style Chicken (4 piece)
Half Spring Chicken, broiled with lemon, oregano, olive oil, and seasonings, Served with rice and side Greek salad.
Greek Style Pork Chops
2 Broiled Pork Chops with Lemon, Olive Oil , Oregano and Seasonings and Served with Rice and Side Greek Salad
Gyros Plate
Gyro Meat, Pita, Feta Cheese, Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumbers Served with Rice and Side Greek Salad
Greek Style Chicken Breast
Broiled Chicken Breast with Lemon, Olive Oil, Oregano and Seasonings. Served with Rice and Side Greek Salad
Sensational Salads
Julienne Salad
Mixed Greens Topped with Ham, Turkey, American and Swiss Cheese. Served with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Hard Boiled Egg
GRILLED Chicken Breast Salad
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Croutons, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Hard Boiled Egg
CRISPY Chicken Breast Salad
Crispy chicken breast strips over crisp lettuce, tomato. cucumbers, and hard boiled egg. Topped with cheese and croutons. served with choice of dressing
Jumbo Garden Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Egg, American Cheese and Croutons
Taco Salad
Mixed Greens with Ground Seasoned Taco Meat and Refried Beans. With Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese and Nacho Chips
Gyros Salad
Our Greek Salad Topped with Gyro Meat, Pita and Feta Cheese
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppercinic, Greek Olives And Feta Cheese
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons and Bacon Bits. Served with Warm Bacon Dressing
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppercinic, Greek Olives And Feta Cheese Topped with Grilled Chicken
Cold Plates
Beef & Fresh Fruit
Half Pound Angus Beef Patty with a Scoop of Cottage Cheese and a Fruit Bowl
Chicken & Fresh Fruit
Grilled Chicken Breast with a Scoop of Cottage Cheese and a Fruit Bowl
Chicken Salad Plate
A Scoop of Chicken Salad, Cottage Cheese and Cole Slaw. Served with a Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Fresh Fruit
Tuna Salad Plate
Tuna Salad, Cottage Cheese and Cole Slaw. Served with a Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and a Fruit Bowl
Three Musketeers Plate
a Scoop of Tuna Salad, Chicken Salad and Cole Slaw. Served with a Hard Boiled Egg and Fruit Bowl
Burgers
Double Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Olive Burger
Topped with Sliced Green Olives
Niles Vikings Burger
2 Strips of Bacon and American Cheese
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Michigan Burger
Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions with Melted Cheddar Cheese
Notre Dame Burger
2 Beef Patties, 2 Strips of Bacon, Sauteed Onions, and 2 Slices of Melted American Cheese
PT Jumbo Hamburger
Half Pound Angus Patty
PT Jumbo Cheeseburger
Half Pound Angus Patty with American Cheese
One of a Kind Sandwiches
Rueben- Prime Table Special
Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut with Swiss Cheese on Grilled Bavarian Dark Rye Bread
Beef & Cheese Dip
Sliced Roast Beef and Mozzarella on French Bread served with Au Jus
Gyros Sandwich
Gyro wrapped in a Pita with Onion served with Feta, Tomato and (Tzatziki) Gyro Sauce
Fish Sandwich
Crispy Cod on French Bread
Monte Cristo
Grilled Sliced Ham and Swiss on French Toast
Chicken Salad Sandwich WW Tst
on Wheat Toast
Tuna Salad Sandwich WW Tst
on Wheat Toast
Chicken Breast Sandwich
on a Bun
Mushroom & Swiss Chicken Sandwich
Sauteed Mushrooms with Swiss Cheese on a Bun
Turkey Sandwich WW Tst
on Wheat Toast
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White Toast
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American Cheese on Grilled White Bread
Marvelous Melts
Join the Club
Chicago Style Club
Bacon, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayo on Toasted White Bread
B.L.T Club
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted White Bread
Ham & Cheese Club
Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted White Bread
Niles Club
Bacon, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted White Bread
Turkey Club
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted White Bread
Les Croissants
Hot‘N’ Hearty
Beverages
Coffee
Decaffinated Coffee
Milk LARGE
Milk SMALL
Chocolate Milk LARGE
Chocolate Milk SMALL
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee Mocha
Iced Coffee Salted Caramel
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Cherry Coke
Root Beer
Sweet Tea
Hot Cappuccino
Desserts
Side Orders
Hearty Breakfasts
Skillets
Greek Skillet
Gyro, Onion, Tomato and Feta Cheese
Vegetable Skillet
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato and Cheese
Potato Skillet
Potatoes Topped with Cheese
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Corned Beef Hash and Cheese
Ham Skillet
Ham, Green Peppers, Onion, Cheese
Bacon Skillet
Bacon, Green Peppers, Onion and Cheese
Sausage Skillet
Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion and Cheese
3 Meat Skillet Deluxe
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Swiss and American Cheese
Three Egg Omelettes
Plain Omelette
3 egg Omelette
American Cheese Omelette
American Cheese
Feta Cheese Omelette
Feta Cheese
Gyros & Feta Cheese Omelette
Gyro and Feta Cheese
Ham & Cheese Omlette
Ham and American Cheese
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Bacon and American Cheese
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Sausage and American Cheese
Denver Omelette
Onion, Green Peppers and Ham
Vegetarian Omelette
A Tantalizing Combination of Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers and Fresh Mushrooms
Nikos Omelette
Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Onion and Feta Cheese
Country Smoked Sausage Omelette
Diced Smoked Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, and Cheddar Cheese
Special Omelette
Feta Cheese, Ham, Onion and Green Peppers
Egg Breakfasts(w/ home fries & toast)
Breakfast Combos
Breakfast Classics (Not Available after 11am))
Biscuits & Gravy
2 Biscuits Topped with Our Homemade Sausage Gravy NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2 PM
Half Order of Biscuits and Gravy
1 Biscuit Topped with Our Homemade Sausage Gravy
Half & Half
1 Biscuit and 1/2 Order of Home Fries Topped with Our Homemade Sausage Gravy
Eggs Benedict
2 Poached Eggs on a Grilled English Muffin with Canadian Bacon Topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Eggs Florentine
2 Poached Eggs on a Grilled English Muffin with Fresh Spinach Topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Sausage Benedict
We start with home fries, topped with a buttermilk biscuit, 2 sausage patties and scrambled eggs, cover them with sausage gravy and melted cheese
Homemade Crepes
Pancakes
French Toast
Full French Toast
Half French Toast
Full Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Half Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Full Chocolate Tower French Toast
Full order of French Toast Topped with a Banana, Chocolate and Whip Cream
Half Chocolate Tower French Toast
Half order of French Toast Topped with a Banana, Chocolate and Whip Cream
Belgian Waffles
Daily Breakfast Specials(Not Available after 11 am)
P.T. Muffin
Grilled English Muffin with an Over Hard Fried Egg, American Cheese and Canadian Bacon. Served with home fries
The Bunyan Special
2 Eggs, Smoked Sausage, Home Fries and 1 Biscuit with a side of Sausage Gravy
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
2 Eggs, Country Fried Steak and Home Fries Topped with Homemade Sausage Gravy
Nikos Breakfast Croissant
2 Over Hard Fried Eggs with American Cheese and Breakfast Ham on a Croissant. Served with home fries
Beverages
Coffee
Decaffinated Coffee
Milk LARGE
Milk SMALL
Chocolate Milk LARGE
Chocolate Milk SMALL
Orange Juice LARGE
Orange Juice SMALL
Apple Juice LARGE
Apple Juice SMALL
Cranberry Juice LARGE
Cranberry Juice SMALL
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee Mocha
Iced Coffee Salted Caramel
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Cherry Coke
Root Beer
Sweet Tea
Hot Cappuccino
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1915 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120