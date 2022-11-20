Prime Table Restaurant imageView gallery

Prime Table Restaurant

718 Reviews

$$

1915 S 11th St

Niles, MI 49120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Julienne Salad
GRILLED Chicken Breast Salad
Side Salad

Appetizers

Combo Appetizer

$13.49

Chicken Tenders, Onion Rings and Mozzarella Sticks

Potato Skins

$7.49

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99

Chicken Tenders(4)

$8.49

Jumbo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Mozzarella and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream and Salsa

Jumbo Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Mozzarella and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Salsa

6 Chicken Wings

$8.99

10 Chicken Wings

$12.99

Breaded Onion Rings

$7.99

Soup of the Day

Pint (16 oz) Cream of Chicken Rice Soup

$5.29

Quart (32 oz) Cream of Chicken Rice Soup

$9.49

Pint (16 oz) Onion Soup

$5.29

Quart (32 oz) Onion Soup

$9.49

Daily Features

Delicious homemade meatballs over spaghetti with garlic toast and a side salad.
Roast Turkey

Roast Turkey

$15.99

Turkey breast roasted in house, served with homemade stuffing mash potato, gravy, vegatable and side salad.

Mushroom Hamburger Steak

Mushroom Hamburger Steak

$16.49

Topped wirh sauteed mushrooms and hollandaise sauce, served with mashed potatoes gravy and side salad.

Broiled Steaks, Chops and BBQ Ribs

Ribeye Steak Special

$37.99

20 OZ Cut Lightly Seasoned and Broiled. Topped with an Onion Ring

New York Strip Steak

$26.99

12 Oz Lightly Seasoned and Broiled. Topped with an Onion Ring

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Half Pound Beef Patty Topped with Sauteed Onions. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy with Veggie of the Day

Smothered Hamburger Steak

$16.49

Half Pound Broiled Beef Angus Patty Topped with Brown Gravy, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Served with Veggie of the Day

Bacon Hamburger Steak

$16.49

Half Pound Angus Beef Patty, Topped with Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy with Veggie of the Day

Pork Chops(2 center cut)

$23.99

Full Slab BBQ Ribs

$29.99

Half Slab BBQ Ribs

$18.99

Classics

Fried Chicken (4 pieces)

$15.49

Half Spring Chicken (4 Pieces) Lightly Breaded and Deep Fried

Breaded Pork

$14.49

Served with Mash Potatoes , Gravy and Veggie of the day

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Served with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy and Veggie of the day

Lunch Chicken Tenders (3)

$11.49

Dinner Chicken Tenders (5)

$14.49

Lunch Liver & Onions

$10.49

1 Piece Grilled Liver Topped with Sauteed Onions

Dinner Liver & Onions

$13.49

2 Piece Liver Topped with Sauteed Onions

L. 1 Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

1 Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy with Veggie of the Day

D. 2 Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.99

2 Grilled Chicken Breast with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy with Veggie of the Day

Pasta Specials

Chicken Parmesan

$17.49

Boneless Chicken Breast Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on Spaghetti

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$16.49

Cheese Ravioli with Marinara sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Baked on top

Chicken Lemon

$17.49

Sauteed Chicken Breast in a Butter and Wine Sauce on top of Fettucini Noodles

Shrimp Scampi Over Fettucini

$19.99

Lunch Baked Spaghetti Marinara

$11.49

Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese

Lunch Baked Spaghetti Homemade Meat Sauce

$12.49

Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese

Lunch Baked Penne Rigate Marinara

$11.49

Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese

Lunch Baked Penne Rigate Homemade Meat Sauce

$12.49

Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese

Lunch Spaghetti Marinara

$10.49

Lunch Spaghetti With Homemade Meat Sauce

$11.49

Lunch Penne Rigate Marinara

$10.49

Lunch Penne Rigate Homemade Meat Sauce

$11.49

Dinner Baked Spaghetti Marinara

$15.49

Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese

Dinner Baked Spaghetti With Homemade Meat Sauce

$16.49

Oven Baked Mozzarella Cheese

Dinner Baked Penne Rigate Wtih Marinara

$15.49

Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese

Dinner Baked Penne Rigate With Homemade Meat Sauce

$16.49

Oven Baked with Mozzarella Cheese

Dinner Spaghetti Marinara

$14.49

Dinner Spaghetti With Homemade Meat Sauce

$15.49

Dinner Penne Rigate Marinara

$14.49

Dinner Penne Rigate With Homemade Meat Sauce

$15.49

Seafood

Broiled Tilapia

$16.49

Shrimp Scampi & Chicken Combo

$21.99

Shrimp Scampi Baked in Fresh Garlic Butter with Grilled Chicken Breast

Lunch Fried Perch (2)

$11.49

Dinner Fried Perch (4)

$15.49

Lunch Fried Shrimp (3)

$14.49

Dinner Fried Shrimp (6)

$19.49

Lunch Broiled Cod (wild-caught) (1)

$13.49

Dinner Broiled Cod (wild-caught) (2)

$18.49

Lunch Fried Cod (wild-caught) (1)

$12.49

Dinner Fried Cod (wild-caught) (2)

$17.49

Lunch Shrimp Scampi

$14.49

Baked in Fresh Garlic Butter

Dinner Shrimp Scampi

$20.49

Baked in Fresh Garlic Butter

Lunch 1 Broiled Salmon(wild-caught)

$15.49

Dinner 2 Broiled Salmon(wild-caught)

$22.49

Stir Fry Favorites

Stir Fry Vegetable

$14.79

Over Rice

Stir Fry Shrimp

$19.79

Over Rice

Stir Fry Chicken

$17.79

Over Rice

Stir Fry Combo

$21.49

Chicken and Shrimp Over Rice

Greek Style Specials

Greek Style Chicken (4 piece)

$16.99

Half Spring Chicken, broiled with lemon, oregano, olive oil, and seasonings, Served with rice and side Greek salad.

Greek Style Pork Chops

$24.99

2 Broiled Pork Chops with Lemon, Olive Oil , Oregano and Seasonings and Served with Rice and Side Greek Salad

Gyros Plate

$16.49

Gyro Meat, Pita, Feta Cheese, Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumbers Served with Rice and Side Greek Salad

Greek Style Chicken Breast

$14.99

Broiled Chicken Breast with Lemon, Olive Oil, Oregano and Seasonings. Served with Rice and Side Greek Salad

Sensational Salads

Julienne Salad

$14.29

Mixed Greens Topped with Ham, Turkey, American and Swiss Cheese. Served with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Hard Boiled Egg

GRILLED Chicken Breast Salad

$13.89

Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Croutons, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Hard Boiled Egg

CRISPY Chicken Breast Salad

$13.89

Crispy chicken breast strips over crisp lettuce, tomato. cucumbers, and hard boiled egg. Topped with cheese and croutons. served with choice of dressing

Jumbo Garden Salad

$10.89

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Egg, American Cheese and Croutons

Taco Salad

$13.29

Mixed Greens with Ground Seasoned Taco Meat and Refried Beans. With Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese and Nacho Chips

Gyros Salad

$15.49

Our Greek Salad Topped with Gyro Meat, Pita and Feta Cheese

Greek Salad

$12.89

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppercinic, Greek Olives And Feta Cheese

Spinach Salad

$13.29

Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons and Bacon Bits. Served with Warm Bacon Dressing

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.39

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppercinic, Greek Olives And Feta Cheese Topped with Grilled Chicken

Cold Plates

Beef & Fresh Fruit

$13.99

Half Pound Angus Beef Patty with a Scoop of Cottage Cheese and a Fruit Bowl

Chicken & Fresh Fruit

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with a Scoop of Cottage Cheese and a Fruit Bowl

Chicken Salad Plate

$12.59

A Scoop of Chicken Salad, Cottage Cheese and Cole Slaw. Served with a Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Fresh Fruit

Tuna Salad Plate

$12.99

Tuna Salad, Cottage Cheese and Cole Slaw. Served with a Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and a Fruit Bowl

Three Musketeers Plate

$13.99

a Scoop of Tuna Salad, Chicken Salad and Cole Slaw. Served with a Hard Boiled Egg and Fruit Bowl

Burgers

Double Cheeseburger

$12.89

Hamburger

$10.89

Cheeseburger

$11.29

Olive Burger

$11.29

Topped with Sliced Green Olives

Niles Vikings Burger

$11.89

2 Strips of Bacon and American Cheese

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.89

Michigan Burger

$12.29

Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions with Melted Cheddar Cheese

Notre Dame Burger

$13.99

2 Beef Patties, 2 Strips of Bacon, Sauteed Onions, and 2 Slices of Melted American Cheese

PT Jumbo Hamburger

$12.89

Half Pound Angus Patty

PT Jumbo Cheeseburger

$13.29

Half Pound Angus Patty with American Cheese

One of a Kind Sandwiches

Rueben- Prime Table Special

$13.29

Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut with Swiss Cheese on Grilled Bavarian Dark Rye Bread

Beef & Cheese Dip

$13.29

Sliced Roast Beef and Mozzarella on French Bread served with Au Jus

Gyros Sandwich

$12.89

Gyro wrapped in a Pita with Onion served with Feta, Tomato and (Tzatziki) Gyro Sauce

Fish Sandwich

$11.89

Crispy Cod on French Bread

Monte Cristo

$11.89

Grilled Sliced Ham and Swiss on French Toast

Chicken Salad Sandwich WW Tst

$10.29

on Wheat Toast

Tuna Salad Sandwich WW Tst

$10.29

on Wheat Toast

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.89

on a Bun

Mushroom & Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$12.89

Sauteed Mushrooms with Swiss Cheese on a Bun

Turkey Sandwich WW Tst

$10.49

on Wheat Toast

BLT Sandwich

$10.29

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White Toast

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.29

American Cheese on Grilled White Bread

Marvelous Melts

Jumbo Patty Melt

$13.20

Half Pound Angus Beef Patty on Grilled Rye Bread with Grilled Onions and American Cheese

Ham & Cheese Melt

$10.79

Grilled Sliced Ham and American cheese on White Bread

Corned Beef Melt

$11.99

Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread

Join the Club

Chicago Style Club

$13.49

Bacon, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and Mayo on Toasted White Bread

B.L.T Club

$13.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted White Bread

Ham & Cheese Club

$12.49

Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted White Bread

Niles Club

$12.99

Bacon, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted White Bread

Turkey Club

$12.49

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted White Bread

Les Croissants

Niles Croissant

$12.89

Sliced Turkey, Bacon and Melted Swiss Cheese

Tuna Salad Croissant

$11.89

Tuna Salad with Melted Swiss Cheese

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.29

Chicken Salad with Melted Swiss Cheese

Turkey Croissant

$11.89

Sliced Turkey with Melted Swiss Cheese

Hot‘N’ Hearty

Hot Turkey

$13.49

Open Face on White Bread with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Hot Hamburger

$10.79

Open Face on White Bread with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Hot Beef

$13.49

Open Face on White Bread with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Hot Breaded Pork

$11.79

Open Face on White Bread with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Beverages

Coffee

$2.79

Decaffinated Coffee

$2.79

Milk LARGE

$2.99

Milk SMALL

$1.99

Chocolate Milk LARGE

$3.19

Chocolate Milk SMALL

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Iced Coffee Mocha

$4.59

Iced Coffee Salted Caramel

$4.59

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Hot Cappuccino

$3.49

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$3.29

Homemade in house. A delicious treat!

Carrot cake

Carrot cake

$5.29

Cheese cake

$5.29
Chocolate Fudge cake

Chocolate Fudge cake

$5.29
Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.29
Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.29
Chocolate Frog

Chocolate Frog

$3.99
Baklava

Baklava

$3.99

Side Orders

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.29

Applesauce

$3.69

Cole Slaw (homemade)

$3.69

Cottage Cheese

$3.69

Side Salad

$5.29

Side Fries

$3.39

Hearty Breakfasts

N.Y.Steak & Eggs

$25.99

12 oz. Cut NY Strip and 2 eggs

Pork Chops & Eggs

$22.99

2 Broiled Pork Chops and 2 Eggs

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$14.49

Half pound Angus beef patty broiled to order and 2 Eggs

Skillets

Greek Skillet

$13.69

Gyro, Onion, Tomato and Feta Cheese

Vegetable Skillet

$13.69

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato and Cheese

Potato Skillet

$10.69

Potatoes Topped with Cheese

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$13.69

Corned Beef Hash and Cheese

Ham Skillet

$13.19

Ham, Green Peppers, Onion, Cheese

Bacon Skillet

$13.19

Bacon, Green Peppers, Onion and Cheese

Sausage Skillet

$13.19

Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion and Cheese

3 Meat Skillet Deluxe

$14.99

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Swiss and American Cheese

Three Egg Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$10.99

3 egg Omelette

American Cheese Omelette

$11.69

American Cheese

Feta Cheese Omelette

$11.69

Feta Cheese

Gyros & Feta Cheese Omelette

$12.69

Gyro and Feta Cheese

Ham & Cheese Omlette

$12.19

Ham and American Cheese

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.19

Bacon and American Cheese

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$12.19

Sausage and American Cheese

Denver Omelette

$12.69

Onion, Green Peppers and Ham

Vegetarian Omelette

$13.69

A Tantalizing Combination of Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers and Fresh Mushrooms

Nikos Omelette

$13.69

Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Onion and Feta Cheese

Country Smoked Sausage Omelette

$13.69

Diced Smoked Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, and Cheddar Cheese

Special Omelette

$13.19

Feta Cheese, Ham, Onion and Green Peppers

Egg Breakfasts(w/ home fries & toast)

1 Egg

$7.99

2 Eggs

$8.89

3 Eggs

$9.49

4 Eggs

$10.09

5 Eggs

$10.69

Breakfast Combos

NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM!!

Biscuit Combo

$10.49

1 Biscuit with Sausage Gravy and 2 eggs

Pancake Combo

$10.49

2 Pancakes and 2 Eggs

French Toast Combo

$10.99

Small Order of French Toast and 2 Eggs

Waffle Combo

$11.99

Waffle and 2 Eggs

Breakfast Classics (Not Available after 11am))

NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM!!

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.89

2 Biscuits Topped with Our Homemade Sausage Gravy NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2 PM

Half Order of Biscuits and Gravy

$5.89

1 Biscuit Topped with Our Homemade Sausage Gravy

Half & Half

$9.89

1 Biscuit and 1/2 Order of Home Fries Topped with Our Homemade Sausage Gravy

Eggs Benedict

$13.69

2 Poached Eggs on a Grilled English Muffin with Canadian Bacon Topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Eggs Florentine

$12.69

2 Poached Eggs on a Grilled English Muffin with Fresh Spinach Topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Sausage Benedict

$13.49

We start with home fries, topped with a buttermilk biscuit, 2 sausage patties and scrambled eggs, cover them with sausage gravy and melted cheese

Homemade Crepes

Plain Crepes

$10.69

Fruit Crepes

$13.49

Pancakes

2 Pancake

$5.79

4 Pancake

$8.79

French Toast

Full French Toast

$9.79

Half French Toast

$7.79

Full Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$10.79

Half Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$8.79

Full Chocolate Tower French Toast

$12.59

Full order of French Toast Topped with a Banana, Chocolate and Whip Cream

Half Chocolate Tower French Toast

$10.69

Half order of French Toast Topped with a Banana, Chocolate and Whip Cream

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$8.79

Nikos Waffle

$12.89

Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Strawberries, Whipped Cream and Pecans

Daily Breakfast Specials(Not Available after 11 am)

NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 2PM!!

P.T. Muffin

$6.99

Grilled English Muffin with an Over Hard Fried Egg, American Cheese and Canadian Bacon. Served with home fries

The Bunyan Special

$12.79

2 Eggs, Smoked Sausage, Home Fries and 1 Biscuit with a side of Sausage Gravy

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.69

2 Eggs, Country Fried Steak and Home Fries Topped with Homemade Sausage Gravy

Nikos Breakfast Croissant

$11.99

2 Over Hard Fried Eggs with American Cheese and Breakfast Ham on a Croissant. Served with home fries

Beverages

Coffee

$2.79

Decaffinated Coffee

$2.79

Milk LARGE

$2.99

Milk SMALL

$1.99

Chocolate Milk LARGE

$3.19

Chocolate Milk SMALL

$2.19

Orange Juice LARGE

$3.19

Orange Juice SMALL

$2.19

Apple Juice LARGE

$3.19

Apple Juice SMALL

$2.19

Cranberry Juice LARGE

$3.19

Cranberry Juice SMALL

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Iced Coffee Mocha

$4.59

Iced Coffee Salted Caramel

$4.59

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Hot Cappuccino

$3.49

Side Orders

Raisin Toast

$2.69

English Muffin

$2.29

Croissant

$2.69

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage links

$3.99

Sausage patties

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Canadian Bacon

$4.49

Corned Beef Hash

$4.29

Smoked Sausage

$4.29

Home Fries

$3.39

Home Fries W/Cheese

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1915 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120

Directions

Gallery
Prime Table Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Create - 1245 South 11th St
orange starNo Reviews
1245 South 11th St Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext
Slaps
orange starNo Reviews
2809 South 11th Street Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext
The Nuggett - 202 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
202-204 E Main Street Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext
Milano's Pizza - 215 North 17th Street
orange starNo Reviews
215 N 17th St Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext
Pigs by Bigs - 40 River St
orange starNo Reviews
40 River St Niles, MI 49120
View restaurantnext
Cheers Pub and Karaoke Bar
orange starNo Reviews
103 S Dixie Way Roseland, IN 46637
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Niles
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Benton Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston