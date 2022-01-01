Bridgeport restaurants you'll love

Bridgeport restaurants
Toast

Bridgeport's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Korean
Must-try Bridgeport restaurants

Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar image

 

Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar

960 west 31st street, chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Palmer's$8.99
A Maria's Classic. House infused ginger peach tea vodka, black tea simple syrup, and organic lemonade. A glass of pure refreshment! Each bottle is enough for 2 Palmer's Pints - just fill a pint glass with ice and pour it up! 8.9%
Rosemary Gin Fizz$12.99
Dry gin, house rosemary simple syrup and organic lemon juice. Keep chilled. Serves up 2 cocktails over ice.
June Shine Hard Kombucha Acai Berry 6/pk$14.99
Flavored with acai berry 6% abv
More about Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar
Franco's Ristorante image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta
Gnocchi$18.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce
Jumbo Rigatoni$18.00
Jumbo Rigatoni in our 12-Hour Braised Pork and Beef Nonna's Gravy
More about Franco's Ristorante
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream image

 

Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream

964 west 31st street, chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast tossed in Korean Fire sauce with Gochujang aioli, Napa cabbage & Asian pear remoulade slaw, pickles and Wilder Field greens on a Butterdough brioche bun. And a side of fries
Key Lime Piesicle$5.50
Key lime pie flavored ice cream dipped in a cinnamon graham cracker shell. Made in collaboration with Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits. Contains dairy, egg, soy.
Rainbow Chip$5.50
Birthday cake flavored ice cream dipped in a white chocolate shell covered in rainbow chips and sprinkles. Contains diary, soy.
More about Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
Nana, Ajo & Taco E image

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

752 W 33rd st, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ground Beef Taco$5.00
lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)
Chicken Flauta$4.50
topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream (single flauta)
Blackened Salmon$16.00
Blackened salmon, white rice, black beans, pico de mango, guacamole, sweet plantains (maduros), pineapple pique (pineapple infused vinegar)
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
Kimski image

 

Kimski

954 west 31st street, chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KOPO MOCO$13.50
Seasoned hamburger patty, kimchi gravy, sunny egg, scallions.
PIEROGIS$10.00
5 potato and cheese filled pierogis, soy cream (soy sauce, sesame oil, sour cream), herb mix, queso fresco.
MARIAS STANDARD$10.00
Named after the Duchess of Bridgeport, Kimski recipe polish sausage, soju mustard, kraut-chi (Kimchi-Sauerkraut). scallions on soft brioche bun from Spoke and Bird with hand cut fries.
More about Kimski
Restaurant banner

 

Greek Prime

901 W 35th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Salads$4.00
Crisp Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Pepper,Cucumber,and our signature homemade dressing
Avgolemono (Lg)$4.50
Traditional Greek Soup, homemade chicken broth, rice, and egg-lemon
Mike's Famous GYROLLS$9.00
3 Eggrolls stuffed with gyro meat, feta and grilled onions
More about Greek Prime
