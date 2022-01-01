Bridgeport restaurants you'll love
Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar
960 west 31st street, chicago
|Palmer's
|$8.99
A Maria's Classic. House infused ginger peach tea vodka, black tea simple syrup, and organic lemonade. A glass of pure refreshment! Each bottle is enough for 2 Palmer's Pints - just fill a pint glass with ice and pour it up! 8.9%
|Rosemary Gin Fizz
|$12.99
Dry gin, house rosemary simple syrup and organic lemon juice. Keep chilled. Serves up 2 cocktails over ice.
|June Shine Hard Kombucha Acai Berry 6/pk
|$14.99
Flavored with acai berry 6% abv
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.00
Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta
|Gnocchi
|$18.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce
|Jumbo Rigatoni
|$18.00
Jumbo Rigatoni in our 12-Hour Braised Pork and Beef Nonna's Gravy
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
964 west 31st street, chicago
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast tossed in Korean Fire sauce with Gochujang aioli, Napa cabbage & Asian pear remoulade slaw, pickles and Wilder Field greens on a Butterdough brioche bun. And a side of fries
|Key Lime Piesicle
|$5.50
Key lime pie flavored ice cream dipped in a cinnamon graham cracker shell. Made in collaboration with Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits. Contains dairy, egg, soy.
|Rainbow Chip
|$5.50
Birthday cake flavored ice cream dipped in a white chocolate shell covered in rainbow chips and sprinkles. Contains diary, soy.
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
752 W 33rd st, Chicago
|Ground Beef Taco
|$5.00
lettuce, tomato & cheese (single taco)
|Chicken Flauta
|$4.50
topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream (single flauta)
|Blackened Salmon
|$16.00
Blackened salmon, white rice, black beans, pico de mango, guacamole, sweet plantains (maduros), pineapple pique (pineapple infused vinegar)
Kimski
954 west 31st street, chicago
|KOPO MOCO
|$13.50
Seasoned hamburger patty, kimchi gravy, sunny egg, scallions.
|PIEROGIS
|$10.00
5 potato and cheese filled pierogis, soy cream (soy sauce, sesame oil, sour cream), herb mix, queso fresco.
|MARIAS STANDARD
|$10.00
Named after the Duchess of Bridgeport, Kimski recipe polish sausage, soju mustard, kraut-chi (Kimchi-Sauerkraut). scallions on soft brioche bun from Spoke and Bird with hand cut fries.
Greek Prime
901 W 35th St, Chicago
|Garden Salads
|$4.00
Crisp Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Pepper,Cucumber,and our signature homemade dressing
|Avgolemono (Lg)
|$4.50
Traditional Greek Soup, homemade chicken broth, rice, and egg-lemon
|Mike's Famous GYROLLS
|$9.00
3 Eggrolls stuffed with gyro meat, feta and grilled onions