Pork chops in
Bridgeport
/
Chicago
/
Bridgeport
/
Pork Chops
Bridgeport restaurants that serve pork chops
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
Avg 4.7
(1837 reviews)
Pork Chop Vesuvio
$25.00
Bone-In, Peas, Roasted Garlic, Vesuvio Potatoes
More about Franco's Ristorante
Greek Prime - 901 W 35th St
901 W 35th St, Chicago
No reviews yet
Pork Chops
$24.00
More about Greek Prime - 901 W 35th St
