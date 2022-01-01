Edgewater restaurants you'll love

Must-try Edgewater restaurants

Flaco's Tacos image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Street Corn Chicken Taco - Single$3.15
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.
Ancho Chicken Taco - Single$2.95
Chicken marinated in mild ancho chile salsa, topped with cheese, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas.
Taco Pronto Box$10.95
An individual grab & go style meal! Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Chilaquiles$14.99
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pesto Garlic Bread$8.50
10” pizza crust with pesto and mozzarella.
Fried Chicken Sandwich.$10.00
Fried chicken, house-made pickles, chipotle mayo. Served on brioche bun.
*Not gluten free.
*Not dairy free.
*Not vegan.
*Not vegetarian.
Breakfast Wrap$7.50
Egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle crema and your choice of protein served with a side of house made roasted tomatillo salsa.
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Hand cut white meat served with choice of dipping sauce
French Fries$4.00
Natural cut with kosher salt served with your choice of sauce
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's Hot, with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, on a brioche bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fireside Chopped$13.00
mixed greens, chopped iceberg, herbed chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, roasted corn, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, crispy flour tortilla strips, citrus dressing
Blackened Chicken & Pasta$17.00
spicy blackened chicken breast and pasta shells tossed in a cajun cream sauce
Giant Pretzel$11.00
sprinkled with sea salt, side of düsseldorf mustard and beer cheese sauce
More about Fireside Restaurant
Land & Lake Andersonville image

FRENCH FRIES

Land & Lake Andersonville

5420 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pickled Veggies$6.00
Assorted selection of seasonal pickled vegetables
Tomato Soup$8.00
House made daily.
Add 1/2 Grilled Cheese +$9.00
Burger$16.00
Two 4oz patties, American cheese, house made dill pickles, onions, Thousand Island dressing. Served with fresh cut fries.
More about Land & Lake Andersonville
Lady Gregory's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lady Gregory's

5260 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (2544 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
Bowl.
Baked French Onion$8.00
Gruyere
Drive Thru Burger$17.00
Double cheeseburger, caramelized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickle, butter bun.
More about Lady Gregory's
Gadabout image

TAPAS

Gadabout

5212 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arctic Char$18.00
creamed shishito and poblano (dairy/ allium allergies), urfa pepper vinaigrette (fish/ allium allergies), cherry tomatoes, beech mushrooms,
pickled fennel
Peri Peri Shrimp$15.00
Peri peri shrimp, tomato butter, shishito peppers, celeriac-horseradish puree, pickled fennel, chile butter
Smashburger
¼lb. beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sweet onion & cherry pepper relish, black garlic comeback sauce (egg allergy), American cheese (dairy allergy)
More about Gadabout
FIYA image

 

FIYA

5419 N Clark, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greens & Feta Salad$12.00
Salad House Greens, Feta, Watermelon Radish, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Dates, Sumac Croutons
Salatim$16.00
Four small dishes with marinated olives, Jerusalem salad, and wood-oven pita.
Chicken Schnitzel Plate$18.00
Chicken Schnitzel, Orange Blossom Slaw, Green Tahina, Amba
More about FIYA
Gino's North image

PIZZA

Gino's North

1111 W Granville Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (452 reviews)
Takeout
More about Gino's North

