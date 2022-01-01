River West restaurants you'll love

River West restaurants
Toast

River West's top cuisines

Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
BBQ
Latin American
Must-try River West restaurants

Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue

811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4800 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Patty$4.45
Our Golden Krust patties are savory, flavorful spicy ground beef wrapped in flaky layers of their signature crust. A Jamaican classic. These do contain wheat and soy.
Jerk. Grilled Chicken by 1/2 LB$8.95
Our grilled boneless skinless Jerk. chicken is marinated in our Rude Boy Jerk. Marinade then cooked to perfection then chopped. This is what put us on the map with our foodtruck.
Smoked Jerk. Brisket Combo$16.45
Our 1/4 LB of Smoked Jerk. Beef Brisket combo is the perfect meal for those looking for a none spicy option. All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Jerk. Mac & Cheese and Island Slaw.
More about Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
Azul image

SEAFOOD

Azul

1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (181 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Piña Rellena ~ Stuffed Pineapple$36.00
octopus, lobster, shrimp, grilled pineapple, chipotle cream sauce, topped with melted chihuahua cheese; served with rice & garlic bread.
Camarónes - Shrimp$32.00
jumbo shrimp prepared in your style choice: azul sauce (nayarit-style hot sauce, garlic, 9 spice blend), a la diabla (spicy), mojo de ajo (garlic sauce), a la parrilla (grilled)
Churro$12.00
served with cinnamon ice cream
More about Azul
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Pie Eyed Pizzeria

1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tossed Chicken Strips$8.00
18" Thin Crust (Large)$19.75
Mozzarella Sticks$5.75
More about Pie Eyed Pizzeria
