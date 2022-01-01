River West restaurants you'll love
River West's top cuisines
Must-try River West restaurants
More about Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Beef Patty
|$4.45
Our Golden Krust patties are savory, flavorful spicy ground beef wrapped in flaky layers of their signature crust. A Jamaican classic. These do contain wheat and soy.
|Jerk. Grilled Chicken by 1/2 LB
|$8.95
Our grilled boneless skinless Jerk. chicken is marinated in our Rude Boy Jerk. Marinade then cooked to perfection then chopped. This is what put us on the map with our foodtruck.
|Smoked Jerk. Brisket Combo
|$16.45
Our 1/4 LB of Smoked Jerk. Beef Brisket combo is the perfect meal for those looking for a none spicy option. All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Jerk. Mac & Cheese and Island Slaw.
More about Azul
SEAFOOD
Azul
1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Piña Rellena ~ Stuffed Pineapple
|$36.00
octopus, lobster, shrimp, grilled pineapple, chipotle cream sauce, topped with melted chihuahua cheese; served with rice & garlic bread.
|Camarónes - Shrimp
|$32.00
jumbo shrimp prepared in your style choice: azul sauce (nayarit-style hot sauce, garlic, 9 spice blend), a la diabla (spicy), mojo de ajo (garlic sauce), a la parrilla (grilled)
|Churro
|$12.00
served with cinnamon ice cream