West Rogers Park restaurants you'll love

West Rogers Park restaurants
Toast

West Rogers Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Indian
Steakhouses
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try West Rogers Park restaurants

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

 

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Samosa Plate (2 Pc)$2.49
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Puri$0.75
Fried bread made with whole-wheat flour and oil.
Pani Puri$8.49
Puffy crisps filled with potatoes, chickpeas, and chutneys garnished with cilantro and side of spicy water
Black Sheep image

 

Black Sheep

2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of French Fries$6.00
Basket full of golden fried, skin-on fries served with ranch and BBQ for dipping
Burger$10.00
1/2 lb fresh angus patty cooked to order with romaine, tomato, onion and pickle spear on a brioche bun and served with a side of golden skin on french fries
Black Sheep$14.00
Our signature best seller! Toppe with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, thick bacon slices, cheddar, american, swiss, romaine and tomato on a brioche bun
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Carne Asada$3.50
Topped with lettuce and tomato
Burrito Carne Asada$11.00
Filled with Beans, Lettuce, and Tomato,
2 Taco Dinner$11.00
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park image

 

Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park

2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own--Lunch Salad$6.95
Pick from our wide variety of ingredients.
Jumbo Sausage Slice$7.00
Handrolled Sausage Cooked To Perfection.
14" HandTossed MEDIUM Pizza$15.95
Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade! Serves 2-3.
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1 lb. Gyros (spicy)$11.95
comes with 3 tzatziki sauces
Gyros (spicy)$9.95
French Fries$2.95
Sabri Nihari Restaurant image

CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Sabri Nihari Restaurant

2500-02 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mutton Biryani$16.99
Sabri Nihari$15.49
Vegetable Samosa$6.99
Sabor a Cafe Restaurant image

 

Sabor a Cafe Restaurant

2435 W Peterson Ave, Lincolnwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arepa Con Queso$3.99
Empanadas De Carne$1.75
Arroz$3.50
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS

Burger Boy Lounge

2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.1 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baconator$7.99
1/4 lb Burger loaded with Halal beef Bacon , caramelized onions , pickles on a extra soft brioche bun
Juicy lucy$9.99
Our juiciest Burger
You will need Xtra napkins for this one
Philly Cheese Steak$8.99
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Rogers Park

French Fries

Roti

Samosa

