West Rogers Park restaurants you'll love
West Rogers Park's top cuisines
Must-try West Rogers Park restaurants
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Samosa Plate (2 Pc)
|$2.49
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
|Puri
|$0.75
Fried bread made with whole-wheat flour and oil.
|Pani Puri
|$8.49
Puffy crisps filled with potatoes, chickpeas, and chutneys garnished with cilantro and side of spicy water
More about Black Sheep
Black Sheep
2535 W Peterson Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Basket of French Fries
|$6.00
Basket full of golden fried, skin-on fries served with ranch and BBQ for dipping
|Burger
|$10.00
1/2 lb fresh angus patty cooked to order with romaine, tomato, onion and pickle spear on a brioche bun and served with a side of golden skin on french fries
|Black Sheep
|$14.00
Our signature best seller! Toppe with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, thick bacon slices, cheddar, american, swiss, romaine and tomato on a brioche bun
More about El Garcia
El Garcia
7515 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Taco Carne Asada
|$3.50
Topped with lettuce and tomato
|Burrito Carne Asada
|$11.00
Filled with Beans, Lettuce, and Tomato,
|2 Taco Dinner
|$11.00
More about Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Build Your Own--Lunch Salad
|$6.95
Pick from our wide variety of ingredients.
|Jumbo Sausage Slice
|$7.00
Handrolled Sausage Cooked To Perfection.
|14" HandTossed MEDIUM Pizza
|$15.95
Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade! Serves 2-3.
More about Italian Express
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|1 lb. Gyros (spicy)
|$11.95
comes with 3 tzatziki sauces
|Gyros (spicy)
|$9.95
|French Fries
|$2.95
More about Sabri Nihari Restaurant
CURRY • FRENCH FRIES
Sabri Nihari Restaurant
2500-02 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mutton Biryani
|$16.99
|Sabri Nihari
|$15.49
|Vegetable Samosa
|$6.99
More about Sabor a Cafe Restaurant
Sabor a Cafe Restaurant
2435 W Peterson Ave, Lincolnwood
|Popular items
|Arepa Con Queso
|$3.99
|Empanadas De Carne
|$1.75
|Arroz
|$3.50
More about Burger Boy Lounge
PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS
Burger Boy Lounge
2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO
|Popular items
|Baconator
|$7.99
1/4 lb Burger loaded with Halal beef Bacon , caramelized onions , pickles on a extra soft brioche bun
|Juicy lucy
|$9.99
Our juiciest Burger
You will need Xtra napkins for this one
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$8.99