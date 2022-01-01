Uptown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Uptown restaurants

Bungalow by Middle Brow image

PIZZA

Bungalow by Middle Brow

2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Pizza (Uncut)$20.00
olive. mozzarella. parm/salt/evoo.
Pizza Dough (375g) - Bungalow$5.00
one dough ball is enough for a 12" pizza! (1-2 people) "extra dough" equates to 1 extra dough ball.
Margherita Pizza (Uncut)$16.00
fresh mozzarella. basil. parm/salt/evoo.
More about Bungalow by Middle Brow
The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TRIO OF TACOS
Click for available options. A matching set of 3 tacos topped with diced red onion, sour cream, cojita cheese, and cilantro. Side of jalapeno rice & beans and house-made salsa. Al pastor does contain flour that cannot be removed.
ROSEMARY CHICKEN CLUB$14.00
Rosemary grilled chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce & tomato; brioche toast
THE CLASSIC$12.00
A build-your-own 1/2 lb burger, sesame seed bun, LTOP. Choice of side.
More about The Bar on Buena
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Demera Ethiopian Restaurant

4801 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Doro Tibs (Full)$19.00
Chicken breast, cubed and sautéed with onions, garlic, tomatoes, sliced jalapeño peppers and fresh rosemary.
Lentil Sambussa$6.22
(3 Pieces) Fried dumplings served with a sweet and spicy honey awaze sauce.
Sambussa Sampler$11.50
(5 pieces) A combination of all five of our Sambussa options
More about Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Fiesta Mexicana image

 

Fiesta Mexicana

4806 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tacos (2)$5.00
Two marinated Pulled Chicken Tacos; topped with lettuce and pico de gallo salsa
Steak Tacos (2)$8.50
Two chopped Skirt Steak Tacos; topped with onions and cilantro.
Guacamole & Chips$9.75
Made from scratch guacamole served with a bag of of our crispy tortilla chips.
More about Fiesta Mexicana
Gigio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Gigio's Pizzeria

4643 n. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1974 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$5.00
6 mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce on the side.
Large 16” (2 toppings)$24.40
Cheese is already included.
Large 16” (1 topping)$21.90
Cheese is already included.
More about Gigio's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ba Le Sandwiches

5014 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Beef$9.45
Soy bean protien
More about Ba Le Sandwiches

