Uptown restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
Bungalow by Middle Brow
2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
Popular items
Sausage Pizza (Uncut)
$20.00
olive. mozzarella. parm/salt/evoo.
Pizza Dough (375g) - Bungalow
$5.00
one dough ball is enough for a 12" pizza! (1-2 people) "extra dough" equates to 1 extra dough ball.
Margherita Pizza (Uncut)
$16.00
fresh mozzarella. basil. parm/salt/evoo.
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
Popular items
TRIO OF TACOS
Click for available options. A matching set of 3 tacos topped with diced red onion, sour cream, cojita cheese, and cilantro. Side of jalapeno rice & beans and house-made salsa. Al pastor does contain flour that cannot be removed.
ROSEMARY CHICKEN CLUB
$14.00
Rosemary grilled chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce & tomato; brioche toast
THE CLASSIC
$12.00
A build-your-own 1/2 lb burger, sesame seed bun, LTOP. Choice of side.
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
4801 N Broadway St, Chicago
Popular items
Doro Tibs (Full)
$19.00
Chicken breast, cubed and sautéed with onions, garlic, tomatoes, sliced jalapeño peppers and fresh rosemary.
Lentil Sambussa
$6.22
(3 Pieces) Fried dumplings served with a sweet and spicy honey awaze sauce.
Sambussa Sampler
$11.50
(5 pieces) A combination of all five of our Sambussa options
Fiesta Mexicana
4806 N Broadway St, Chicago
Popular items
Chicken Tacos (2)
$5.00
Two marinated Pulled Chicken Tacos; topped with lettuce and pico de gallo salsa
Steak Tacos (2)
$8.50
Two chopped Skirt Steak Tacos; topped with onions and cilantro.
Guacamole & Chips
$9.75
Made from scratch guacamole served with a bag of of our crispy tortilla chips.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Gigio's Pizzeria
4643 n. Broadway, Chicago
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.00
6 mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce on the side.
Large 16" (2 toppings)
$24.40
Cheese is already included.
Large 16" (1 topping)
$21.90
Cheese is already included.