Ba Le Sandwiches Chicago

1,024 Reviews

$

5014 N Broadway St

Chicago, IL 60640

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork #2

$8.95

Thinly sliced grilled pork

Beef #9

$8.95

Sirloin steak

Chinese Pork #3

$8.95

Chinese Char Siu sauce

Crispy Chicken #14

$8.95

All natural chicken breast

Cod Fillet #15

$8.95

Lemongrass Pork #6

$8.95

Sliced lemongrass sausage

Meatball #7

$8.95

Pate Porkroll

$8.95

Pork Shrimpcake #11

$8.95

sliced pork/shrimp/prawn paste

Roasted Pork #4

$8.95

Porkbelly and pate

Shrimp #12

$10.45

Special #1

$8.95

Original Saigon banh mi

Tuna #13

$8.95

Homemade tuna salad mix

Turkey #10

$8.95

Lean turkey swiss cheese

Vegan Beef

$10.45

Soy bean protien

Vegan Chicken

$10.45

Vegan Tofu Eggplant

$10.45

Tofu eggplant & mango sauce

Vegan Xa Xiu

$10.45

Bean curd

Vegetarian

$8.95

Fried tofu & Jicama

Veggie Avocado

$9.45

Fried tofu & Jicama with avocado

Vetnamese Pork #8

$8.95

Sliced sausage

Vietnamese Chicken #5

$8.95

Shredded chicken breast

Combo

$15.00

Entrees

Grilled Pork Salad Rolls

$8.95

Spicy Chicken Salad Rolls

$8.95

Spicy Veggie Avocado Salad Rolls

$8.95

Chicken Noodle Salad

$12.95

Fried Tofu Noodle Salad

$12.95

Shrimp & Pork Salad Rolls

$8.95

Shrimp Salad Rolls

$8.95

Grilled Pork Noodle Salad

$12.95

Shrimp Noodle Salad

$12.95

Grilled Pork Rice

$12.95

Fried Tofu Rice

$12.95

Shrimp Rice

$12.95

Vegan Chicken & Tofu Rice

$12.95

Beef Brisket Noodle Soup

$9.95

Saigon Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.95

Tofu Vegan Noodle Soup

$11.95

Spicy Vegan Noodle Soup

$11.95

Chicken rice

$12.95

Small soup

$5.95

Beverages

Avocado Smoothie

$5.50Out of stock

Banana Smoothie

$5.50

Jackfruit Smoothie

$5.50

Lychee Smoothie

$5.50

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.50

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.50
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Best banh mi in town!

5014 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

