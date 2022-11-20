Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gigios Pizza in Uptown

1,974 Reviews

$

4643 n. Broadway

Chicago, IL 60640

Popular Items

Large 16” (1 topping)
Medium 14” (1 ingredient)
Medium 14” (2 ingredients)

Small (12")

Small 12” (Just Cheese )

$10.25

Small 12” (1 ingredient )

$10.25

Comes with cheese already. Please choose one additional topping.

Small 12” (2 ingredients )

$11.75

Cheese is already included please choose 2 additional toppings.

Small 12” (3 ingredients)

$13.25

Cheese is already. Included please choose 3 additional toppings.

Small 12” Special (4 ingredients of your choice)

$14.75

Cheese is already included. Please choose 4 toppings.

Medium (14”)

Medium 14” (Just cheese)

$12.80

Medium 14” (1 ingredient)

$12.80

Medium 14” (2 ingredients)

$15.30

Medium 14” (3 ingredients)

$17.80

Medium 14” Special (any 4 toppings of your choice)

$20.30

Large (16’)

Large 16” (Just cheese)

$20.55

Large 16” (1 topping)

$23.05

Cheese is already included.

Large 16” (2 toppings)

$25.55

Cheese is already included.

Large 16” (3 toppings)

$28.05

Cheese is already included.

Large 16” Special ( Any 4 toppings of your choice)

$30.55

Cheese is already included.

XL (18”)

XL 18” (Just cheese)

$22.95

XL 18” (1 ingredients)

$25.45

XL 18” (2 ingredients)

$27.95

XL 18” (3 ingredients)

$30.45

XL 18” Special (any 4 toppings of your choice)

$32.95

Pizza By The Slice

Slice of Cheese

$3.85

Slice of Pepperoni

$4.25

Slice of Sausage

$3.95

Combo Slice

$4.50

Slice with sausage and pepperoni

Jumbo slice with a can of soda.

$8.00

2 slices with a can of soda.

Football (18x26)

Football 1 ingredients

$28.00

Salad

House Salad (one size)

$7.70

Includes romaine lettuce, red onions, black olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and pepperoncini.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.70

Includes romaine lettuce, red onions, black olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken.

Appetizers

French Fries

$2.40

Fresh cut fries.

Cheese Fries

$4.20

Onion Rings

$4.20

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.20

6 mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce on the side.

Garlic Bread

$3.20

Fried Mushrooms

$4.70

Pizza puff

$3.95

Pizza Bread

$4.45

Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$6.45

Combo Sandwich

$10.60

Meatball Sandwich

$6.45

Pasta

Mostaccioli

$7.90

Lasagna

$10.10

Does contain ground beef as well as ricotta cheese

Ravioli

$6.90

Meat or cheese please choose one. Comes with garlic bread.

Spaghetti

$6.90

Comes with garlic bread.

Drinks

Cans

$1.50Out of stock

Liter

$1.90

Water

$1.25

Extras

Side of Marinara

$2.00

Side of Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side of BBQ

$1.50

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.50

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of meatball (1 per order)

$2.00

Side of Italian sausage

$2.00

Side of Italian dressing

$1.50

Side of Blue cheese dressing

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Great pizza! Order for pick up or delivery.

Location

4643 n. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

Gallery
Gigio's Pizzeria image

