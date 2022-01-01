Gold Coast restaurants you'll love
FIG & OLIVE
104 East Oak Street, Chicago
Popular items
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Herb Crusted Lamb Chop
|$46.00
Harissa & Honey Carrots with Toasted Pistachio, Raisin & Pomegranate, Roasted Cauliflower, Rosemary Polenta, Lamb Jus.
The Goddess And Grocer
1127 North State St, Chicago
Popular items
|Potato Latkes (6)
|$15.00
|Mashed Potatoes (With Garlic and Parsley)
|$12.00
|Hanukkah Cookie Decorating Kit
|$35.00
Carmine's on Rush
1043 N Rush St., Chicago
Popular items
|Tortellini Carbonara
|$24.95
|Chicken Parmesan
|$30.95
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$22.95