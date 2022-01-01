Near North Side restaurants you'll love
DropShot
312 W Chestnut, Chicago
|Popular items
|12oz DRIP
|$2.50
|Scones
|$3.75
|16oz DRIP
|$3.00
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Dozen Specialties
|$32.05
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Famous Corn Bread
|$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
|BBQ Rib Tips Bucket
|$32.00
Slow Smoke Barbecued char and chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tip Bucket includes 2 potato choice and extra Carson’s Signature BBQ Sauce (serves 2-3)
|BBQ Baby Backs 1/2
|$23.00
Half Slab of Carson’s Legendary Barbecued Baby Back ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Samosa(2)
|$5.49
spicy potato filled savory pastry
|Moti Fries
|$5.99
the OG baked fries served with our signature moti sauce
|Plain Momos
|$10.99
steamed dumplings served with sweet chili and lava sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
|Kanela Roll
|$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
|Chicken Avocado
|$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana
1551 North Wells St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Polpette al forno
|$15.00
|Terra Mia
|$21.00
|Calabrese
|$18.00
Sweet Mandy B's
254 East Ontario Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Iced Sugar Cookie
|$3.60
Soft sugar cookie topped with pastel buttercream and sprinkles
|Confetti Cupcake
|$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
|Oreo Frosted Brownie
|$5.50
Fudge brownie topped with oreo buttercream and crushed oreos
Wow Bao
1 West Division Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Thai Herb Bone Broth
|$4.29
Our "cold killer" chicken broth infused with lemon grass, ginger and a squeeze of lime.
|4-Pack Bao
|$10.99
Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings
|2 Bao + Noodle Salad
|$9.99
Choice of Bao + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
GRILL
Pinched on the River
443 E Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|The Victory Plate
|$16.95
A rice plate with fire roasted beef chevaps, zesty Mediterranean salad, tabouli, cabbage slaw, feta cheese and delicious spicy green schug sauce. (Contains Gluten and Dairy)
|CousCous Bowl
|$17.95
Seasoned brown rice
|Pita Roll
|$14.95
Mixed greens with house vinaigrette
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, cheddar, roasted corn, tomato, carrot and cilantro lime dressing [610 cals, 34g protein, 43g net carbs]
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
|Hot Beauty Brew Latte
|$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Headquarters Beercade
213 W Institute Place, Chicago
|Popular items
|Southwest Steak Wrap
|$12.00
Skirt steak, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red pepper
|Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion
|Build Your Own Burger
|$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
|Morning Sandwich
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
sourdough, Cojeta cheese, smashed avocado, lemon, chili flakes
PASTA
Ciccio Mio
230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Spicy Vodka Rigatoni
|$19.95
vodka sauce, rigatoni
|Black Truffle Bucatini
|$22.95
bucatini pasta, black truffle, pecorino
|Rustic Fennel Bread & Giardiniera
|$9.95
Marinated vegetables, aged balsamic vinegar, premium olive oil.
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Popular items
|Shrimp Taco - Single
|$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
|Flaco's Frozen Margarita (16 oz)
|$7.95
Our house made frozen margaritas, to-go! Available in our Classic Lime or in a variety of flavors (add $.50)
|Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single
|$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave
1732 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Single Hamburger
|$7.30
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
|Single Cheeseburger
|$8.35
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Double Hamburger
|$9.40
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$9.95
|Chopped Salad
|$17.95
|Chicken Parmesan
|$30.95
Enolo Wine Cafe
450 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Board
|$14.00
assortment of three cheese, almond crackers, honeycomb, nuts, fruit accoutrements
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
San Marzano, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil
|Charcuterie Board
|$14.00
assortment of three meats, almond crackers, nuts, condiments
Lashuk Street Food
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Falafel Hummus Bowl
|$13.00
Crispy falafel over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend.
Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes.
Served with pita.
|Mushroom and Caramelized Onions Hummus Bowl
|$13.00
Homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend.
Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, and garnishes.
Served with pita.
|Grilled Chicken Rice Platter
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken over rice with cucumber and tomato salad.
Served with hummus, pita and side of tahini.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park
1538 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium
|$14.50
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic.
|Chicken Shoyu Traditional
|$11.00
鶏醬油ラーメン A clear broth shoyu ramen topped with chicken chashu
|Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium
|$11.00
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan, pork, and chicken base.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Small Cheval - Wells St
1345 N Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Signature Double Cheeseburger
|$10.45
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Double Hamburger
|$9.40
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
|Wagyu Truffle Cheeseburger Special
|$17.25
Our burger has black truffle cheese sauce melted between two pressed & griddled patties of Wagyu beef and topped with 1 slice of Sharp American Cheddar. Limited quantities.
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Medium Pepperoni
|$22.00
Pepperoni & Marinara
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing
|Goat Stix
|$13.00
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|GARLIC NAAN
|$5.00
Leavened bread baked with garlic in clay oven
|SAMOSA
|$7.00
Deep fried cone pastry filled with potatoes and green peas.
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$25.00
Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.
TAPAS
Jaleo - Chicago
500 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fuet
|$9.00
Cured Catalan-style pork sausage
|Patatas Bravas
|$10.00
Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli
|Ensalada Manzana Manchego
|$11.00
Shaved fennel and apple salad with Manchego cheese and walnuts
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Butch McGuire's
20 W Division St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wings 6
|$13.00
choose your sauce
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$16.50
8oz angus burger with your choice of cheese. Make it your own with our selection of toppings
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Iceberg, cheddar, bacon, chicken, tomato, & hardboiled egg. Tossed with your choice of dressing
Crushed By Giants
600 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Pep Rally
|$16.00
Red Sauce, House made Mozz, Crispy Pepperoni, Sport Peppers, Oregano
|Margherita
|$15.00
Red Sauce, House made Mozz, Basil, Local Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Burger
|$14.00
Sesame Seed Potato Bun, Double Smash Patty, American Cheese, Brunkow Raw Milk Cheddar Cheese, Dijonnaise, Pickled Red Onion, Caramelized Onion
*Not served with a side*
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Create Scrambler
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Cassie's Crepes
|$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).