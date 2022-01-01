Near North Side restaurants you'll love

Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try Near North Side restaurants

DropShot image

 

DropShot

312 W Chestnut, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12oz DRIP$2.50
Scones$3.75
16oz DRIP$3.00
More about DropShot
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Specialties$32.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Carson's Ribs image

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Famous Corn Bread$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
BBQ Rib Tips Bucket$32.00
Slow Smoke Barbecued char and chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tip Bucket includes 2 potato choice and extra Carson’s Signature BBQ Sauce (serves 2-3)
BBQ Baby Backs 1/2$23.00
Half Slab of Carson’s Legendary Barbecued Baby Back ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
More about Carson's Ribs
Moti Cafe image

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Samosa(2)$5.49
spicy potato filled savory pastry
Moti Fries$5.99
the OG baked fries served with our signature moti sauce
Plain Momos$10.99
steamed dumplings served with sweet chili and lava sauce
More about Moti Cafe
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Chicken Avocado$14.99
roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana image

 

Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana

1551 North Wells St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Polpette al forno$15.00
Terra Mia$21.00
Calabrese$18.00
More about Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana
Sweet Mandy B's image

 

Sweet Mandy B's

254 East Ontario Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Sugar Cookie$3.60
Soft sugar cookie topped with pastel buttercream and sprinkles
Confetti Cupcake$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
Oreo Frosted Brownie$5.50
Fudge brownie topped with oreo buttercream and crushed oreos
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Wow Bao image

 

Wow Bao

1 West Division Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Herb Bone Broth$4.29
Our "cold killer" chicken broth infused with lemon grass, ginger and a squeeze of lime.
4-Pack Bao$10.99
Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings
2 Bao + Noodle Salad$9.99
Choice of Bao + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
More about Wow Bao
Pinched on the River image

GRILL

Pinched on the River

443 E Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Victory Plate$16.95
A rice plate with fire roasted beef chevaps, zesty Mediterranean salad, tabouli, cabbage slaw, feta cheese and delicious spicy green schug sauce. (Contains Gluten and Dairy)
CousCous Bowl$17.95
Seasoned brown rice
Pita Roll$14.95
Mixed greens with house vinaigrette
More about Pinched on the River
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, cheddar, roasted corn, tomato, carrot and cilantro lime dressing [610 cals, 34g protein, 43g net carbs]
Kale Caesar Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Headquarters Beercade image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Headquarters Beercade

213 W Institute Place, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Steak Wrap$12.00
Skirt steak, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red pepper
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion
Build Your Own Burger$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Headquarters Beercade
Goddess And the Baker image

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
Avocado Toast$9.99
sourdough, Cojeta cheese, smashed avocado, lemon, chili flakes
More about Goddess And the Baker
Ciccio Mio image

PASTA

Ciccio Mio

230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago

Avg 5 (3085 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni$19.95
vodka sauce, rigatoni
Black Truffle Bucatini$22.95
bucatini pasta, black truffle, pecorino
Rustic Fennel Bread & Giardiniera$9.95
Marinated vegetables, aged balsamic vinegar, premium olive oil.
More about Ciccio Mio
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Glutenless Chocolate$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Flaco's Tacos image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Taco - Single$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
Flaco's Frozen Margarita (16 oz)$7.95
Our house made frozen margaritas, to-go! Available in our Classic Lime or in a variety of flavors (add $.50)
Pescado (Fish) Taco - Single$4.65
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave

1732 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (14184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Hamburger$7.30
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
Single Cheeseburger$8.35
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Double Hamburger$9.40
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
More about Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$9.95
Chopped Salad$17.95
Chicken Parmesan$30.95
More about Rosebud on Rush
Kanela Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
Kanela Roll$7.49
glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting
Three Eggs w/ Meat$12.99
three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Enolo Wine Cafe image

 

Enolo Wine Cafe

450 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Board$14.00
assortment of three cheese, almond crackers, honeycomb, nuts, fruit accoutrements
Margherita Pizza$12.00
San Marzano, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Charcuterie Board$14.00
assortment of three meats, almond crackers, nuts, condiments
More about Enolo Wine Cafe
Lashuk Street Food image

 

Lashuk Street Food

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel Hummus Bowl$13.00
Crispy falafel over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend.
Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes.
Served with pita.
Mushroom and Caramelized Onions Hummus Bowl$13.00
Homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend.
Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, and garnishes.
Served with pita.
Grilled Chicken Rice Platter$15.00
Grilled Chicken over rice with cucumber and tomato salad.
Served with hummus, pita and side of tahini.
More about Lashuk Street Food
Wow Bao image

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Bao + Noodle Salad$9.99
Choice of Bao + Spicy Peanut Noodle Salad
Thai Herb Bone Broth$4.29
Our "cold killer" chicken broth infused with lemon grass, ginger and a squeeze of lime.
Bowl + 3 Potstickers$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Potstickers
More about Wow Bao
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park

1538 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium$14.50
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic.
Chicken Shoyu Traditional$11.00
鶏醬油ラーメン A clear broth shoyu ramen topped with chicken chashu
Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium$11.00
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan, pork, and chicken base.
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park
Small Cheval - Wells St image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Small Cheval - Wells St

1345 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (15422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Signature Double Cheeseburger$10.45
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Double Hamburger$9.40
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
Wagyu Truffle Cheeseburger Special$17.25
Our burger has black truffle cheese sauce melted between two pressed & griddled patties of Wagyu beef and topped with 1 slice of Sharp American Cheddar. Limited quantities.
More about Small Cheval - Wells St
Happy Camper image

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Medium Pepperoni$22.00
Pepperoni & Marinara
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, croutons, parm & caesar dressing
Goat Stix$13.00
Beer-basted bread sticks served with goat cheese marinara
More about Happy Camper
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
Leavened bread baked with garlic in clay oven
SAMOSA$7.00
Deep fried cone pastry filled with potatoes and green peas.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$25.00
Chunks of chicken roasted in a clay oven and then folded into a cream sauce.
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Sweet Mandy B's image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate$3.60
Devil’s Food Cake with Chocolate Buttercream and Valentine Mix Sprinkles
Confetti Cupcake$3.60
Confetti Cake with Vanilla Buttercream, Pastel Confetti Quins
Carrot Cupcake$3.60
Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Pecans
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Jaleo - Chicago image

TAPAS

Jaleo - Chicago

500 N Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (142 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fuet$9.00
Cured Catalan-style pork sausage
Patatas Bravas$10.00
Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli
Ensalada Manzana Manchego$11.00
Shaved fennel and apple salad with Manchego cheese and walnuts
More about Jaleo - Chicago
Butch McGuire's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Butch McGuire's

20 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings 6$13.00
choose your sauce
Classic Cheeseburger$16.50
8oz angus burger with your choice of cheese. Make it your own with our selection of toppings
Chopped Salad$13.00
Iceberg, cheddar, bacon, chicken, tomato, & hardboiled egg. Tossed with your choice of dressing
More about Butch McGuire's
Crushed By Giants image

 

Crushed By Giants

600 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pep Rally$16.00
Red Sauce, House made Mozz, Crispy Pepperoni, Sport Peppers, Oregano
Margherita$15.00
Red Sauce, House made Mozz, Basil, Local Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Burger$14.00
Sesame Seed Potato Bun, Double Smash Patty, American Cheese, Brunkow Raw Milk Cheddar Cheese, Dijonnaise, Pickled Red Onion, Caramelized Onion
*Not served with a side*
More about Crushed By Giants
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Scrambler$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Cassie's Crepes$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

