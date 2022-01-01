Near North Side American restaurants you'll love

Near North Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Near North Side

Carson's Ribs image

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Famous Corn Bread$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
BBQ Rib Tips Bucket$32.00
Slow Smoke Barbecued char and chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tip Bucket includes 2 potato choice and extra Carson’s Signature BBQ Sauce (serves 2-3)
BBQ Baby Backs 1/2$23.00
Half Slab of Carson’s Legendary Barbecued Baby Back ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, cheddar, roasted corn, tomato, carrot and cilantro lime dressing [610 cals, 34g protein, 43g net carbs]
Kale Caesar Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
Headquarters Beercade image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Headquarters Beercade

213 W Institute Place, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Steak Wrap$12.00
Skirt steak, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red pepper
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion
Build Your Own Burger$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Ciccio Mio image

PASTA

Ciccio Mio

230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago

Avg 5 (3085 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni$19.95
vodka sauce, rigatoni
Black Truffle Bucatini$22.95
bucatini pasta, black truffle, pecorino
Rustic Fennel Bread & Giardiniera$9.95
Marinated vegetables, aged balsamic vinegar, premium olive oil.
Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave

1732 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (14184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Hamburger$7.30
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
Single Cheeseburger$8.35
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Double Hamburger$9.40
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
Enolo Wine Cafe image

 

Enolo Wine Cafe

450 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Board$14.00
assortment of three cheese, almond crackers, honeycomb, nuts, fruit accoutrements
Margherita Pizza$12.00
San Marzano, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Charcuterie Board$14.00
assortment of three meats, almond crackers, nuts, condiments
Small Cheval - Wells St image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Small Cheval - Wells St

1345 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (15422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Signature Double Cheeseburger$10.45
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Double Hamburger$9.40
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
Wagyu Truffle Cheeseburger Special$17.25
Our burger has black truffle cheese sauce melted between two pressed & griddled patties of Wagyu beef and topped with 1 slice of Sharp American Cheddar. Limited quantities.
Gilt Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gilt Bar

230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (9309 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$12.95
Charred, dijon, parmesan. (gluten free)
Prime Rib French Dip$26.95
Shaved thin with provolone, served with au jus with creamy horseradish on the side.
Chopped Wedge Salad$18.95
Egg, bacon, bleu cheese, herbs.
MBurger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MBurger

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (2162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Cheese$8.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
French Fries$3.49
tossed in sea salt
Single Bacon Chz$6.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Breast Dinner$15.00
BBQ Boneless Chicken Breasts, marinated & served with our Special Brown Rice and Steamed Vegetables
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Deep fried or grilled. Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ or thai chili sauce. Served with ranch or honey mustard
Spicy Crunchy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Panko Breaded Chicken Tenders wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with a Spicy Sauce, Lettuce & Sharp Cheddar
JoJo's ShakeBAR image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

JoJo's ShakeBAR

23 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (3357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Eight Mozzarella Sticks, Served with Marinara Sauce.
Onion Rings$12.00
Onion Rings Served With Chipotle Ranch & Ketchup.
Honey Fried Chicken$14.00
Chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, spicy honey mayo, brioche bun
The Farehouse Market image

FRENCH FRIES

The Farehouse Market

600 W Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Choice of bread, 1 cheese & 1 sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Additional toppings available for $1/topping. Additional sauces available for $0.50/sauce
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Classic pepperoni
8 oz. Angus Beef Burger
Choice of bread, 1 cheese & 1 sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Additional toppings available for $1/topping. Additional sauces available for $0.50/sauce
Play Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Play Kitchen & Cocktails

7 West Division st, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
REGULAR FRIES$3.00
Joy District image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Joy District

112 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 3.3 (947 reviews)
Takeout
LG's Bar image

HAMBURGERS

LG's Bar

1525 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Hampton Social image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Hampton Social

164 East Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

UpRoar

1252 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (159 reviews)
Takeout
Radio Room image

 

Radio Room

400 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Calamari$17.00
pickled peppers, remoulade
Fried Cheese Curds$15.00
pickled peppers, chipotle ranch
Double Smash Burger$17.00
american cheese, onion jam, house pickles, dijonnaise, brioche bun
