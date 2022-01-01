Near North Side American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Near North Side
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Famous Corn Bread
|$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
|BBQ Rib Tips Bucket
|$32.00
Slow Smoke Barbecued char and chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tip Bucket includes 2 potato choice and extra Carson’s Signature BBQ Sauce (serves 2-3)
|BBQ Baby Backs 1/2
|$23.00
Half Slab of Carson’s Legendary Barbecued Baby Back ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, cheddar, roasted corn, tomato, carrot and cilantro lime dressing [610 cals, 34g protein, 43g net carbs]
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
|Hot Beauty Brew Latte
|$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Headquarters Beercade
213 W Institute Place, Chicago
|Popular items
|Southwest Steak Wrap
|$12.00
Skirt steak, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red pepper
|Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion
|Build Your Own Burger
|$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion
PASTA
Ciccio Mio
230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Spicy Vodka Rigatoni
|$19.95
vodka sauce, rigatoni
|Black Truffle Bucatini
|$22.95
bucatini pasta, black truffle, pecorino
|Rustic Fennel Bread & Giardiniera
|$9.95
Marinated vegetables, aged balsamic vinegar, premium olive oil.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave
1732 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Single Hamburger
|$7.30
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
|Single Cheeseburger
|$8.35
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Double Hamburger
|$9.40
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
Enolo Wine Cafe
450 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Board
|$14.00
assortment of three cheese, almond crackers, honeycomb, nuts, fruit accoutrements
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
San Marzano, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil
|Charcuterie Board
|$14.00
assortment of three meats, almond crackers, nuts, condiments
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Small Cheval - Wells St
1345 N Wells St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Signature Double Cheeseburger
|$10.45
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Double Hamburger
|$9.40
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)
|Wagyu Truffle Cheeseburger Special
|$17.25
Our burger has black truffle cheese sauce melted between two pressed & griddled patties of Wagyu beef and topped with 1 slice of Sharp American Cheddar. Limited quantities.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gilt Bar
230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.95
Charred, dijon, parmesan. (gluten free)
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$26.95
Shaved thin with provolone, served with au jus with creamy horseradish on the side.
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$18.95
Egg, bacon, bleu cheese, herbs.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MBurger
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Double Cheese
|$8.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
|French Fries
|$3.49
tossed in sea salt
|Single Bacon Chz
|$6.49
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Breast Dinner
|$15.00
BBQ Boneless Chicken Breasts, marinated & served with our Special Brown Rice and Steamed Vegetables
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Deep fried or grilled. Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ or thai chili sauce. Served with ranch or honey mustard
|Spicy Crunchy Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Panko Breaded Chicken Tenders wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with a Spicy Sauce, Lettuce & Sharp Cheddar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
JoJo's ShakeBAR
23 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
Eight Mozzarella Sticks, Served with Marinara Sauce.
|Onion Rings
|$12.00
Onion Rings Served With Chipotle Ranch & Ketchup.
|Honey Fried Chicken
|$14.00
Chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, spicy honey mayo, brioche bun
FRENCH FRIES
The Farehouse Market
600 W Chicago, Chicago
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Choice of bread, 1 cheese & 1 sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Additional toppings available for $1/topping. Additional sauces available for $0.50/sauce
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.00
Classic pepperoni
|8 oz. Angus Beef Burger
Choice of bread, 1 cheese & 1 sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Additional toppings available for $1/topping. Additional sauces available for $0.50/sauce
Play Kitchen & Cocktails
7 West Division st, Chicago
|Popular items
|REGULAR FRIES
|$3.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Joy District
112 W Hubbard St, Chicago
Radio Room
400 N State St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Crispy Calamari
|$17.00
pickled peppers, remoulade
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$15.00
pickled peppers, chipotle ranch
|Double Smash Burger
|$17.00
american cheese, onion jam, house pickles, dijonnaise, brioche bun