Chinatown restaurants you'll love

Go
Chinatown restaurants
Toast

Chinatown's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Ramen
Ramen
Scroll right

Must-try Chinatown restaurants

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Okra$4.00
Fried okra, about 1/4 pound per order.
Corn Fritters$4.00
Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.
French Fries$4.00
Generous portion of straight cut, seasoned fries.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium image

 

Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium

1300 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Bacon Jam$8.25
Soup M$3.60
Soda Bottle$3.25
More about Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium
Strings Ramen image

 

Strings Ramen

919 W Belmont Ave, unit C, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Strings Ramen
Map

More near Chinatown to explore

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ravenswood

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston