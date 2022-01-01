Restaurant header imageView gallery

Strings Ramen Shop - Chinatown

1,475 Reviews

$$

2141 S Archer Ave

Chicago, IL 60616

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
What we serve Strings Ramen Shop pulls a piece of Japanese Culture to Chicago, we can be found in the heart of Chinatown, directly across from New Chinatown Square. While other restaurants may serve ramen along with a number of other entrees, Strings Ramen focuses specifically on ramen. Along with ramen, Strings will also offer the appetizing oden, a Japanese winter street food. On top of tasting delightful, the ramen at Strings is also affordable but gives the option of adding more deluxe ingredients. The menu includes four types of ramen broth with a variety of high-end ingredients that are added to make the dish even more delectable. One of the major aspects of Strings is the noodles themselves. Strings will make fresh noodles daily using only their unique dough mixer and noodle maker imported straight from Japan. The use of fresh noodles, and genuine broth combined with passion and the use of only the best ingredients will certainly set Strings Ramen Shop apart.

2141 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616

