Best Bar 2233 S Wentworth Ave

2233 S Wentworth Ave

Chicago, IL 60616

White Wine

Granbazan Etiqueta Verde 2020

$38.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvaignon Blanc

$55.00

Bailly Henri Sincerre Blanc 2020

$52.00

Amisfield Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$48.00

Richter Estate Riesling 2020

$38.00

Lawson Dry Hills Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$35.00

Can Feixes Blanc Seleccio 2020

$45.00

La Carprenara Falanghina 2020

$40.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio 2021

$32.00

Red Wine

Cain Cuvée NV17 Cabernet/Merlot

$72.00

Château Larose-Trintaudon 2016

$55.00

Colene Clemens Dopp Pinot Noir 2019

$60.00

JK Carriere Vespidae Pinot Noir 2017

$85.00

Les Trois Croix (2016)

$80.00

Lion Tamer Cabernet 2018

$120.00

Panthera by Hess Pinot Noir 2019

$105.00

Tenuta Sette Cieli Yantra 2019

$50.00

Trefethen Merlot 2018

$65.00

"Lyric" By Etude 2019

$60.00

Bodegas Martinez Corta Cepas Antiguas Rioja 2018

$32.00

Xavier Côtes du Rhône 2018

$35.00

Chateau Larose Perganson 2018

$65.00

Chateau Tour De Pez 2018

$78.00

Chateau Des Laurets 2016

$65.00

Andeluna Malbec 1300 20'

$35.00

Champagne/Sparkling

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$125.00

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut

$138.00

Ruinart Blanc de Blancs

$198.00

Indigenous Prosecco Brut 2020

$35.00

Montraribaldi Moscato d'Asti Righey 2020

$48.00

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Rose

$142.00

Chandon Garden Spritz

$13.00

Chandon By The Bay

$100.00

Rose

Chateau d'Esclans "Rock Angel" Rose 2019

$90.00

Sake

Maneki Wanko,

$12.00

Little Sumo - Chibi Zumo One Cup Junmai Genshu Sake

$8.00

Lucky Cup

$8.00

Yuki No Tenshi Snow Angel Unfiltered Nigori Sake

$10.00

Kurosawa Nigori

$19.00

Joto Yuzu Sake 1.8L

$148.00

Hirai Junmai Sake

$60.00Out of stock

Hana Lychee

$25.00

6 Packs

Coors Light 6pk - Retail

$22.00

Sapporo 6pk - Retail

$22.00

Asahi 6pk - Retail

$22.00

Tsingtao 6pk - Retail

$22.00

Miller Lite 6pk - Retail

$22.00

Modelo Single

$4.50

Tsingtao Single

$4.50

Asahi Single

$4.50

Miller Lite Single

$4.50

Modelo Six Pack

$22.00

Yoho No Neko Single

$8.00

Yoho No Neko 6Pack

$48.00

PLUTO POP

$6.00

SAGGITA POPSICLE

$8.00Out of stock

PINA POPSICLE

$8.00

RASPBERRY ORION

$6.00

BLACK HOLE

$8.08

CHANDON GARDEN SPRITZ

$10.00

Gumball Uead Single Retail

$5.00

NFL Drinks

Bottomless Bloody and Snacks

$40.00

Mix and Max Beer Bucket

$30.00

Ghost Spicy Margarita

$9.00

House Japanese Old Fashioned

$10.00

Jameson Pickle Back

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
2233 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616

