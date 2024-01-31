Yummy Yummy Noodles 2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105
2334 S Wentworth Ave Ste 105
Chicago, IL 60616
Appetizers 头台
- Vegetarian Egg Rolls 素春卷 (3 pcs)$4.50
- Satay Beef 沙爹牛串 (4 skewers)$7.45
- Satay Chicken 沙爹鸡串 (4 skewers)$6.45
- Fried Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅 (6 pcs)$7.45
- Crab Rangoon 炸蟹角 (6 pcs)$6.45
- Potstickers 锅贴 (4 pcs)$6.00
Note: our potstickers have a pork filling
- Fried Fish Balls 炸鱼旦 (10 pcs)$5.50
- Curry Fishballs 咖喱鱼旦 (10 pcs)$6.50
- Fried Fish Cake 炸鱼滑 (9 pcs)$6.50
Congee 粥类
Noodle Soup 汤粉面类
- Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup 新虾云吞面$8.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
- Beef Brisket Noodle Soup 牛腩面$8.50
- Beef Tenderloin Noodle Soup 牛展面$10.00
- Beef Offal Noodle Soup 牛杂面$8.50
- Beef Tendon Noodle Soup 牛筋面$9.50
- Fishball Noodle Soup 鱼旦面$8.50
- Fish Cake Noodle Soup 鱼滑面$10.50
- Dumpling Noodle Soup 水饺面$8.50
Note: Our dumplings have pork, shrimp, and vegetables inside.
- Vegetable Noodle Soup 斋面$6.50
Noodles in soup with lettuce
- Special Vegetable Noodle Soup 特制蔬菜面$10.00
Noodle soup with tofu, broccoli, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms, and snow peas (may vary)
- Wonton & Beef Brisket Noodle Soup 云吞牛腩面$10.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
- Wonton & Beef Offal Noodle Soup 云吞牛杂面$10.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
- Wonton & Beef Tenderloin Noodle Soup 云吞牛展面$11.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
- Wonton & Beef Tendon Noodle Soup 云吞牛筋面$10.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
- Dumpling & Wonton Noodle Soup 水饺云吞面$10.50
Note: Both our wontons and dumplings have pork and shrimp inside.
- Beef Brisket & Beef Offal Noodle Soup 牛腩牛杂面$10.50
- Dumplings in Soup 净水饺 (8 pcs)$8.50
Note: Our dumplings have pork, shrimp, and vegetables inside.
- Wontons in Soup 净云吞 (10 pcs)$8.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
- Wonton & Fishball Noodle Soup 云吞鱼旦面$10.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
- Wonton & Fish Cake Noodle Soup 云吞鱼滑面$10.50
Note: Our wontons have pork and shrimp inside.
- Dumping & Beef Brisket Noodle Soup 水饺牛腩面$10.50
Note: Our dumplings have pork, shrimp, and vegetables inside.
- Dumping & Beef Offal Noodle Soup 水饺牛杂面$10.50
Note: Our dumplings have pork, shrimp, and vegetables inside.
- Dumping & Beef Tendon Noodle Soup 水饺牛筋面$10.50
Note: Our dumplings have pork, shrimp, and vegetables inside.
- Dumping & Beef Tenderloin Noodle Soup 水饺牛展面$11.50
Note: Our dumplings have pork, shrimp, and vegetables inside.
- Dumping & Fishball Noodle Soup 水饺鱼旦面$10.50
- Fishball & Beef Brisket Noodle Soup 鱼旦牛腩面$10.50
- Fishball & Beef Offal Noodle Soup 鱼旦牛杂面$10.50
- Fishball & Beef Tendon Noodle Soup 鱼旦牛筋面$10.50
- Fishball & Beef Tenderloin Noodle Soup 鱼旦牛展面$11.50
- Beef Brisket & Beef Tenderloin Noodle Soup 牛腩牛展面$11.50
- Beef Offal & Beef Tenderloin Noodle Soup 牛杂牛展面$11.50
- Beef Tendon & Beef Tenderloin Noodle Soup 牛筋牛展面$11.50
Hong Kong Style BBQ 烧腊
- BBQ Pork Over Rice 叉烧饭$9.00
- BBQ Pork Noodles 叉烧面$9.00
- Roast Pork Over Rice 烧肉饭$9.00
- Roast Pork Noodles 烧肉面$9.00
- Roast Duck Over Rice 烧鸭饭$9.00
- Roast Duck Noodles 烧鸭面$9.00
- Soy Sauce Chicken Over Rice 油鸡饭$9.00
- Soy Sauce Chicken Noodles 油鸡面$9.00
- Double Item BBQ Combo Over Rice 双拼饭$10.50
- Double Item BBQ Combo Noodles 双拼面$10.50
- Triple Item BBQ Combo Over Rice 三宝饭$11.50
- Triple Item BBQ Combo Noodles 三宝面$11.50
- BBQ Pork Platter 叉烧例牌$10.00
- Roast Pork Platter 烧肉例牌$10.00
- Roast Duck Platter 烧鸭例牌$10.00
- Double Item BBQ Platter 双拼例牌$15.00
- Triple Item BBQ Platter 三拼例牌$17.00
- Roat Duck 烧鸭$18.00+
- BBQ Pork 叉烧 (carry out 外卖)$11.00
- Roast Pork 烧肉 (carry out 外卖)$12.00
Specials 特别介绍
- XO Sauce Beef XO酱干炒牛肉$11.75
- XO Sauce Pork XO酱干炒猪肉$11.75
- Duck Tongue in Special Sauce 醬炒鸭舌$15.50
- Fried Yam & Black Fungus 淮山云耳小炒$13.75
- Five Spice Duck 五味鸭$18.00
- Fish Fillet with Preserved Vegetables in Spicy Sauce 酸菜水煮鱼$15.99
- Lemongrass Chicken 铁板香茅鸡$12.99
- Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings 椒盐鸡中翼$13.99
- Salt & Pepper Pork Intestines 椒盐猪大肠$14.99
- Cold Plate Wood Ear Salad 凉拌云耳$7.99
Seafood 海鲜类
- Walnut Shrimp 核桃虾$14.95
- Fish Fillet with Chinese Vegetables 时菜炒鱼片$14.95
- Fish Fillet with Mixed Vegetables 杂菜炒鱼片$14.95
- Salt & Pepper Seafood Combo 椒盐三鲜$17.95
- Seafood Combo with XO Sauce XO酱炒三鲜$16.95
- Kung Pao Shrimp & Scallops 宫保带子虾仁$14.95
- Shrimp & Yellow Chives with Scrambled Eggs 韭黄虾仁炒蛋$14.95
- Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce 豉汁炒花蚬$14.95
- Salt & Pepper Prawns 椒鹽大虾$14.95
- Salted Egg Yolk Prawns 金沙大虾$16.95
- Shrimp in Maggi Sauce 美极中虾$14.95
- Poached Fish in Super Spicy Sauce 麻辣水煮鱼片$16.95
- Fish with Preserved Vegetables 酸菜鱼片$16.95
- Salt & Pepper Fried Smelt Fish 椒盐鳕鱼$14.95
- Seafood with Japanese Tofu 海鲜玉子豆腐$15.95
- Stir-Fried Fish Fillet with Chives 韭黃炒鱼片$16.95
- Striped Pangasius Maws & Chives in XO Sauce XO酱韭菜炒鱼扣$17.95
- Shrimp with Broccoli 西芥兰虾$13.95
- Salt & Pepper Fresh Squid 椒盐鲜鱿$16.95
- Black Bean Sauce & Fresh Squid 豉椒炒鲜鱿$16.95
- Jellyfish Salad 凉拌海蜇$10.99
Beef & Lamb 牛羊肉类
- Beef with King Mushrooms 皇子菇炒牛肉$13.95
- Beef with String Beans 四季豆牛肉$13.95
- Beef with Snow Peas 雪豆炒牛肉$13.95
- Pepper Steak 豉汁双椒炒牛肉$13.95
- Beef with Mushrooms 双菇牛肉$13.95
- Bitter Melon with Beef 凉瓜炒牛肉$13.95
- Beef in Super Spicy Sauce 麻辣水煮牛肉$16.95
- Spicy Beef Tenderloin (Cold Plate) 麻辣牛展 (冷盘)$16.95
Cold-cut platter of thinly sliced beef tenderloin
- Kung Pao Beef 宫保牛肉$13.95
- Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛肉$13.95
- Dried Orange Peel Beef 陈皮牛肉$13.95
- Beef with Chives 韭菜花炒牛肉$15.95
- Sizzling Beef Tenderloin in Black Pepper Sauce 铁板黑椒牛柳$15.95
- Stir-Fried Sliced Black Goat Meat 小炒黑山羊$17.95
- Lamb with XO Sauce XO酱炒羊肉$17.95
- Cumin Lamb Xin Jiang Style 孜然羊肉$17.95
- Lamb with Chinese Chive Flower 韭菜花炒羊肉$17.95
- Lamb with Snow Peas 雪豆炒羊肉$17.95
Chicken 鸡肉类
- Hand-Shredded Chicken 手丝鸡$18.00+
- Imperial Concubine Chicken 贵妃鸡$18.00+
- Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡$13.95
- Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡$13.95
- General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡$13.95
- Chicken with Broccoli 西兰花鸡球$13.95
- Chicken with Mushrooms 双菇鸡柳$13.95
- Kung Pao Chicken 宮保鸡$13.95
- Sizzling Chicken in Black Bean Sauce 铁板豆豉鸡柳$13.95
- Sizzling Chicken in Black Pepper Sauce 铁板黑椒鸡柳$13.95
- Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡$13.95
- Spicy Chicken Szechuan Style 四川辣子鸡$13.95
- Chicken with Tofu 豆腐炒鸡片$13.95
Pork 猪肉类
- Stir-Fried Cured Meat 腊味小炒$13.95
- Pork Neck Meat with King Mushrooms 皇子菇炒猪颈肉$13.95
- Beijing Style Pork Chops 京都肉排$12.95
- Salt & Pepper Pork Chop 椒盐猪扒$12.95
- Steamed Ribs in Black Bean Sauce 豉汁蒸排骨$12.95
- Stir-Fried Pig Intestines & Hot Peppers 虎皮尖椒炒大肠$14.95
- Pork Intestines with Preserved Vegetables 酸菜猪肉大肠$14.95
- Stir-Fried Lotus Root Slices & Pork Meat 乳香藕片炒花腊肉$13.95
- Pork Neck Meat with XO Sauce XO酱猪颈肉$13.95
- Stir-Fried Cured Meat with Broccoli 芥蓝炒腊味$13.95
Mini-Wok 锅仔肉
- Chiu Chow Style Beef Brisket with Turnip 萝卜牛腩煲$16.95
- Turnip Beef Tendon Pot 萝卜牛筋煲$16.95
- Turnip Beef Offal 萝卜牛杂煲$15.95
- Red Onion Chicken Pot 红葱鸡煲$14.95
- Gel Gel Chicken Pot 嘟嘟鸡煲$14.95
- Fish Filet with Tofu Pot 鱼片豆腐煲$13.95
- Seafood Delight with Tofu 海鲜豆腐煲$15.95
- Eggplant Preserved Fish & Chicken 咸鱼鸡粒茄子煲$13.95
- Lamb Stew with Dried Beancurd Sticks 枝竹羊腩煲$18.95
- Pork with Preserved Vegetables 梅菜扣肉煲$16.99
- Eggplant Pot in Hai Huang Style 海皇茄子煲$15.95
- Tofu Pot in Hai Huang Style 海皇豆腐煲$15.95
- Grouper with Dried Bean Curd Sticks & Mushrooms 北茹枝竹班腩煲$13.95
Vegetables 蔬菜类
- Salt & Pepper Japanese Style Tofu 椒盐玉子豆腐$15.95
- King Mushrooms with Japanese Tofu 皇子菇扒玉子豆腐$15.95
- Pea Tips with Garlic 皇子菇扒豆苗$15.95
- King Mushrooms with Pea Tips 蒜蓉豆苗$15.95
- Ong Choy with Jalapeno Bean Curd Paste 椒丝腐乳通菜$13.95
- Ong Choy in Shrimp Sauce 虾酱通菜$13.95
- Chinese Cabbage with Garlic 蒜蓉白菜苗$12.95
- Chinese Cabbage in Broth 上汤白菜苗$12.95
- Stir-Fried String Beans 干煸四季豆$12.95
- Hong Sue Tofu 红烧豆腐$11.95
- Salt & Pepper Tofu 椒盐豆腐$11.95
- Bitter Melon Scrambled Eggs 涼瓜炒蛋$11.95
- String Beans with Olive Leaves 榄菜四季豆$12.95
- Stir-Fried Bitter Melon with Dace & Black Beans 豆豉凌鱼炒涼瓜$13.95
- Stir-Fried AA Vegetables with Dace Black Beans 豆豉凌鱼炒AA菜$13.95
- Choy Sum with Garlic 蒜蓉菜心$12.95
- Choy Sum with Oyster Sauce 蚝油菜心$12.95
- Chinese Broccoli with Garlic 蒜蓉芥蓝$12.95
- Chinese Broccoli with Oyster Sauce 蚝油芥兰$12.95
- Chili Fermented Bean Curd Sweet Potato Leaves 椒丝腐乳蕃薯叶$13.95
- Sweet Potato Leaves with Shrimp Sauce 虾酱蕃薯叶$13.95
- Lettuce with Garlic 蒜蓉生菜$12.95
- Mixed Vegetables Stir Fry 炒杂菜$12.95
Stir-Fried Noodles 炒粉面类
- Soy Sauce Chow Mein 豉油皇炒面$8.95
- Stir-Fried Rice Noodles with Beef 干炒牛河$11.00
- XO Sauce Stir-Fried Rice Noodles with Beef XO酱干炒牛河$11.00
- Rice Noodles & Sliced Beef with Green Pepper in Black Bean Sauce 豉椒炒牛河$11.00
- Singapore Stir-Fried Thin Rice Noodles 星洲炒米$11.00
- Beef & Vegetable Chow Mein 菜远牛肉炒面$11.00
- Shredded Chicken, Ham, & BBQ Pork Chow Mein 三丝炒面$11.00
- Beef Chow Mein 牛肉炒面$11.00
- Chicken Chow Mein 鸡炒面$11.00
- Vegetable Chow Mein 杂菜捞面$9.50
- Seafood Chow Mein 海鲜炒面$12.50
- Shrimp Chow Mein 虾炒面$12.50
- Combination Chow Mein 本楼炒面$13.00
Fried Rice 炒饭类
- Dried Scallop & Egg White Fried Rice 瑶柱蛋白炒饭$11.95
- Yang Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭$10.95
- Chicken & Fermented Fish Fried Rice 咸鱼鸡粒炒饭$11.95
- Combination Fried Rice 本楼炒饭$11.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒飯$10.95
- Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭$9.95
- Chicken Fried Rice 鸡肉炒饭$9.95
- BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭$9.95
- Vegetable Fried Rice 杂菜炒饭$8.95
- Plain Fried Rice 净炒饭$8.95
- Broccoli Grain & Cured Meat Fried Rice 芥蓝粒腊味炒饭$11.95
- Fujian Fried Rice 福建炒饭$11.95
Over Rice 碟头饭类
- Minced Beef Over Rice 免治牛肉饭$8.45
- Beef in Egg Sauce Over Rice 滑蛋牛肉饭$9.45
- Beef & String Beans Over Rice 四季豆牛肉饭$8.45
- Beef & Bitter Melon Over Rice 涼瓜牛肉饭$8.45
- Beef & Mushroom Over Rice 鲜菇牛肉饭$8.45
- Beef & Green Onions Over Rice 蔥爆牛肉饭$9.45
- Beef & Pickled Cabbage Over Rice 酸菜牛肉饭$8.45
- Beef & Vegetables Over Rice 時菜牛肉饭$8.45
- Beef & Green Pepper Over Rice 青椒牛肉饭$8.45
- Mongolian Beef Over Rice 蒙古牛肉饭$9.45
- Beef Brisket & Vegetables Over Rice 时菜牛腩饭$8.45
- Fish Fillet & Tofu Over Rice 豆腐鱼片饭$8.45
- Fish Fillet & Vegetables Over Rice 时菜鱼片饭$8.45
- Spare Ribs in Black Bean Sauce with Pepper Over Rice 豉椒排骨饭$8.45
- Spare Ribs in Black Bean Sauce Over Rice 豉豉排骨饭$8.45
- Pork Chops & Onions Over Rice 洋葱猪排饭$8.45
- King Mushrooms & Chicken Over Rice 菜菇鸡柳饭$8.45
- Shrimp in Egg Sauce Over Rice 滑蛋虾仁饭$9.45
- Beef Tenderloin with Black Pepper Over Rice 黑椒牛柳饭$9.45
- Squid in Black Bean Sauce Over Rice 豆豉鮮魷饭$9.45
- Fish Fillet Curry Over Rice 咖哩鱼片饭$8.45
- Fish Fillet & Pickled Cabbage Over Rice 酸菜鱼片饭$8.45
- Salt & Pepper Smelt Fish Over Rice 椒盐鳕鱼仔饭$9.45
- Chicken & Vegetables Over Rice 蔬菜鸡肉饭$8.45
- Chicken & Broccoli Over Rice 西兰花鸡饭$8.45
- Sweet & Sour Chicken Over Rice 甜酸鸡肉饭$8.45
- Beijing Style Pork Chops Over Rice 京都肉排饭$8.45
- Salt & Pepper Pork Chops Over Rice 椒盐肉排饭$8.45
- Bitter Melon & Scrambled Eggs Over Rice 涼瓜鸡蛋饭$8.45
- Seafood Combo with XO Sauce Over Rice XO醬三鲜饭$9.45
- Soy Sauce Chicken with Black Bean Sauce Rice 豆豉鸡片饭$8.45
- Soy Sauce Chicken with Bitter Melon Over Rice 涼瓜鸡片饭$8.45
- Sliced Chicken & Green Beans Over Rice 四季豆鸡片饭$8.45