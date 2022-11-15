Main picView gallery

Kuro Ramen

2246 S CANAL ST

Chicago, IL 60616

Popular Items

Kuro Ramen 黒ラーメン
Spicy Miso Ramen 辛味噌ラーメン
Gyoza 餃子

Small Plates

Takoyaki たこ焼き

Takoyaki たこ焼き

$8.00

Grilled Octopus Balls

Chicken Karaage 鶏の唐揚げ

Chicken Karaage 鶏の唐揚げ

$9.00

Chicken coated in potato starch and deep-fried until crisp

Tornado Potato トルネードポテト

Tornado Potato トルネードポテト

$7.00

deep fried spiral-cut whole potato on a skewer, brushed with various seasonings

Gyoza 餃子

Gyoza 餃子

$8.00

Japanese dumpling filled with juicy, savory pork and cabbage

Fried Calamari Tentacles イカゲソの唐揚げ

Fried Calamari Tentacles イカゲソの唐揚げ

$10.00
Edamame 枝豆

Edamame 枝豆

$5.00
Spicy Garlic Edamame スパイシー枝豆

Spicy Garlic Edamame スパイシー枝豆

$6.00

Edamame tossed with Red Chilli Garlic Oil Sauce

Seaweed Shaken Fries 海苔ポテトフライ

Seaweed Shaken Fries 海苔ポテトフライ

$8.00

These fries make a delicious umami rich snack powered by nori seaweed and parmesan cheese. Served with ketchup.

Kimchi Fries キムチフライ

Kimchi Fries キムチフライ

$9.00

French fries topped with kimchi, scallions, melted cheese, sour cream and bacon crumbles.

Bang Bang Shrimp (8pcs)

Bang Bang Shrimp (8pcs)

$11.00

Deep fried Shrimp covered in a sweet, spicy, and creamy sauce

Bang Bang Chicken バンバンチキン

$10.00
House Salad 野菜サラダ

House Salad 野菜サラダ

$6.00
Seaweed Salad 冷やし わかめ

Seaweed Salad 冷やし わかめ

$6.00
Vegetable Tempura 野菜の天ぷら

Vegetable Tempura 野菜の天ぷら

$9.00

Light airy fried assorted vegetables

Agedashi Tofu 揚げ出し豆腐

Agedashi Tofu 揚げ出し豆腐

$6.00

Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside – no, it’s not a doughnut! It’s fried tofu!

Hiyayakko 冷奴

Hiyayakko 冷奴

$6.00

Japanese chilled tofu topped with dried bonito flakes and green onions

Kani Salad カニカマサラダ

Kani Salad カニカマサラダ

$9.00

Kani salad combines shredded crab sticks and shredded cucumbers with a Japanese mayonnaise (Kewpie). The salad is tossed with tobiko (flying fish roe).

Age Kabocha 揚げ かぼちゃ

Age Kabocha 揚げ かぼちゃ

$7.00

Fried Japanese pumkin seasoned with salt and spices

Chinese Shrimp Churros

$9.00

Deliciously seasoned shrimp paste spread over Chinese churros then deep fried to perfection

Shrimp Tempura エビ天婦羅 (4)

Shrimp Tempura エビ天婦羅 (4)

$6.00

Fresh shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried until perfectly crispy. Served with Japanese mayo.

Honey Mustard Diced Pepper Steak

Honey Mustard Diced Pepper Steak

$12.00

Hot and crispy tater tots underneath tender and juicy hanger steak cubes, sautéed with sweet onion. Drizzled with honey mustard sauce and garnished with green onions.

Salt & Pepper Eggplant

$8.00
Natto 納豆

Natto 納豆

$3.00Out of stock

Adventurous foodies look no further! Natto, or fermented soy beans, is a staple for many Japanese household kitchen. It is one of the most polarising superfoods for its distinctive smell and slimy texture. We recommend trying it with a bowl of rice (not included).

TAKOWASABI 芥末章鱼

TAKOWASABI 芥末章鱼

$5.00

Octopus and Wasabi

Japanese BBQ

Yakitori (2) chicken skewers

Yakitori (2) chicken skewers

$6.00

Two chicken skewers

Bacon and Quail Eggs Wrap (2)

Bacon and Quail Eggs Wrap (2)

$9.00
Beef Kushiyaki (2)

Beef Kushiyaki (2)

$7.00

Tender Japanese beef skewers barbequed in a sweet sauce

Grilled Chicken Thigh

Grilled Chicken Thigh

$10.00

Okra Skewers (2)

$4.00Out of stock
Chikuwa 竹輪

Chikuwa 竹輪

$5.00

Japanese fish cake made of surimi, salt, starch, and egg white. It is a popular snack in Japan because it is relatively low in fat but high in protein.

Noodles

Kuro Ramen 黒ラーメン

Kuro Ramen 黒ラーメン

$16.00

Our signature tonkotsu(pork bone) broth ramen with secret house made black garlic oil. Toppings include chashu, egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.

Meat Lover Ramen 肉ラーメン

$18.00

Our tonkotsu ramen with extra charshu. Best for meat lovers! Comes with egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.

Tonkotsu Ramen 豚骨ラーメン

$14.00

Tonkotsu broth is the heart and soul of any tonkotsu ramen. A a hearty pork-based noodle soup made with a pork bone broth that is rich, thick and almost creamy. Toppings include chashu, egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.

Spicy Tonkotsu Raemn 辛豚骨拉面

$15.00

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen has a spicy pork broth enhanced with chili garlic oil, and perfectly tender, authentic ramen noodles that add a hearty touch. Comes with Chaushu (Pork), wakame seawwed, corn, narutomaki. Garnised with green onions.

Miso Ramen 味噌ラーメン

$14.00

Miso ramen is a noodle soup with a broth seasoned with miso, a delicious fermented soybean paste. Toppings include chashu, egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.

Spicy Miso Ramen 辛味噌ラーメン

Spicy Miso Ramen 辛味噌ラーメン

$15.00

Spicy Miso Ramen recipe features an aromatic broth with layers of complexity. A mix of soy sauce, miso paste, hot chili oil, and garlic that create the most dynamic flavor profile. Toppings include chashu, egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.

Tokyo Shoyu Ramen 醤油ラメーン

Tokyo Shoyu Ramen 醤油ラメーン

$14.00

Shoyu ramen is a ramen noodle dish flavored with shoyu, the Japanese word for soy sauce. Toppings include chashu, egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.

Negi Ramen ネギ醤油ラーメン

$15.00

Our shoyu ramen (soy sauce-based broth that is clear and savory) covered by fresh negi (green onions)

Vegetarian Shoyu Ramen

Vegetarian Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Two pieces of fried tofu, corn, wakame seaweed, menma in our in a light shoyu (Japanese soy sauce) and kelp soup base. Garnished with green onions.

Hiyashi Chuka (Chilled Noodles Salad) 冷やし中華

Hiyashi Chuka (Chilled Noodles Salad) 冷やし中華

$14.00

Japanese chilled noodle salad with imitation crabsticks, chicken breasts, and lean charsiu, cucumber, tomatoes, cucumber, and spring onion. Great for a hot summer day!

Tan Tan Ramen 担々麵

$17.00

Tan Tan Ramen is quite similar to the original Chinese Dan Dan Noodles in that both dishes are spicy and include toasted sesame paste, ground pork, and noodles. However, this Japanese version involves a soup broth.

Shio Butter Ramen 塩バターラーメン

$15.00
Mazemen 混ぜ麺

Mazemen 混ぜ麺

$15.00

A ramen without soup meant to have everything be mixed around rather than soaked, created for customers who don't prefer a lot of soup.

XO Mazemen X O ソース混ぜ麺

$15.00

This take on mazemen, or "mixed noodles," a soup-less variation on ramen, incorporates powerfully savory XO sauce to make a slightly spicy yet flavorful ramen. This version of mazemen relies heavily on the intense flavor of XO sauce, the jam-like savory condiment that originated in Hong Kong and includes powerful ingredients like cured ham, dried scallops, and dried shrimp

Curry Udon カレーうどん

$10.00

Curry Udon is the perfect combination of Japanese curry and thick chewy udon noodles. Comes with a half-boiled egg, narutomaki and corn. Garnished with green onions.

Beef Tomato Udon

Beef Tomato Udon

$15.00

Thinly sliced beef brisket served with fresh Japanese udon noodles with a bouncy slightly chewy texture that absorb all the tangy and savory flavors that a tomato broth provides.

Shrimp Tempura Udon/Soba エビ天婦羅うどん/そば

$12.00

Two pieces of shrimp tempura, narutomaki and half-boiled egg in an udon/soba noodle soup.

Curry Beef Udon カレーうどん- ビーフ

Curry Beef Udon カレーうどん- ビーフ

$15.00

Curry Beef Udon is the perfect combination of Japanese curry with thinly sliced beef and thick chewy udon noodles. Comes with a half-boiled egg. Garnished with green onions.

Vegetarian Miso Ramen 素味噌ラーメン

Vegetarian Miso Ramen 素味噌ラーメン

$14.00

Two pieces of fried tofu, corn, wakame seaweed, menma in our vegetarian miso broth. Garnished with green onions.

Fresh Tomato Udon トマトうどん

$10.00

Fresh Japanese udon noodles with a bouncy slightly chewy texture that absorb all the tangy and savory flavors that a tomato broth provides.

Don/Rice

Gyu don 牛丼

Gyu don 牛丼

$15.00

Thinly sliced beef simmered with tender onions, savory-sweet sauce

Unagi Don 鰻丼

Unagi Don 鰻丼

$16.00

Sweet caramelized soy-based sauce (called tare) drizzled over perfectly grilled unagi and steamed rice.

Katsu Don かつ丼

Katsu Don かつ丼

$16.00

Japanese rice bowl topped with pork cutlet nestled in pillowy eggs and onions simmered in a sweet-savory sauce

Ten Don 天丼

Ten Don 天丼

$13.00

Tempura Rice Bowl

Eel & Shrimp Fried Rice

Eel & Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00
Tonkatsu とんかつ

Tonkatsu とんかつ

$15.00

Japanese fried pork chop cutlet. Every bite is perfectly crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside with the added flavor from Tonkatsu Sauce. Comes with white rice and a bed of shredded green cabbage.

Mini Sake Tobiko Don

$10.00Out of stock

Our mini version of Sake Tobiko Don-- shredded cooked Salmon and Tobiko on a bed of rice, sprinkled with sesame, and nori seaweed.

Mini Gyu Don ミニ牛丼

Mini Gyu Don ミニ牛丼

$7.00

Our gyu don in a mini size-- thinly sliced beef simmered with tender onions, savory-sweet sauce, and egg.

Mini Unagi Don ミニ鰻丼

$10.00

Sweet caramelized soy-based sauce (called tare) drizzled over perfectly grilled unagi and steamed rice.

Mini Chashu Don

$8.00
Katsu Curry カツカレー

Katsu Curry カツカレー

$17.00

Japanese curry and a panko-breaded pork chop cutlet that is served with steamed rice and a bed of shredded green cabbage

Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.00

This fiery-red Korean rice dish is more bark than bite! While it is full-flavoured, it is not nearly as blow-your-head-off-spicy as one might expect. It is a simple, delicious fried rice recipe that's made with mature kimchi, rice, egg and diced pork. Topped with a sunny side up egg and nori seaweed.

Ebi Furai Curry えびフライカレー

Ebi Furai Curry えびフライカレー

$16.00

Japanese curry poured over delicious prawns coated in panko breadcrumbs and fried until golden and crunchy. Served with white rice and a bed of shredded green cabbage

Ebi Katsu Don 海老カツ丼

Ebi Katsu Don 海老カツ丼

$16.00

Panko-breaded Pawns simmered in a sweet soy sauce with steamed egg and onions over a bed of rice.

Sake Tobiko Don

$15.00Out of stock

Shredded cooked Salmon and Tobiko on a bed of rice, sprinkled with sesame, and nori seaweed.

Teriyaki Chicken Don

Teriyaki Chicken Don

$16.00

Teriyaki chicken is a Japanese dish with savory and sweet teriyaki sauce.

Aburi Chashu Don チャーシュー丼

Aburi Chashu Don チャーシュー丼

$15.00
Curry Gyu Don

Curry Gyu Don

$15.00

Moderately thick Japanese style curry well entwined with beef and onion on a bowl of white rice.

Fresh Pineapple Fried Rice

Fresh Pineapple Fried Rice

$22.00Out of stock

Sweet, juicy pieces of fresh pineapple stirred fried with eggs, imitation crab sticks, meat floss and fluffy jasmine rice.

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Melon Soda Float クリームソーダ

Melon Soda Float クリームソーダ

$6.00

A delicious melon flavored soda drink with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It's a two-in-one dessert and drink!

Japanese Ice Milk Tea

Japanese Ice Milk Tea

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with milk. This favorite will transport your senses to pure green delight.

Hojicha Latte

Hojicha Latte

$6.00

A hojicha latte is a tea latte made from Japanese roasted green tea (hojicha), water, and milk. It is nearly caffeine free ( 7.7 mg )making it the perfect drink to enjoy any time of day. A hojicha latte has a sweet and pleasant aroma with a nutty, earthy, and toasty flavor. This unique roasted tea latte has notes of cocoa and caramel, and satisfies tea drinkers, coffee lovers, and even those who typically prefer a simple hot chocolate.

Passionfruit Soda

Passionfruit Soda

$6.00
YUZU SODA

YUZU SODA

$5.00
Iced Oolong Tea

Iced Oolong Tea

$5.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Thai Iced Tea is a refreshing drink that is served over ice and made with brewed black tea and spices like vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, and star anise. Served with milk and has a signature bright orange color.

Passionfruit Tea

Passionfruit Tea

$6.00
UCC COFFEE

UCC COFFEE

$3.50

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.00

3 small, round balls consisting of a soft, pounded sticky rice dumpling (mochi) formed around an ice cream filling.

Purin プリン

Purin プリン

$5.00

Purin is a flan-like cold custard dessert in Japan. It has a firmer texture similar to Mexican flan and also has caramel sauce on top. It is a very basic sweet—silky, creamy, rich, and smooth—that is served chilled, and adored in Japan.

Matcha Tiramisu 抹茶ティラミス

Matcha Tiramisu 抹茶ティラミス

$6.50Out of stock

Creamy, rich, and bursting with bold matcha flavors, this irresistible matcha tiramisu consists of matcha-soaked ladyfingers layered with a light and airy mascarpone custard filling. It’s a classic tiramisu dessert with a Japanese twist! *contains pasteurized eggs*

Sides/Soup

Miso Soup 味噌汁

Miso Soup 味噌汁

$3.00

Homemade miso soup with wakame seaweedd and green onions

Rice

Rice

$2.00
Kimchi キムチ

Kimchi キムチ

$3.00

Traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented napa cabbage

House made Spicy sauce

$1.00

Our house made

Bang Bang Sauce

$1.00

Our very popular housemade sweet, spicy, and creamy sauce. 2oz.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Japanese restaurant specializes in ramen and other Japanese food!

Location

2246 S CANAL ST, Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

