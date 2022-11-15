Kuro Ramen
2246 S CANAL ST
Chicago, IL 60616
Popular Items
Small Plates
Takoyaki たこ焼き
Grilled Octopus Balls
Chicken Karaage 鶏の唐揚げ
Chicken coated in potato starch and deep-fried until crisp
Tornado Potato トルネードポテト
deep fried spiral-cut whole potato on a skewer, brushed with various seasonings
Gyoza 餃子
Japanese dumpling filled with juicy, savory pork and cabbage
Fried Calamari Tentacles イカゲソの唐揚げ
Edamame 枝豆
Spicy Garlic Edamame スパイシー枝豆
Edamame tossed with Red Chilli Garlic Oil Sauce
Seaweed Shaken Fries 海苔ポテトフライ
These fries make a delicious umami rich snack powered by nori seaweed and parmesan cheese. Served with ketchup.
Kimchi Fries キムチフライ
French fries topped with kimchi, scallions, melted cheese, sour cream and bacon crumbles.
Bang Bang Shrimp (8pcs)
Deep fried Shrimp covered in a sweet, spicy, and creamy sauce
Bang Bang Chicken バンバンチキン
House Salad 野菜サラダ
Seaweed Salad 冷やし わかめ
Vegetable Tempura 野菜の天ぷら
Light airy fried assorted vegetables
Agedashi Tofu 揚げ出し豆腐
Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside – no, it’s not a doughnut! It’s fried tofu!
Hiyayakko 冷奴
Japanese chilled tofu topped with dried bonito flakes and green onions
Kani Salad カニカマサラダ
Kani salad combines shredded crab sticks and shredded cucumbers with a Japanese mayonnaise (Kewpie). The salad is tossed with tobiko (flying fish roe).
Age Kabocha 揚げ かぼちゃ
Fried Japanese pumkin seasoned with salt and spices
Chinese Shrimp Churros
Deliciously seasoned shrimp paste spread over Chinese churros then deep fried to perfection
Shrimp Tempura エビ天婦羅 (4)
Fresh shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried until perfectly crispy. Served with Japanese mayo.
Honey Mustard Diced Pepper Steak
Hot and crispy tater tots underneath tender and juicy hanger steak cubes, sautéed with sweet onion. Drizzled with honey mustard sauce and garnished with green onions.
Salt & Pepper Eggplant
Natto 納豆
Adventurous foodies look no further! Natto, or fermented soy beans, is a staple for many Japanese household kitchen. It is one of the most polarising superfoods for its distinctive smell and slimy texture. We recommend trying it with a bowl of rice (not included).
TAKOWASABI 芥末章鱼
Octopus and Wasabi
Japanese BBQ
Yakitori (2) chicken skewers
Two chicken skewers
Bacon and Quail Eggs Wrap (2)
Beef Kushiyaki (2)
Tender Japanese beef skewers barbequed in a sweet sauce
Grilled Chicken Thigh
Okra Skewers (2)
Chikuwa 竹輪
Japanese fish cake made of surimi, salt, starch, and egg white. It is a popular snack in Japan because it is relatively low in fat but high in protein.
Noodles
Kuro Ramen 黒ラーメン
Our signature tonkotsu(pork bone) broth ramen with secret house made black garlic oil. Toppings include chashu, egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.
Meat Lover Ramen 肉ラーメン
Our tonkotsu ramen with extra charshu. Best for meat lovers! Comes with egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.
Tonkotsu Ramen 豚骨ラーメン
Tonkotsu broth is the heart and soul of any tonkotsu ramen. A a hearty pork-based noodle soup made with a pork bone broth that is rich, thick and almost creamy. Toppings include chashu, egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.
Spicy Tonkotsu Raemn 辛豚骨拉面
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen has a spicy pork broth enhanced with chili garlic oil, and perfectly tender, authentic ramen noodles that add a hearty touch. Comes with Chaushu (Pork), wakame seawwed, corn, narutomaki. Garnised with green onions.
Miso Ramen 味噌ラーメン
Miso ramen is a noodle soup with a broth seasoned with miso, a delicious fermented soybean paste. Toppings include chashu, egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.
Spicy Miso Ramen 辛味噌ラーメン
Spicy Miso Ramen recipe features an aromatic broth with layers of complexity. A mix of soy sauce, miso paste, hot chili oil, and garlic that create the most dynamic flavor profile. Toppings include chashu, egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.
Tokyo Shoyu Ramen 醤油ラメーン
Shoyu ramen is a ramen noodle dish flavored with shoyu, the Japanese word for soy sauce. Toppings include chashu, egg, menma, corn, narutomaki, and green onions.
Negi Ramen ネギ醤油ラーメン
Our shoyu ramen (soy sauce-based broth that is clear and savory) covered by fresh negi (green onions)
Vegetarian Shoyu Ramen
Two pieces of fried tofu, corn, wakame seaweed, menma in our in a light shoyu (Japanese soy sauce) and kelp soup base. Garnished with green onions.
Hiyashi Chuka (Chilled Noodles Salad) 冷やし中華
Japanese chilled noodle salad with imitation crabsticks, chicken breasts, and lean charsiu, cucumber, tomatoes, cucumber, and spring onion. Great for a hot summer day!
Tan Tan Ramen 担々麵
Tan Tan Ramen is quite similar to the original Chinese Dan Dan Noodles in that both dishes are spicy and include toasted sesame paste, ground pork, and noodles. However, this Japanese version involves a soup broth.
Shio Butter Ramen 塩バターラーメン
Mazemen 混ぜ麺
A ramen without soup meant to have everything be mixed around rather than soaked, created for customers who don't prefer a lot of soup.
XO Mazemen X O ソース混ぜ麺
This take on mazemen, or "mixed noodles," a soup-less variation on ramen, incorporates powerfully savory XO sauce to make a slightly spicy yet flavorful ramen. This version of mazemen relies heavily on the intense flavor of XO sauce, the jam-like savory condiment that originated in Hong Kong and includes powerful ingredients like cured ham, dried scallops, and dried shrimp
Curry Udon カレーうどん
Curry Udon is the perfect combination of Japanese curry and thick chewy udon noodles. Comes with a half-boiled egg, narutomaki and corn. Garnished with green onions.
Beef Tomato Udon
Thinly sliced beef brisket served with fresh Japanese udon noodles with a bouncy slightly chewy texture that absorb all the tangy and savory flavors that a tomato broth provides.
Shrimp Tempura Udon/Soba エビ天婦羅うどん/そば
Two pieces of shrimp tempura, narutomaki and half-boiled egg in an udon/soba noodle soup.
Curry Beef Udon カレーうどん- ビーフ
Curry Beef Udon is the perfect combination of Japanese curry with thinly sliced beef and thick chewy udon noodles. Comes with a half-boiled egg. Garnished with green onions.
Vegetarian Miso Ramen 素味噌ラーメン
Two pieces of fried tofu, corn, wakame seaweed, menma in our vegetarian miso broth. Garnished with green onions.
Fresh Tomato Udon トマトうどん
Fresh Japanese udon noodles with a bouncy slightly chewy texture that absorb all the tangy and savory flavors that a tomato broth provides.
Don/Rice
Gyu don 牛丼
Thinly sliced beef simmered with tender onions, savory-sweet sauce
Unagi Don 鰻丼
Sweet caramelized soy-based sauce (called tare) drizzled over perfectly grilled unagi and steamed rice.
Katsu Don かつ丼
Japanese rice bowl topped with pork cutlet nestled in pillowy eggs and onions simmered in a sweet-savory sauce
Ten Don 天丼
Tempura Rice Bowl
Eel & Shrimp Fried Rice
Tonkatsu とんかつ
Japanese fried pork chop cutlet. Every bite is perfectly crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside with the added flavor from Tonkatsu Sauce. Comes with white rice and a bed of shredded green cabbage.
Mini Sake Tobiko Don
Our mini version of Sake Tobiko Don-- shredded cooked Salmon and Tobiko on a bed of rice, sprinkled with sesame, and nori seaweed.
Mini Gyu Don ミニ牛丼
Our gyu don in a mini size-- thinly sliced beef simmered with tender onions, savory-sweet sauce, and egg.
Mini Unagi Don ミニ鰻丼
Sweet caramelized soy-based sauce (called tare) drizzled over perfectly grilled unagi and steamed rice.
Mini Chashu Don
Katsu Curry カツカレー
Japanese curry and a panko-breaded pork chop cutlet that is served with steamed rice and a bed of shredded green cabbage
Kimchi Fried Rice
This fiery-red Korean rice dish is more bark than bite! While it is full-flavoured, it is not nearly as blow-your-head-off-spicy as one might expect. It is a simple, delicious fried rice recipe that's made with mature kimchi, rice, egg and diced pork. Topped with a sunny side up egg and nori seaweed.
Ebi Furai Curry えびフライカレー
Japanese curry poured over delicious prawns coated in panko breadcrumbs and fried until golden and crunchy. Served with white rice and a bed of shredded green cabbage
Ebi Katsu Don 海老カツ丼
Panko-breaded Pawns simmered in a sweet soy sauce with steamed egg and onions over a bed of rice.
Sake Tobiko Don
Shredded cooked Salmon and Tobiko on a bed of rice, sprinkled with sesame, and nori seaweed.
Teriyaki Chicken Don
Teriyaki chicken is a Japanese dish with savory and sweet teriyaki sauce.
Aburi Chashu Don チャーシュー丼
Curry Gyu Don
Moderately thick Japanese style curry well entwined with beef and onion on a bowl of white rice.
Fresh Pineapple Fried Rice
Sweet, juicy pieces of fresh pineapple stirred fried with eggs, imitation crab sticks, meat floss and fluffy jasmine rice.
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Melon Soda Float クリームソーダ
A delicious melon flavored soda drink with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It's a two-in-one dessert and drink!
Japanese Ice Milk Tea
Matcha Latte
Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with milk. This favorite will transport your senses to pure green delight.
Hojicha Latte
A hojicha latte is a tea latte made from Japanese roasted green tea (hojicha), water, and milk. It is nearly caffeine free ( 7.7 mg )making it the perfect drink to enjoy any time of day. A hojicha latte has a sweet and pleasant aroma with a nutty, earthy, and toasty flavor. This unique roasted tea latte has notes of cocoa and caramel, and satisfies tea drinkers, coffee lovers, and even those who typically prefer a simple hot chocolate.
Passionfruit Soda
YUZU SODA
Iced Oolong Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea is a refreshing drink that is served over ice and made with brewed black tea and spices like vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, and star anise. Served with milk and has a signature bright orange color.
Passionfruit Tea
UCC COFFEE
Dessert
Mochi Ice Cream
3 small, round balls consisting of a soft, pounded sticky rice dumpling (mochi) formed around an ice cream filling.
Purin プリン
Purin is a flan-like cold custard dessert in Japan. It has a firmer texture similar to Mexican flan and also has caramel sauce on top. It is a very basic sweet—silky, creamy, rich, and smooth—that is served chilled, and adored in Japan.
Matcha Tiramisu 抹茶ティラミス
Creamy, rich, and bursting with bold matcha flavors, this irresistible matcha tiramisu consists of matcha-soaked ladyfingers layered with a light and airy mascarpone custard filling. It’s a classic tiramisu dessert with a Japanese twist! *contains pasteurized eggs*
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Japanese restaurant specializes in ramen and other Japanese food!
2246 S CANAL ST, Chicago, IL 60616