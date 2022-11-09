Restaurant header imageView gallery

Strings Ramen Lakeview

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

919 W Belmont Ave, unit C

Chicago, IL 60657

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen with Kurobuta
Pork Gyoza
Miso Ramen with Kurobuta

Utensils

! Please Include Utensils !

No Utensils

Specials!

Limited Supply! Japanese Beef Stew over rice, topped with scallion and half egg. (May come with tendons)
Cheesy Hot Ramen

Cheesy Hot Ramen

$15.95Out of stock

Cheese trio with red onion, green onion and sweet corn. Spicy broth. Extra proteins are optional.

Ramen Spoon

$3.00

Nikujaga Don (Beef Stew)

$12.95
Curry Ramen

Curry Ramen

$18.95

Creamy pork bone broth with Japanese curry flavor, rich and smooth as winter Special. Bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, woodear mushroom, scallion, red ginger and filet mignon. Also available as vegetarian or vegan option, come with tofu and corn as protein. Please select your option.

Appetizer

Eryngi (King Mushroom) Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Boiled King mushroom and edamame beans with wasabi hint marinate and sesame seeds.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Spicy Menma

$4.95

Spicy bamboo

Baby Octopus Salad

$6.95

Gyoza

Boiled dumplings with house made spicy ponzu sauce. Comes with scallion and sesame seeds.
Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$6.95

Boiled Dumplings with Spicy Ponzu Sauce

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$6.95

Boiled Dumplings with Spicy Ponzu Sauce

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.95

Boiled Dumplings with Spicy Ponzu Sauce

Ramen

Shoyu Kinoko

$14.95

Vegetarian Options Available. Seaweed Dashi Broth. Topped with Shiitake, king and white mushrooms, creamy mascarpone, spicy radish, crispy french onions and a drizzle of truffle oil.

Shoyu Prime Ramen

Shoyu Prime Ramen

$17.95

seaweed dashi broth, poached egg, bamboo, green and red onion, filet mignon (med rare beef)

Shoyu Ramen Kurobuta

Shoyu Ramen Kurobuta

$14.95

seaweed dashi broth, bean sprouts, bamboo, green onion, woodear mushroom, fish cake and half soft boiled egg. Choice of pork belly or pork loin.

Miso Clam and Pork

$14.95

trio miso in a chicken turkey bone stock, garlic paste,bean sprouts, bamboo, green onion, sweet corn, spicy ground pork and baby clams

Miso Ramen with Kurobuta

Miso Ramen with Kurobuta

$14.95

trio miso in a chicken turkey bone stock, garlic paste,bean sprouts, bamboo, green onion, sweet corn. Choice of pork loin or pork belly.

Miso Turkey

$14.95

trio miso in a chicken turkey bone stock, garlic paste,bean sprouts, bamboo, green onion, sweet corn and hand shredded Turkey

Miso Premium

$17.95

trio miso in a chicken turkey bone stock, garlic paste, bamboo, green and red onion, sweet corn, spicy ground pork and baby clams and med rare filet mignon

Tonkotsu Ramen with Kurobuta

Tonkotsu Ramen with Kurobuta

$14.95

Creamy pork bone stock, woodear mushroom, bamboo, green onion, half soft boiled egg. Choice of pork loin or pork belly.

Tonkotsu with Spicy Clams and Pork

Tonkotsu with Spicy Clams and Pork

$14.95

Creamy pork bone stock, woodear mushroom, bamboo, green onion, half soft boiled egg, spicy ground pork and baby clams

Tonkotsu Premium

Tonkotsu Premium

$19.95

Creamy pork bone stock, bean sprouts, sliced pork tenderloin, pork chunks, spicy ground pork and baby clams, pork belly, medium rare filet mignon, half soft boiled egg, douban sauce and black bean sauce. The Ultimate Bowl!

Hell Ramen with Meat

Hell Ramen with Meat

Seaweed Broth w. Bonito Soy Sauce Mixed w. Spicy Hell Sauce. Served w.Wood Ear Mushroom, Bean Sprouts, Spicy Clam and Pork, Spicy Radish, Pork Skin, Scallions

Hell Ramen Vegetarian or Vegan

Seaweed dashi broth, Tofu, bean sprouts, woodear mushroom, spicy pickles, sweet corn, red onion, green onion, french crispy onion and shredded chilli strings, sesame seeds.

Miso Vegetarian or Vegan

$15.95

seaweed and soy sauce broth, vegetarian as regular egg white noodle, vegan as kale noodle, bean sprouts, woodear mushroom, bamboo, green and red onion, sweet corn, Tofu.

Shoyu Ramen Vegetarian or Vegan

Shoyu Ramen Vegetarian or Vegan

$15.95

seaweed and soy sauce broth, vegetarian as regular egg white noodle, vegan as kale noodle, bean sprouts, woodear mushroom, bamboo, green and red onion, sweet corn , red ginger and Tofu. (Vegetarian one comes with half Ajitsuke Tamago)

Curry Ramen

Curry Ramen

$18.95

Donburi

Cat Rice

$14.95

House special marinated tuna with Spicy Mayo. Scallion, bonito flakes and crispy seaweeds.

Belly Don

$14.95

Warm white rice with 2 pieces of Pork belly, oshinko moriawase, scallion and toasted garlic.

Gyu Don

Gyu Don

$17.95

Japanese rice soup: warm white rice served in hot green tea broth with your choice of meat toppings, toasted brown rice flakes and wakame seaweed.

Meat lover

$15.95

tamago, pork loin, pork belly, spicy clam and pork, pork belly chunks, red ginger, scallions, sesame oil, belly juice, yakisoba sauce, sesame seeds and pork skin over white rice.

Chashu Donburi

Chashu Donburi

$10.95

Juicy marinated Chashu chunks over white rice topped with benishoga ginger, scallions, toasted garlic, sweet and savory Yaki soba sauce and spicy creamy mayo.

BOGO Chashu Donburi

$16.95

Maze Soba

Clams and Pork Maze Soba

Clams and Pork Maze Soba

$14.95

Mixed Noodles with sesame sauce, crispy onions, wakame seaweed, wood ear mushroom, toasted garlic, scallions, topped with onsen tamago (runny egg). No broth.

Turkey Maze Soba

Turkey Maze Soba

$14.95

Mixed Noodles with sesame sauce, crispy onions, wakame seaweed, wood ear mushroom, toasted garlic, scallions, topped with onsen tamago (runny egg). No broth.

Pork Maze Soba

Pork Maze Soba

$14.95

Mixed Noodles with sesame sauce, crispy onions, wakame seaweed, wood ear mushroom, toasted garlic, scallions, topped with onsen tamago (runny egg). No broth.

Vegetable Maze Soba

$14.95

Mixed Noodles with sesame sauce, crispy onions, wakame seaweed, wood ear mushroom, toasted garlic, scallions, topped with onsen tamago (runny egg).

Sides

Ajitsuke Tamago

Ajitsuke Tamago

$1.25

Lava egg marinated in soy sauce.

Onsen tamago

$1.25

Toasted Garlic

$2.95

Oshinko Moriawase

$3.95

Pickled radish and cucumber.

Kuro Buta Loin

$6.95

Kuro Buta Belly

$6.95

Side Pork Skin

$2.95

Side White Rice

$2.55

Hell Sauce L1

$1.25

Our Signature spicy chilli paste. Level 1 - med hot.

Hell Sauce L2

$1.25

Our Signature spicy chilli paste. Level 2 - above med less than extra hot.

Hell Sauce L3

$1.25

Our Signature spicy chilli paste. Level 3 - extra hot.

Hell Sauce L4

$1.25

Our Signature spicy chilli paste. Level 4 - very hot.

8oz Hell Sauce Jar

$15.95

Filet Mignon

$8.95

Medium Rare Filet Mignon

Narutomaki

$1.95

Fish Cake

Side Kinoko

$4.95

Creamy Mixed Mushrooms

Side Turkey

$3.95

Side Clam and Pork

$3.95

Side Crispy Onion

$2.95

Side Sauce

$1.25

Side Tofu (5pc)

$3.95

Beverages

Ume Sode

$3.95

Yuzu Soda

$3.95

Sweet and tangy Japanese carbonated soda flavored with Yuzu Citrus

Hand-Shaken Milk Tea

$4.95

Oi ocha tea

$2.95

Cream Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Ramune

$3.95

Peach Soda

$3.95

Dessert

Sakura Mochi (1pc)

$3.95

Sakura Infused Pink Mochi with red bean paste inside. Wrapped with edible Shiso Leaf. Limited supplies.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

While a sprinkling of Chicago restaurants have begun adding ramen to a long list of varied menu options, Strings Ramen Shop is the first and only establishment in Chicago to fully embrace the emerging, red-hot ramen phenomenon, dedicating itself to ramen -- complete with an imported Japanese mixer and noodle maker which cranks out thin, ribbony strings of fresh, house-made ramen noodles throughout the day and long into the evening.

Website

Location

919 W Belmont Ave, unit C, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Strings Ramen image
Strings Ramen image

