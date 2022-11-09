Strings Ramen Lakeview
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
While a sprinkling of Chicago restaurants have begun adding ramen to a long list of varied menu options, Strings Ramen Shop is the first and only establishment in Chicago to fully embrace the emerging, red-hot ramen phenomenon, dedicating itself to ramen -- complete with an imported Japanese mixer and noodle maker which cranks out thin, ribbony strings of fresh, house-made ramen noodles throughout the day and long into the evening.
Location
919 W Belmont Ave, unit C, Chicago, IL 60657
