Pilsen restaurants you'll love

Must-try Pilsen restaurants

La Luna image

 

La Luna

1726 south racine, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Tomatillo & Quemada
Cochinita Pibill$4.00
slow cooked pork, cilantro, habanero onions
QUESABIRRIA$18.00
order of 4 quesadillas (shredded beef) topped with pickled onion and cilantro. Served with a side of consomme.
More about La Luna
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street image

 

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street

1641 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Chipotle$9.00
Chicken breast, black beans, pico de gallo, arugula topped with vegan chipotle aioli,
Sauteed Mushrooms$8.50
Sauteed mushrooms, black bean, poblano rajas, chipotle aioli, arugula and avocado. Vegetarian.
Bagel & Lox$9.00
Lox, cucumbers, pickled red onion, capers, plain cream cheese on sesame seed bagel.
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street
Frida Room image

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chivito Sandwich$14.00
Steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house chipotle aioli
Fruit Topped French Toast$15.00
French toast topped with strawberry and blueberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
Rancheros$13.00
Two delicious over easy eggs on a crispy tortilla with chipotle beans, queso fresco, sour cream and cilantro. Served with seasoned house potatoes.
More about Frida Room
MCM Protein Bar image

 

MCM Protein Bar

2019 S Laflin St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicago Breakfast$11.99
Baby spinach, Organic eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado
Salmon
Pick your Protein
2 sides
1 salsa
Smoked Salmond Toast$3.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cherry Tomato, Pesto, Micro Sprouts
More about MCM Protein Bar
Dusek's Tavern image

 

Dusek's Tavern

1227 West 18th Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2078 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Luganega Pappadelle$22.00
Pappardelle, English Pea, Confit Shallot, Pecorino
Caramel Pumpkin Tart$11.00
Cornmeal Short Crust, Sweet Ricotta Cream, Blueberries
Roasted Rockfish$25.00
Fennel Puree, Endive, Jalapeno, Crimini Mushroom
More about Dusek's Tavern
Bobijoa image

 

Bobijoa

1140 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bobijoa Fries$9.00
Hand cut fries topped with kimchi, kimchi aioli, and mozzarella
Bibimbap$10.00
Hearty rice bowl filled with seasoned veggies, topped with a sunny side up egg and spicy gochujang sauce
Kimchi Fried Rice$10.00
Rice fried until spicy and crispy with tangy kimchi and topped with a sunny side up egg *spicy
More about Bobijoa
Slice Factory image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

1502 w 18th st, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Factory Salad$8.95
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
Mac & Cheese Bites (8 pieces)$5.95
Eight dangerously cheesy fried macaroni bites.
Buffalo Fries$4.95
Seasoned fries tossed in our Buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.
More about Slice Factory
Alulu Brewpub image

 

Alulu Brewpub

2011 S Laflin St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$15.00
frites$5.00
Beer Cheese Curds$10.00
More about Alulu Brewpub
Pilsen Yards image

TACOS

Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$5.00
chorizo, potatoes, chipotle aioli, cibollitas
Sweet Potato Taco$4.00
cauliflower & sweet potato, pepitas, peanut sauce, queso fresco *GF (contains nuts & dairy)
Tamales$8.00
SWEET CORN TAMALES poblano cream sauce * GF (contains dairy)
More about Pilsen Yards
Azul 18 Restaurant image

 

Azul 18 Restaurant

1236 w 18th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Next level sandwich$15.75
More about Azul 18 Restaurant
El Popocatepetl Tortillería image

 

El Popocatepetl Tortillería

1854 W 21st Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Masa Preparada
prepared masa for tamales
More about El Popocatepetl Tortillería
Mole Village Restaurant image

 

Mole Village Restaurant

2302 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (143 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mole Village Restaurant
Tack Room image

 

Tack Room

1807 South Allport Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (122 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tack Room
S.K.Y. image

 

S.K.Y.

1239 W. 18th St., Chicago

Avg 5 (3280 reviews)
Takeout
More about S.K.Y.
Punch House image

 

Punch House

1227 West 18th Street, Chicago

Avg 4 (213 reviews)
Takeout
More about Punch House
Restaurant banner

 

Thalia Hall

1807 South Allport Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Thalia Hall
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria image

 

5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco$3.25
More about 5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

