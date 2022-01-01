Pilsen restaurants you'll love
La Luna
1726 south racine, chicago
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
Tomatillo & Quemada
|Cochinita Pibill
|$4.00
slow cooked pork, cilantro, habanero onions
|QUESABIRRIA
|$18.00
order of 4 quesadillas (shredded beef) topped with pickled onion and cilantro. Served with a side of consomme.
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street
1641 W 18th St, Chicago
|Chicken Chipotle
|$9.00
Chicken breast, black beans, pico de gallo, arugula topped with vegan chipotle aioli,
|Sauteed Mushrooms
|$8.50
Sauteed mushrooms, black bean, poblano rajas, chipotle aioli, arugula and avocado. Vegetarian.
|Bagel & Lox
|$9.00
Lox, cucumbers, pickled red onion, capers, plain cream cheese on sesame seed bagel.
PIZZA
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
|Chivito Sandwich
|$14.00
Steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house chipotle aioli
|Fruit Topped French Toast
|$15.00
French toast topped with strawberry and blueberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
|Rancheros
|$13.00
Two delicious over easy eggs on a crispy tortilla with chipotle beans, queso fresco, sour cream and cilantro. Served with seasoned house potatoes.
MCM Protein Bar
2019 S Laflin St, Chicago
|Chicago Breakfast
|$11.99
Baby spinach, Organic eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado
|Salmon
Pick your Protein
2 sides
1 salsa
|Smoked Salmond Toast
|$3.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cherry Tomato, Pesto, Micro Sprouts
Dusek's Tavern
1227 West 18th Street, Chicago
|Luganega Pappadelle
|$22.00
Pappardelle, English Pea, Confit Shallot, Pecorino
|Caramel Pumpkin Tart
|$11.00
Cornmeal Short Crust, Sweet Ricotta Cream, Blueberries
|Roasted Rockfish
|$25.00
Fennel Puree, Endive, Jalapeno, Crimini Mushroom
Bobijoa
1140 W 18th St, Chicago
|Bobijoa Fries
|$9.00
Hand cut fries topped with kimchi, kimchi aioli, and mozzarella
|Bibimbap
|$10.00
Hearty rice bowl filled with seasoned veggies, topped with a sunny side up egg and spicy gochujang sauce
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$10.00
Rice fried until spicy and crispy with tangy kimchi and topped with a sunny side up egg *spicy
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
1502 w 18th st, Chicago
|Factory Salad
|$8.95
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
|Mac & Cheese Bites (8 pieces)
|$5.95
Eight dangerously cheesy fried macaroni bites.
|Buffalo Fries
|$4.95
Seasoned fries tossed in our Buffalo sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing.
Alulu Brewpub
2011 S Laflin St, Chicago
|Burger
|$15.00
|frites
|$5.00
|Beer Cheese Curds
|$10.00
TACOS
Pilsen Yards
1163 W 18th ST, Chicago
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
chorizo, potatoes, chipotle aioli, cibollitas
|Sweet Potato Taco
|$4.00
cauliflower & sweet potato, pepitas, peanut sauce, queso fresco *GF (contains nuts & dairy)
|Tamales
|$8.00
SWEET CORN TAMALES poblano cream sauce * GF (contains dairy)
Azul 18 Restaurant
1236 w 18th st, Chicago
|Next level sandwich
|$15.75
El Popocatepetl Tortillería
1854 W 21st Street, Chicago
|Masa Preparada
prepared masa for tamales
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
|Taco
|$3.25