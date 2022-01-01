Old Town restaurants you'll love

Old Town restaurants
Toast

Old Town's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Old Town restaurants

Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$7.50
Classic Pad Thai$11.50
Green Curry$12.00
More about Hom Mali
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.15
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
Berliner Beignet Plain$2.50
Traditional French yeast doughnuts rolled in cinnamon-sugar.
Croissant$2.95
Layers of flaky dough and rich butter make up the quintessential French pastry. Pair it with one of our homemade jams for a delicious breakfast.
More about La Fournette
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1419 N Wells St. 1 South, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
The Glunz Tavern image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glunz Tavern

1202 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Glunz Tavern
