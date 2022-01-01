ZANIES Comedy Club - Old Town
LAUGH MORE WITH US
FOLLOW US @ZANIESCHICAGO
1548 N Wells
Location
1548 N Wells
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Twin Anchors Restaurant
Serving great ribs since 1932!
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
The Black Barrel Tavern is an updated Americana & Brunch fare tavern with a sport friendly attitude. It is a meeting place for patrons of Chicago and those visiting, all are welcome! With our long list of speciality cocktails and craft beer, there is an option for everyone.
1959 Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Kanela Breakfast Club
Welcome to our Virtual Restaurant!