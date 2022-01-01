Go
Hom Mali

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

417 W North ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Egg Rolls$6.50
Thai Fried Rice$11.50
Classic Pad Thai$11.50
Crab Rangoon$7.50
Baby Egg Rolls$6.50
Pad Kra Pow (Basil)$12.00
Panang$12.00
Pad See-iew$11.50
Chicken Potsticker$6.50
Pad Kee Mao$11.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

417 W North ave

chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

