Go
Toast

The Glunz Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1202 N Wells Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (219 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1202 N Wells Street

Chicago IL

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Storyville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Friends Station

No reviews yet

Friends Station is a transformative rotary restaurant offering diverse choices of Shabu Shabu, Sushi, or Japanese Sandwiches and Breakfast on a rotating schedule. Everything that we serve is aimed at satisfying cravings and feeding an adventurous spirit. Experience it all, one plate at a time.

The Goddess And Grocer

No reviews yet

Lovely Food + Wine

HOWM All Day Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston