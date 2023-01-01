Enolo Wine Cafe imageView gallery

Enolo Wine Cafe

450 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60654

Limited Takeout Menu

Truffle Fries

$8.00

parmesan, caramelized onion aioli

Cheese Board

$14.00

assortment of three cheese, almond crackers, honeycomb, nuts, fruit accoutrements

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

assortment of three meats, almond crackers, nuts, condiments

Enolo Burger

$12.00

Angus beef, arugula, tomato, bacon jam, smoked Cheddar (burger only)

Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

seared ahi tuna, mango habanero salsa, cilantro lime crema

Strawberry Asparagus Salad

$12.00

arugula cucumber, red onion, raspberry vinaigrette

Pasta Primavera

$12.00

linguine noodles, margherita sauce, seasonal vegetables

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

San Marzano, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Midnight Club Pizza

$14.00

salami, ham, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, parsley

Prosciutto Pizza

$14.00

artichoke, burrata, San Marzano parmesan

White/Sparkling Wine Takeout

Gramona Cava Gran Reserva

$27.00

Crisp, clean & refreshing orchard fruits- pairing- Truffle Fries/ Cheese Board

Cantina Ceci Lambrusco

$29.00

Tart raspberry & wild strawberry Pairing- Ahi Tacos/ Strawberry/ Asparagus Salad/All pizza

Giocato Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Tropical fruit & herb Pairing- Strawberry Asparagus Salad

Malat Hohlgraben Gruner Veltliner

$34.00

Strawberry Asparagus Salad/Cheese Board

Francois Cazin Romartin

$32.00

Pear with silky texture Pairing- Charcuterie Board

Frattasi Falanghina

$29.00

Crisp & fresh citrus fruits Pairing- Charcuterie & Cheese Boards

Domaine du Chantemerle Fourchame 1er Cru Chablis

$44.00

Refreshing citrus fruits and mineral notes Pairing- Ahi tacos

Red Wine Takeout

Rich & juicy dark fruits Pairing- Burger

Chopin Gamay

$32.00

Bright cherry & cranberry Pairing- Burger/Pizza/Charcuterie

Soter North Valley

$44.00

Cherry, mushroom, tea Pairing- Pizza/ Burger

Biga de Luberri Crianza Tempranillo

$32.00

Sundried, tangy fruits Pairing- Charcuterie/ Pasta

Andeluna 1300 Malbec

$29.00

Casa Silva Carménère

$32.00

Black berry, orange peel Pairing- Burger

Chappellet Mountain Cuvee Cabernet Blend

$44.00Out of stock

Cassis, mint and smoke Pairing- Burger/ charcuterie/ cheese boards.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Enolo Wine Café is a wine-focused escape from the ordinary located in the heart of River North. Our wine list offers familiar choices and unexpected surprises, with both Old World and New World varietals, all curated to complement the simple and delicious fare.

450 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

