Go
Toast

La Fournette

An authentic French bakery!

SANDWICHES

1547 N Wells St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)

Popular Items

Croissant$2.95
Layers of flaky dough and rich butter make up the quintessential French pastry. Pair it with one of our homemade jams for a delicious breakfast.
Miche Sourdough Bread$6.95
The favorite of La Fournette redefines the meaning of sourdough bread: the dense, spongy crumb packs a flavor that doesn't need to be dressed up to be enjoyed. Take home this two pound loaf whole to share with a crowd or ask for it to be halved for a smaller gathering.
Half Baguette$1.48
Chef Pierre's classic French baguette is baked fresh every day from a natural starter. The chewy crumb, accented by perfectly crisp crust, makes it perfect to serve with any meal.
Apple Danish$3.00
Flaky, buttery, puff pastry filled and baked with homemade apple compote and topped with streusel.
Baguette$2.95
Chef Pierre's classic French baguette is baked fresh every day from a natural starter. The chewy crumb, accented by perfectly crisp crust, makes it perfect to serve with any meal.
Quiche Lorraine$5.50
A savory egg tart in a flaky, homemade crust, filled with wet-cured ham, smoked bacon and comte cheese. Served warm.
Almond Croissant$3.15
Our classic croissant filled with homemade almond cream and sprinkled with toasted, sliced almonds.
Half Miche Sourdough Bread$3.50
The favorite of La Fournette redefines the meaning of sourdough bread: the dense, spongy crumb packs a flavor that doesn't need to be dressed up to be enjoyed. Take home this two pound loaf whole to share with a crowd or ask for it to be halved for a smaller gathering.
Chocolate Twist$3.15
A twist made of our classic croissant dough with chocolate chips.
Chocolate Croissant$3.15
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1547 N Wells St

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aloha Pokē Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Second City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LG's Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fireplace Inn

No reviews yet

An Old Town Institution since 1969. Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston