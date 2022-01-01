North Center restaurants you'll love
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cadbury Crunchie
|$2.50
40g Bar
|Pub Burger
|$15.00
Beef Patty, Tipperary Irish Cheddar, Bacon, Tomato Bacon Mayo LTOP, Pretzel Bun, Chips
|Sausage Roll
|$8.00
Banger Sausage, Rosemary, Garlic, Puff Pastry, Stout Mustard
More about Ramen Wasabi
TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Hakata Red
|$14.50
super thin noodle, Berkshire pork belly, scallion, marinated bamboo shoots, black mushroom, soft boiled egg*, pickled ginger, house blended spice
|Edamame
|$4.50
steamed, sea salt
|Fried Chicken Nuggets -Kara Age
|$9.00
cage free chicken thigh, togarashi mayo dip
More about Basant
Basant
1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Saag
|$17.00
Proprietary mix of greens, slow simmered (rice included)
|Makhani
|$17.00
Traditional tomato-based sauce (rice included)
|Samosa
|$6.00
Traditional deep-fried pastry with potato filling
More about The Wild Goose
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wild Fries
|$8.00
A Goose favorite. Homemade Ranch, Nacho Cheese and our Secret Spice Mix
|Two Day Chopped Salad
|$16.00
The Wild Goose version of the Chicago classic chopped salad. So BIG it will last you two days.
|Canned Soda
|$1.50
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite or Coke Zero- 12oz can
More about Spoken, A Cafe
Spoken, A Cafe
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Lox Special
|$12.75
House made Feta Dill Cream Cheese, Nova lox, capers, cucumbers, red onion, organic spinach, and cracked black pepper on your choice of bagel. Make sure to ask for it with fresh tomato at the end of the summer when we take fresh tomatoes on board!!
|All Day Breakfast Bagel
|$9.65
Your choice of meat, choice of melty cheese, and scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap… available all day.
For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
|Build Your Own Bagel/Sandwich
|$1.65
(Meat/Egg/Cheese, Egg/Cheese, or the Breakfast Bagel is a different item.)
You can order a simple bagel as is or a fully customized sandwich with this item. This method will start to add up. Lots of cheeses, veggies, meats, and other toppings to choose from!
Vegan? No worries! The Pizza Bialy does have cheese, but the rest are vegan. Check out our vegan spreads like hummus, nut butters, and jams!
More about Menya Goku
RAMEN
Menya Goku
2207 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Karaage
|$8.00
house marinated cage-free fried chicken thigh, sriracha mayo
|Goku Tonkotsu
|$14.00
pork broth, charsiu pork belly, ajitama egg*, menma, black mushroom,
green onion, sesame
|Goku Tan Tan Men
|$14.00
pork broth, nikumiso pork, numbing spices, bok choy, green onion, marinated bamboo, sesame
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried to golden brown. Served with a side of ranch.
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.00
House-made chicken fingers fried to golden brown and served with choice of two sauces. Add your favorite wings sauce at no charge!
|CHICKEN Grilled Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with pickled red onion, arugula, tomato and garlic mayo, served on brioche bun; served with your choice of side.
More about The Globe Pub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Baked macaroni with Three Cheeses
|Burger - Beef
|$15.75
Slagel Family Farms Ground Beef, Sharp American,
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Louis Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.75
Crispy Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, New Potato, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|3 B's Burger
|$16.75
1/2 pound patty, bacon, BBQ & bleu cheese
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$16.75
grilled, chicken, carrots, romaine, radicchio, toasted almonds, scallions, crispy wontons, toasted sesame dressing
|Mini Turkey Burgers
|$14.75
topped with cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, chipotle mayo & BBQ(3pc)
More about Indian Clay Pot
SEAFOOD
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W Irving Park, Chicago
|Popular items
|Palak Paneer
|$13.95
|Chicken Vindaloo
|$14.95
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.95
More about Cobblestone Chicago
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cobblestone Chicago
4337 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib
|$31.00
|Cauli-Mac
|$14.00
More about The Bad Apple
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bad Apple
4300 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Just Beyond The Thunderdome
|$17.50
braised short rib, white chedder, beer-battered onion rings, horseradish sauce, pretzel bun
|Da Bears Burger
|$16.50
smoked brisket, chipotle cheddar sauce, pretzel bun
|Southwestern Cobb Salad - Large
|$12.50
bibb lettuce, corn, b lack bean, avacado, red onion, red pepper, bacon, hard-boiled egg, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch