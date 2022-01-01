North Center American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in North Center
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Baked macaroni with Three Cheeses
|Burger - Beef
|$15.75
Slagel Family Farms Ground Beef, Sharp American,
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Louis Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.75
Crispy Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, New Potato, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|3 B's Burger
|$16.75
1/2 pound patty, bacon, BBQ & bleu cheese
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$16.75
grilled, chicken, carrots, romaine, radicchio, toasted almonds, scallions, crispy wontons, toasted sesame dressing
|Mini Turkey Burgers
|$14.75
topped with cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, chipotle mayo & BBQ(3pc)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bad Apple
4300 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Just Beyond The Thunderdome
|$17.50
braised short rib, white chedder, beer-battered onion rings, horseradish sauce, pretzel bun
|Da Bears Burger
|$16.50
smoked brisket, chipotle cheddar sauce, pretzel bun
|Southwestern Cobb Salad - Large
|$12.50
bibb lettuce, corn, b lack bean, avacado, red onion, red pepper, bacon, hard-boiled egg, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch