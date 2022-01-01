Chicken salad in North Center
North Center restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Wild Goose
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Fresh Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons and our Homemade Caesar Dressing
|Buffalo Blue Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Breaded Boneless Buffalo Chicken Bites with Lettuce, Celery, Carrots, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onion, cheddar, celery, tomato, carrots, cucumber, and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about The Globe Pub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Arugula & Iceberg, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Avocado,
Crumbled Blue Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$16.75
grilled, chicken, carrots, romaine, radicchio, toasted almonds, scallions, crispy wontons, toasted sesame dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.75
grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, carrots, celery, crispy onions, crumbled bleu cheese