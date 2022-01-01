Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Globe Pub

724 Reviews

$

1934 W Irving Park Road

Chicago, IL 60613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Quesadilla - Tinga

Appetizer

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Battered Free Range Tenders with steak fries. Your choice of one sauce.

Hummus

$10.75

Homemade hummus with seasonal veggies and pita chips.

Nachos

$12.00

Chihuahua Serrano Cheese Sauce, Onions, Roasted Vegetables, Avocado Crema

Nachos - Chorizo

$15.00

Nachos - Steak

$16.00

Nachos - Tinga

$15.00

Pretzel

$11.00

Homemade Beer Cheese

Scotch Eggs

$12.00

Wings - BBQ 6

$13.00

Served with Homemade Tangy Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, Celery & Carrots

Wings - BBQ 12

$17.00

Wings - Buffalo 6

$13.00

Served with Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Wings - Buffalo 12

$17.00

Wings - Korean 6

$13.00

Spicy Korean Sauce, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Does not come with celery and carrots. Does not come with blue cheese or ranch. If you'd like blue cheese or ranch, please select from the modifier list. Additional charges apply.

Wings - Korean 12

$17.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Ice Cream - Cup

$4.00

Ice Cream - Bowl

$6.00

Cookie Skillet

$7.00

Entrees

Bangers & Mash

$14.75

English Style Sausage, Mashed Potatoes, Heinz Tinned Beans, Peas, Gravy

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Coleslaw, English Peas, Tartar Sauce, Louis Sauce

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Baked macaroni with Three Cheeses

Meatloaf

$16.00

Slagel Family Farms Ground Beef, Cheese, Crispy Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Peas, Brown Gravy

Shepherd's Pie

$14.75

Braised Pot Roast, English Peas, Carrots, Chickpeas, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese

Traditional Breakfast

$16.00

Two Eggs, Bangers, Rashers, Black & White Pudding, Hashbrowns, Grilled Tomato, Heinz Tinned Beans, Toast

Loaded Fries

Baked Potato Fries

$10.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Scallions, Sour Cream

Buffalo Fries

$10.75

Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing & Crumbles, Shaved Celery

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.75

Homemade Chili or Veggie Chili, Melted Cheddar Jack, Scallions, Sour Cream ***Please indicate if you would prefer veggie chili in the special requests section

Quesadillas

Quesadilla - Cheese

$9.00

Blend of Mozzarella, Chihuahua & Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream

Quesadilla - Steak

$12.00

Marinated Steak, Grilled Onions, Cheddar & Chihuahua Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream

Quesadilla - Tinga

$11.00

Slow Braised Chicken Tinga, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Cheddar & Chihuahua Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream

Quesadilla - Veggie

$10.00

Roasted Peppers, Corn, Onions, Spinach, Cheddar & Chihuahua Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream

Sandwiches/Wraps

Beyond Burger

$16.75

(VEGETARIAN) Beyond Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Louis Sauce, Buttery Bun, Fries

BLT

$13.00

Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Avocado, Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Texas Toast, Fries

Breakfast Burrito

$12.75

Crispy Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, New Potato, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Verde

Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Crispy

$12.75

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Blue Cheese, Fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Grilled

$12.75

Burger - Beef

$15.75

Slagel Family Farms Ground Beef, Sharp American, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Louis Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries

California Wrap

$13.00

House Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch, Fries

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Fire Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

(Vegetarian, Can Be Made Vegan) $8 Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Ancho Aioli, Mozzarella, Tomato Focaccia, Fries

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American Cheese on White Bread, Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Free Range Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Provolone, Arugula, Tomato, Lemon Aioli, Ciabatta, Fries

Hummus & Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Hummus, Onions, Carrots, Cucumber, Pico de Gallo, Lemon Aioli, Fries

London Club

$15.00

House Roasted Turkey, English Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Egg, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Ciabatta, Fries

Reuben

$13.75

Shaved Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Louis Sauce, & Swiss on Marble Rye, Fries

Steak Dip

$15.00

Steak Wrap

$13.75

Marinated Ribeye Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Onions, Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Fries

Side Item

American Bacon

$4.00

Ancho Aioli

$1.00

Avocado

$3.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Bangers

$3.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Black Pudding

$3.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Sauce - Large

$2.00

Cheese Sauce - Small

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Chorizo

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Curry Aioli

$1.00

Curry Sauce

$3.00

English Bacon

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

Green Goddess Dressing

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Korean Sauce

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Louis Sauce

$1.00

Mac and Cheese - Side

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$4.00

Mayo

$0.75

Peas

$3.00

Ranch

$1.00

Roasted Veggies

$3.00

Salsa - Large

$2.00

Salsa - Small

$1.00

Sour Cream - Large

$2.00

Sour Cream - Small

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

White Pudding

$3.00

Whole Grain Mustard

$1.00

Soups/Salads

Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Arugula & Iceberg, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing

Chili - Cup

$5.75

Beef, Kidney Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Sour Cream

House Salad - Full

$9.00

Iceberg, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Homemade Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette

House Salad - Side

$6.00

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Corn, Black Beans, Onion, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch

Veggie Chili - Bowl

$7.00

Garbanzo & Kidney Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Sour Cream

Veggie Chili - Cup

$5.00

Garbanzo & Kidney Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Sour Cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday5:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Authentic English pub with a focus on scratch made food and an extensive international beer selection.

Website

Location

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60613

Directions

Gallery
The Globe Pub image
The Globe Pub image
The Globe Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
orange star4.1 • 1,485
3905 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
The Reveler
orange star4.2 • 351
3403 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
orange star3.5 • 438
2100 W Irving Park Rd Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Village Tap - Roscoe Village
orange star4.3 • 794
2055 West Roscoe Street Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Savannah Supper Club
orange star4.2 • 38
2116 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Same Same
orange star4.7 • 373
2022 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Bad Apple - 4300 N Lincoln Ave
orange star4.3 • 2,706
4300 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Indian Clay Pot
orange star4.6 • 2,046
1804 W Irving Park Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Ramen Wasabi
orange star4.0 • 2,039
2101 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
orange star4.1 • 1,485
3905 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Cookie Spin
orange star4.1 • 288
4350 N Leavitt Street Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
orange star4.7 • 283
4128 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
River North
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Near North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston