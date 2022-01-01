Lincoln Square restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Lincoln Square restaurants

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gyros Plate$15.00
Served with onions, tomatoes, pita bread & Tzatziki sauce
Avgolemono - Bowl$5.00
Our delicious and traditional egg lemon soup
Chicken Pita Wrap$9.00
Broiled Amish breast, onion, tomato, Tzatziki sauce served with wedge fries
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
ATX Bodega image

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3 Carne Asada Tacos$16.25
Marinated skirt steak served with cilantro & onions on corn tortillas
1 Garlic Shrimp Taco$7.25
Grilled garlic shrimp served with chipotle crema, sliced avocado and a light poblano coleslaw
French Fries$5.95
Our famous hand-cut fries, salted & seasoned
More about ATX Bodega
Jerry's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.45
Wisconsin curds, with house mustard and ranch dressing (or tomato soup when available)
Foghorn Salad$15.95
Fried chicken, avocado, roast poblano, corn, watermelon radish, fried onion, cheddar, tortilla, bbq-ranch dressing
Big Jer Burger$14.95
2 patties, American cheese, cheddar cheese, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, Ketchup 78, mayo
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
O'Shaughnessy's Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Shaughnessy's Public House

4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1247 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$16.00
Our 10 crispy wings, tossed in a choice of our signature sauces: Traditional Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mustard BBQ, or Sweet & Spicy Chili GF.
Pick 1 complementary sauce Blue Cheese or Ranch. Extra sauce .$1
Fish N Chips$17.95
Our almost famous beer battered codfish (9 oz.) served with fries, tartar sauce, lemons, and creamy coleslaw.
Classic Angus Beef Burger$14.50
8oz Angus beef patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion on a brioche bun. Sub pretzel bun 1.00.
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
Cafe Selmarie image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetarian Chili - Bowl$6.75
vegetarian chili served with cheddar and cornbread.
Mac & Cheese$7.00
cavatappi pasta with housemade cheese sauce and toasted parmesan breadcrumbs. available in small or large.
Tomato Bisque - Bowl$5.50
tomato bisque with herbed croutons.
More about Cafe Selmarie
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wrap$14.00
Taste this wonderful wrap made with a spicy grilled chicken breast, corn, lettuce, black beans and chipotle mayo inside a toasted flour tortilla.
Served with a side of fries.
Daily Burger$14.00
10 oz burger grilled just the say you want served on a toasted classic bun. Served with a side of fries and lettuce, tomatoes and onions on the side.
Cheese Steak$15.00
Thin sliced sirloin, grilled green peppers & onions topped with pepper jack cheese served on French bread. Served with a side of fries.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Spiteful Brewing image

 

Spiteful Brewing

2024 W Balmoral, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jingle Balls 6-Pack$13.00
Winter Ale brewed with Spices, 7.5%
Bitter Biker DIPA 4-Pack$15.00
Citra, Simcoe, and Columbus hopped DIPA.
9.6% ABV
Schadenfroh German Pils 6-Pack$13.00
Traditional German style Pilsner, 5%
More about Spiteful Brewing
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger Of The Week - The "But It's a Sweet Heat"$17.00
The “But It’s a Sweet Heat”
Our 7oz Angus beef patty topped with guava BBQ sauce, onion frizzles, pickled mango, habanero-ghost jack cheese & candied serrano peppers.
Wildcat Burger$15.00
Two 1/4lb Angus beef patties smashed and griddled to perfection, topped with American cheese, grilled onion, pickle, shredded lettuce and remoulade on our buttery bun.
Taco Salad$14.00
Your choice of chicken, house chorizo, braised pork, blackened shrimp (+3), shaved ribeye (+3) warm Black bean & corn salad or grilled veggies with romaine, tomato, black beans, red onion, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla chips.
Recommended Dressing: Chipotle Ranch
Substitute carne asada steak 5
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Oromo Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Oromo Cafe

4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
Golden Mylk Latte
House-made almond milk, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, wildflower honey, vanilla, ashwagandha, cinnamon, & black pepper with organic Peruvian espresso.
Green Power Bagel Sandwich$7.00
Your choice of bagel topped with pistachio + mint pesto, smashed avocado, hemp seeds, black seeds, balsamic reduction, and organic baby kale
More about Oromo Cafe
Gorilla Sushi Western image

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Salmon Avocado roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
Spicy Trio Roll$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
Half Acre Beer Company image

 

Half Acre Beer Company

2050 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KT : The Earth Is What We All Have In Common 750mL$16.00
Bière de Garde made with Roasted Chestnuts, Dried Oranges, and Rosemary / 7.1%
KT: From the Outer Edge of Inner Space 750mL$16.00
Mixed Culture Saison made with Galaxy Hops and Wildflower Honey / 6.7%
KT: It Was Like A Holiday 500mL$16.00
Barrel-aged Saison with Toasted Coconut, Meyer Lemon, Orange, + Honey / 6.3%
More about Half Acre Beer Company
Yogurt Square image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Yogurt Square

4701 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Yogurt (apx. 8oz)$5.95
Black Tea$4.95
Large Yogurt (apx. 16oz)$10.95
More about Yogurt Square
Restaurant banner

 

Rainbow Tacos

5119 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (192 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortas$7.00
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Burritos$8.50
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Guacamole$9.00
Avocado dip with chips
More about Rainbow Tacos

