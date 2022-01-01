Lincoln Square restaurants you'll love
Lincoln Square's top cuisines
Must-try Lincoln Square restaurants
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
SEAFOOD
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Gyros Plate
|$15.00
Served with onions, tomatoes, pita bread & Tzatziki sauce
|Avgolemono - Bowl
|$5.00
Our delicious and traditional egg lemon soup
|Chicken Pita Wrap
|$9.00
Broiled Amish breast, onion, tomato, Tzatziki sauce served with wedge fries
More about ATX Bodega
TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|Popular items
|3 Carne Asada Tacos
|$16.25
Marinated skirt steak served with cilantro & onions on corn tortillas
|1 Garlic Shrimp Taco
|$7.25
Grilled garlic shrimp served with chipotle crema, sliced avocado and a light poblano coleslaw
|French Fries
|$5.95
Our famous hand-cut fries, salted & seasoned
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.45
Wisconsin curds, with house mustard and ranch dressing (or tomato soup when available)
|Foghorn Salad
|$15.95
Fried chicken, avocado, roast poblano, corn, watermelon radish, fried onion, cheddar, tortilla, bbq-ranch dressing
|Big Jer Burger
|$14.95
2 patties, American cheese, cheddar cheese, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, Ketchup 78, mayo
More about O'Shaughnessy's Public House
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Shaughnessy's Public House
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Our 10 crispy wings, tossed in a choice of our signature sauces: Traditional Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mustard BBQ, or Sweet & Spicy Chili GF.
Pick 1 complementary sauce Blue Cheese or Ranch. Extra sauce .$1
|Fish N Chips
|$17.95
Our almost famous beer battered codfish (9 oz.) served with fries, tartar sauce, lemons, and creamy coleslaw.
|Classic Angus Beef Burger
|$14.50
8oz Angus beef patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion on a brioche bun. Sub pretzel bun 1.00.
More about Cafe Selmarie
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Chili - Bowl
|$6.75
vegetarian chili served with cheddar and cornbread.
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
cavatappi pasta with housemade cheese sauce and toasted parmesan breadcrumbs. available in small or large.
|Tomato Bisque - Bowl
|$5.50
tomato bisque with herbed croutons.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Taste this wonderful wrap made with a spicy grilled chicken breast, corn, lettuce, black beans and chipotle mayo inside a toasted flour tortilla.
Served with a side of fries.
|Daily Burger
|$14.00
10 oz burger grilled just the say you want served on a toasted classic bun. Served with a side of fries and lettuce, tomatoes and onions on the side.
|Cheese Steak
|$15.00
Thin sliced sirloin, grilled green peppers & onions topped with pepper jack cheese served on French bread. Served with a side of fries.
More about Spiteful Brewing
Spiteful Brewing
2024 W Balmoral, Chicago
|Popular items
|Jingle Balls 6-Pack
|$13.00
Winter Ale brewed with Spices, 7.5%
|Bitter Biker DIPA 4-Pack
|$15.00
Citra, Simcoe, and Columbus hopped DIPA.
9.6% ABV
|Schadenfroh German Pils 6-Pack
|$13.00
Traditional German style Pilsner, 5%
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burger Of The Week - The "But It's a Sweet Heat"
|$17.00
The “But It’s a Sweet Heat”
Our 7oz Angus beef patty topped with guava BBQ sauce, onion frizzles, pickled mango, habanero-ghost jack cheese & candied serrano peppers.
|Wildcat Burger
|$15.00
Two 1/4lb Angus beef patties smashed and griddled to perfection, topped with American cheese, grilled onion, pickle, shredded lettuce and remoulade on our buttery bun.
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Your choice of chicken, house chorizo, braised pork, blackened shrimp (+3), shaved ribeye (+3) warm Black bean & corn salad or grilled veggies with romaine, tomato, black beans, red onion, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla chips.
Recommended Dressing: Chipotle Ranch
Substitute carne asada steak 5
More about Oromo Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Oromo Cafe
4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
A fresh cup of organic drip coffee from Mexican Chiapas region or Ethiopian Oromia region.
|Golden Mylk Latte
House-made almond milk, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, wildflower honey, vanilla, ashwagandha, cinnamon, & black pepper with organic Peruvian espresso.
|Green Power Bagel Sandwich
|$7.00
Your choice of bagel topped with pistachio + mint pesto, smashed avocado, hemp seeds, black seeds, balsamic reduction, and organic baby kale
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Popular items
|Philly Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Smoke salmon, avocado and cream cheese
|Salmon Avocado roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
|Spicy Trio Roll
|$3.95
Four pieces. Spicy salmon and tempura crunch topped with tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko
More about Half Acre Beer Company
Half Acre Beer Company
2050 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|KT : The Earth Is What We All Have In Common 750mL
|$16.00
Bière de Garde made with Roasted Chestnuts, Dried Oranges, and Rosemary / 7.1%
|KT: From the Outer Edge of Inner Space 750mL
|$16.00
Mixed Culture Saison made with Galaxy Hops and Wildflower Honey / 6.7%
|KT: It Was Like A Holiday 500mL
|$16.00
Barrel-aged Saison with Toasted Coconut, Meyer Lemon, Orange, + Honey / 6.3%
More about Yogurt Square
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Yogurt Square
4701 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Small Yogurt (apx. 8oz)
|$5.95
|Black Tea
|$4.95
|Large Yogurt (apx. 16oz)
|$10.95