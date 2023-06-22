Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Yogurt Square

395 Reviews

$

4701 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60625

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Papaya

$6.75


Frozen Yogurt

PLEASE SPECIFY ARRIVAL TIME, WE WILL TRY TO PREPARE AS CLOSE AS WE CAN TO THIS TIME.

Small Yogurt (apx. 8oz)

$5.95

Medium Yogurt (apx. 12oz)

$7.45

Large Yogurt (apx. 16oz)

$10.95

Sandwich Shop

Italian Style Turkey Sub

$10.99

Italian bread, 4oz freshly sliced oven roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, provolone cheese, oil + vinegar

Roast Beef Bahn Mi

$10.99

Italian Bread, 4oz freshly sliced roast beef, jalapeno, mayo, cucumber strings, carrot strings, cilantro

Corned Beef Sub

$10.99

Italian bread, 4oz freshly sliced corned beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone, thousand island dressing

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Multigrain bread, 4oz house-made tuna salad, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Veggie Market Sandwich

$10.99

Multigrain bread, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion

Chips

Sunchips Harvest Cheddar

$2.50

Sunchips Original

$2.50

Sunchips French Onion

$2.50

Zapp's Voodoo

$2.50

Zapp's Regular

$2.50

Zapps Jalapeno

$2.50

Beverage Case

Bottle Water

$1.95

Perrier

$2.75

Polar Seltzer/Spinrift

$2.55

Can Cola

$3.50

Can Sprite

$3.50

Can Coke Zero

$3.50

Milk Shakes

PB Chocolate Shake

$6.75

Strawberry Shake

$6.75

Vanilla Shake

$6.75

Chocolate Shake

$6.75

Oreo Cream Shake

$6.75

Protein Shakes

Plain Shake

$9.75

Honey Burst Shake

$9.75

Purple Warrior

$9.75

Bubble Tea

Black Tea

$5.75

Thai Tea

$5.75

Jasmine Tea

$5.75

Bubble Tea Smoothie

Red Bean

$6.75

Taro

$6.75

Avocado

$6.75

Papaya

$6.75

Peach

$6.75

FROYO FLAVOR

$6.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soon will be able to offer delivery service

Location

4701 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

Gallery
Yogurt Square image
Yogurt Square image
Yogurt Square image

Similar restaurants in your area

John's Place
orange star3.5 • 598
2132 W. Roscoe Street Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Cloud Cookie - 3809 N Clark St #1
orange starNo Reviews
3809 N Clark St #1 Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Southport
orange star4.9 • 818
3404 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Same Day Cafe
orange star4.6 • 460
2651 N Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Logan Square
orange star4.8 • 177
2512 N Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,727
2360 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Cafe Selmarie
orange star4.3 • 1,606
4729 North Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
orange star4.3 • 1,247
4557 N Ravenswood Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,067
4632 N Rockwell St Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
Daily Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 962
4560 N Lincoln Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
orange star4.4 • 832
4761 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
Jerry's Sandwiches
orange star4.3 • 831
4739 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Portage Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston