Dessert & Ice Cream

Cloud Cookie 3809 N Clark St #1

review star

No reviews yet

$$

3809 N Clark St #1

Chicago, IL 60613

Order Again

Popular Items

fluffy pumpkin pie cookie

cookies

spooky szn box

spooky szn box

$28.00

6 of our giant gourmet spooky szn cookie flavors!!

fluffy pumpkin pie cookie

fluffy pumpkin pie cookie

$4.25

pumpkin pie cookie with homemade cinnamon/pumpkin spice buttercream frosting

caramel apple cider cookie

caramel apple cider cookie

$4.25

definitely our new favorite fall time cookie!! soft and gooey cookie with melted caramel pieces, then mixed with delicious apple cider spices. lastly, drizzled with our homemade caramel. truly a perfect pairing!

spookynoir

spookynoir

$4.25

*spookynoir* xtra gooey double chocolate cookie with chocolate chunks and Reese's Pieces. topped with a Reese's Cup (｡◕‿◕｡)♥*:･ﾟ✧

apple butter snickerdoodle

apple butter snickerdoodle

$4.00

cinnamon sugar, and apple butter combined into a soft cookie

toasted s'mores cookie sandwich

toasted s'mores cookie sandwich

$6.25
basic bish

basic bish

$4.00

she's basic but she's perfect. sugar cookie with spooky szn colored sprinkles

vegan gluten free double chocolate

vegan gluten free double chocolate

$5.75

vegan and gluten free double chocolate cookie

cookies n' cream

cookies n' cream

$4.00

oreo pieces mixed with hershey's cookies n' cream candy bar, and drizzled with warm chocolate!

chocolate chunk

chocolate chunk

$4.00

chocolate chunk cookie with a decadent swiss chocolate center, topped with sea salt

the cloud cookie

the cloud cookie

$4.00

cloudy's signature recipe

the cinnamon roll cookie

the cinnamon roll cookie

$4.00

the classic you know and love, swirled into a cookie

mom knows best

mom knows best

$4.00

oatmeal cookie mixed with walnut and chocolate chips

giant ice cream sandwich

giant ice cream sandwich

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between 2 warm cloud cookies. Add preferred flavors in notes.

cloudoodle

cloudoodle

$4.00

gooey cookie mixed with cinnamon and sugar

creamy peanut butter

creamy peanut butter

$4.00

peanut butter lovers dream. soft and thick cookie rich with pb

windy city macadamia

windy city macadamia

$4.00

creamy white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts in a buttery sweet dough

cookies, cookies, cookies!

cookies, cookies, cookies!

$24.99

box of 12 of our classic soft n' gooey chocolate chunk cookie! these snack sized cookies are the perfect treat for birthday parties, holidays, events, etc

cloud pop

cloud pop

$3.75Out of stock

our signature cloud cookie dough baked into bite sized balls and dipped in premium white chocolate. then topped with sprinkles and mini candy clouds!

gourmet pop tarts

strawberry cream cheese pop tart

strawberry cream cheese pop tart

$5.75

flaky butter crust pastry filled with strawberry and cream cheese

apple pie pop tart

apple pie pop tart

$5.75

homemade apple pie pop tart with cinnamon cream cheese frosting

Pumpkin Pop Tart

Pumpkin Pop Tart

$5.75

flaky butter crust pastry. creamy pumpkin filling, complemented by brown sugar and cinnamon undertones

fluffy cotton candy

fluffy cotton candy

fluffy cotton candy

$3.75Out of stock

milk

chocolate milk carton

$3.50Out of stock
whole milk carton

whole milk carton

$3.50

strawberry milk carton

$2.75

water

mini water bottle

mini water bottle

$2.50
JUST water

JUST water

$2.75Out of stock

hats

cookie hat

$20.00Out of stock

cookies

box of 4 cookies

$16.00

box of 6 cookies

$22.00

box of 12 cookies

$42.00

box of 24 cookies

$84.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3809 N Clark St #1, Chicago, IL 60613

