Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

John's Place

598 Reviews

$$

2132 W. Roscoe Street

Chicago, IL 60618

Feed A Neighbor

Feed A Neighbor

$16.00

In partnership with Common Pantry's I Am Your Neighbor program, this purchases a meal that goes to a neighbor in need. ** This is a donation not a pick up item ** Thank you for feeding a neighbor

Coffee Mug

John's Place Coffee Mug

John's Place Coffee Mug

$12.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Where the neighborhood goes

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618

