Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
John's Place
598 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Where the neighborhood goes
Location
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Southport
4.9 • 818
3404 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurant