Spiteful Brewing

Packaged Beers To-Go

2021 BA Belligerent Bob 2-Pack

2021 BA Belligerent Bob 2-Pack

$25.00

American Barleywine Aged in Bourbon Barrels

Working For The Weekend 4-Pack

Working For The Weekend 4-Pack

$13.00

House Double IPA, 7.9%

Whale Tickler Mango DIPA 4-Pack

Whale Tickler Mango DIPA 4-Pack

$17.00

Hazy Double IPA brewed with Mango. 9.2% ABV 16oz cans

Twang Guava 6-Pack

Twang Guava 6-Pack

$12.00

4.5% Tropically Tart Wheat Ale

Jingle Balls 6-Pack

Jingle Balls 6-Pack

$12.00

Winter Ale brewed with Spices, 7.5%

Spiteful Lager 6-Pack

Spiteful Lager 6-Pack

$12.00

Refreshing House Lager, 4.7%

Gridiron Golden Lager 6-Pack
$12.00

Gridiron Golden Lager 6-Pack

$12.00
Vienna Lager 6-Pack

Vienna Lager 6-Pack

$13.00

Vienna-Style Lager, 5.5%

Schadenfroh German Pils 6-Pack

Schadenfroh German Pils 6-Pack

$13.00

Traditional German style Pilsner, 5%

Bleacher Bum 6-Pack

Bleacher Bum 6-Pack

$12.00

Blonde Ale with Peach, 5%

Spiteful IPA 6-Pack

Spiteful IPA 6-Pack

$12.00

House IPA, Amarillo and Citra Hopped West Coast IPA, 6.2%

Spite Light IPA 6-Pack

Spite Light IPA 6-Pack

$12.00

Our 4% Session IPA hopped with Simcoe and Citra!

Diggable IPA 6-Pack

Diggable IPA 6-Pack

$13.00

Galaxy and Citra hopped IPA. 6%

Turnstile Hopper 6-Pack

Turnstile Hopper 6-Pack

$13.00

This version of this rotating hop beer includes Motueka and Citra Hops. Hazy IPA 6%

Hazy IPA w/ Passion Fruit 6-pack
$13.00

Hazy IPA w/ Passion Fruit 6-pack

$13.00
Hazy IPA w/ Guava 6-Pack

Hazy IPA w/ Guava 6-Pack

$13.00

Hazy IPA brewed with Guava. 6.2%

Best Bitter 6-Pack

Best Bitter 6-Pack

$13.00

Best Bitter is an "English session" beer. 4%

Alley Time 6-Pack

Alley Time 6-Pack

$12.00

House Pale Ale. Simcoe hopped with a Pilsner malt base. 6%

Stubborn Sally 6-Pack

Stubborn Sally 6-Pack

$13.00

Hazy Pale Ale - 6%

Gold Coast Problems Wit 6-Pack

Gold Coast Problems Wit 6-Pack

$13.00

Traditional Wit Beer. Brewed with Orange peel and coriander. 5.2%

God Damn Pigeon Porter 4-Pack

God Damn Pigeon Porter 4-Pack

$13.00

Rich and Roasty Porter. 8.2%

Glassware/Merch

Logo CV Glass

Logo CV Glass

$6.00

16oz Pint Glass

Logo .3L VP Glass

Logo .3L VP Glass

$7.00

.3L Vienna Pokal Glass. Choice of Red or White Logo

Spiteful Koozie
$3.00

Spiteful Koozie

$3.00
Holographic Sticker
$2.00

Holographic Sticker

$2.00

Working Poster
$8.00

$8.00
Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$27.00Out of stock

Hats

Black Beanie

Black Beanie

$25.00Out of stock

Horizontal logo on a black knit hat.

Red Trucker Hat
$25.00

Red Trucker Hat

$25.00

Black Zip-Up Sweatshirt

Black Zip Up - Small

Black Zip Up - Small

$50.00

An all black, midweight zip-up sweatshirt. Features our horizontal wordmark on the front left chest and a large Spiteful logo on the back!

Black Zip Up - Medium

Black Zip Up - Medium

$50.00

An all black, midweight zip-up sweatshirt. Features our horizontal wordmark on the front left chest and a large Spiteful logo on the back!

Black Zip Up - Large

Black Zip Up - Large

$50.00

An all black, midweight zip-up sweatshirt. Features our horizontal wordmark on the front left chest and a large Spiteful logo on the back!

Black Zip Up - XL

Black Zip Up - XL

$50.00

An all black, midweight zip-up sweatshirt. Features our horizontal wordmark on the front left chest and a large Spiteful logo on the back!

Black Zip Up - 2XL

Black Zip Up - 2XL

$50.00Out of stock

An all black, midweight zip-up sweatshirt. Features our horizontal wordmark on the front left chest and a large Spiteful logo on the back!

Alley Time Shirt

Small - Alley Time
$30.00

Small - Alley Time

$30.00
Medium - Alley Time
$30.00

Medium - Alley Time

$30.00
Large - Alley Time
$30.00

Large - Alley Time

$30.00
XL - Alley Time
$30.00

XL - Alley Time

$30.00
2XL - Alley Time
$30.00

2XL - Alley Time

$30.00

Red V-Neck Shirt

Small - Red V-Neck
$25.00

Small - Red V-Neck

$25.00
Medium - Red V-Neck
$25.00

Medium - Red V-Neck

$25.00
Large - Red V-Neck
$25.00

Large - Red V-Neck

$25.00
XL - Red V-Neck
$25.00

XL - Red V-Neck

$25.00
2XL - Red V-Neck

2XL - Red V-Neck

$25.00Out of stock

Brewer's Shirt

Brewer Shirt - Small
$45.00

Brewer Shirt - Small

$45.00
Brewer Shirt - Medium
$45.00

Brewer Shirt - Medium

$45.00
Brewer Shirt - Large
$45.00

Brewer Shirt - Large

$45.00
Brewer Shirt - XL
$45.00

Brewer Shirt - XL

$45.00
Brewer Shirt - 2XL
$45.00

Brewer Shirt - 2XL

$45.00

Center Logo T-Shirt

Center Logo - Men's Small
$25.00

Center Logo - Men's Small

$25.00
Center Logo - Men's Medium
$25.00

Center Logo - Men's Medium

$25.00
Center Logo - Men's Large
$25.00

Center Logo - Men's Large

$25.00
Center Logo - Men's XL
$25.00

Center Logo - Men's XL

$25.00
Center Logo - Men's 2XL
$25.00

Center Logo - Men's 2XL

$25.00

Grey Short Sleeve

Small - Grey Logo
$25.00

$25.00

Med - Grey Logo
$25.00

$25.00

Large - Grey Logo
$25.00

$25.00

XL - Grey Logo
$25.00

$25.00

2XL - Grey Logo
$25.00

$25.00

Long Sleeved Center Logo (Black)

Black Long Sleeve - Small
$30.00

Black Long Sleeve - Small

$30.00
Black Long Sleeve - Medium
$30.00

Black Long Sleeve - Medium

$30.00
Black Long Sleeve - Large
$30.00

Black Long Sleeve - Large

$30.00
Black Long Sleeve - XL
$30.00

Black Long Sleeve - XL

$30.00
Black Long Sleeve - 2XL
$30.00

Black Long Sleeve - 2XL

$30.00

Ladies 3/4 Red Raglan

Ladies Red 3/4 Raglan - Small

Ladies Red 3/4 Raglan - Small

$25.00Out of stock
Ladies Red 3/4 Raglan - Medium
$25.00

Ladies Red 3/4 Raglan - Medium

$25.00
Ladies Red 3/4 Raglan - Large
$25.00

Ladies Red 3/4 Raglan - Large

$25.00
Ladies Red 3/4 Raglan - XL
$25.00

Ladies Red 3/4 Raglan - XL

$25.00

Long Sleeve Small Logo (Black)

Long Sleeve Logo - Small
$25.00

Long Sleeve Logo - Small

$25.00
Long Sleeve Logo - 2XL
$25.00

Long Sleeve Logo - 2XL

$25.00

Malevolence T-Shirt

Malevolence - Small
$10.00

Malevolence - Small

$10.00
Malevolence - Medium
$10.00

Malevolence - Medium

$10.00
Malevolence - 2XL

Malevolence - 2XL

$10.00Out of stock

Woman's Logo T-Shirt

Women's Logo - Large
$20.00

Women's Logo - Large

$20.00
Women's Logo - Small
$20.00

Women's Logo - Small

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beers brewed right in Chicago, for Illinois.

Website

Location

2024 W Balmoral, Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

Gallery
Spiteful Brewing image
Spiteful Brewing image

