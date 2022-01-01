Fireside Restaurant imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Fireside Restaurant

1,145 Reviews

$$

5739 N Ravenswood Ave

Chicago, IL 60660

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger Bar
Fireside Chopped
Blackened Chicken Salad

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

NEW! tempura shrimp tossed in our signature sweet & spicy bang-bang sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

cornmeal breading, homemade buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dipping sauce

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

smoked chicken, mozzarella, green pepper, and cilantro, flour tortilla, side of sour cream, salsa, guacamole

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

(4) battered chicken tenderloins, choice of bbq or honey mustard, served with fries

Chicken Wings

$15.00

(10) classic wings, choice of buffalo, bbq, or habanero mango dipping sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

butterflied and breaded with coconut shavings, side of habanero mango sauce

Fried Calamari

$11.00

served with homemade tartar & cocktail sauce •make it a grilled double portion

Fried Ribs

Fried Ribs

$12.00

NEW! (3) individual ribs, signature house dry rub seasoning, beer batter dipped and fried, served with fries

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

sprinkled with sea salt, side of düsseldorf mustard and beer cheese sauce

Goat Cheese Marinara

$11.00

served warm with homemade marinara sauce, garlic crostini

Grilled Calamari

$16.00

A double portion of tender calamari, grilled. Served with tartar and cocktail sauce.

Salads/Soups

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, blackened chicken breast, avocado, roasted corn and black bean relish, roasted red peppers, pico de gallo, shredded mozzarella, crispy flour tortilla strips, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, cajun croutons, grated parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

Fireside Chopped

Fireside Chopped

$14.00

mixed greens, chopped iceberg, herbed chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, roasted corn, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, crispy flour tortilla strips, citrus dressing

Spinach Salad

$13.00

baby spinach, balsamic portabella mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, red onion, hard-boiled egg, choice of dressing

Chicken Tenders House Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, crispy chicken tenders, tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, onion, radish, choice of dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

House Specialties

Blackened Catfish

$18.00

grilled with cajun spices

Cajun Meatloaf

$17.00

(2) slices of our hearty, spicy meatloaf generously laced with andouille sausage (crafted locally by Chef Martin!), topped with homemade marinara sauce

Country Fried Chicken

$17.00

breaded chicken breast fried crispy, topped with homemade mushroom gravy

Fish & Chips

$15.00

beer battered cod, homemade tartar sauce, french fries

Full Slab Ribs

$26.00

Our famous ribs are smoked on end for hours in our own smoker (standing on end allows the smoke to reach both sides of the ribs) and then smothered with our homemade bbq sauce. • make them blackened with sauce on the side for (+1) more Served with your choice of homemade country mashed potatoes, fries, or seasoned rice.

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

topped with orange and dill garlic butter 20 •try it blackened for (+1) more

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$20.00

half chicken slow cooked in our rotisserie, signature house seasonings

Half Slab Ribs

$14.00

Our famous ribs are smoked on end for hours in our own smoker (standing on end allows the smoke to reach both sides of the ribs) and then smothered with our homemade bbq sauce. • make them blackened with sauce on the side for (+1) more Served with your choice of homemade country mashed potatoes, fries, or seasoned rice.

New York Strip

$29.00

12oz hand cut prime cooked to your taste, topped with fried onion strings

Pork Chops

$20.00

(2) 8oz center cut bone-in chops flame broiled and topped with cinnamon walnut apple relish

Ribeye

$36.00

14-ounce house roasted prime rib cooked to your taste, side of horseradish cream sauce

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burger Bar

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle BUN: brioche bun, pretzel roll PROTEIN: 1/2 lb angus Beef, grilled chicken, impossible patty (+5) spinach & feta stuffed turkey burger (+3) CHEESE: (+1 each): bleu, cheddar, chipotle jack, mozzarella, swiss, muenster TOPPINGS:(+.75 each): grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, jalapeños, fried onion straws SAUCES: (+.75 each): garlic aioli, chipotle aioli, jalapeño aioli, homemade bbq, jalapeño tartar, tzatziki sauce PREMIUM TOPPINGS: bacon (+1), avocado (+1), two fried onion rings (+1), fried egg (+1), guacamole (+2), pulled pork (+2)

Fired Up

$12.00

blackened, chipotle jack, jalapenos, habanero mango sauce 1/2 lb Angus beef flame broiled to your liking, choice of brioche bun or pretzel roll. Choice of french fries, tater tots or sweet potato tater tots. Upgrade to broccoli or onion rings (+1), soup of the day, house salad, or small caesar salad (+2). Sub Impossible burger patty (+5).

Fireside Classic

$12.00

cheddar, house-smoked peppercorn bacon, fried onion straws 1/2 lb Angus beef flame broiled to your liking, choice of brioche bun or pretzel roll. Choice of french fries, tater tots or sweet potato tater tots. Upgrade to broccoli or onion rings (+1), soup of the day, house salad, or small caesar salad (+2). Sub Impossible burger patty (+5).

Jack'ed Up

$12.00

mozzarella, fried onion straws, homemade bbq 1/2 lb Angus beef flame broiled to your liking, choice of brioche bun or pretzel roll. Choice of french fries, tater tots or sweet potato tater tots. Upgrade to broccoli or onion rings (+1), soup of the day, house salad, or small caesar salad (+2). Sub Impossible burger patty (+5).

Really Gouda

$12.00

smoked gouda, roasted red peppers, house-smoked pepper bacon 1/2 lb Angus beef flame broiled to your liking, choice of brioche bun or pretzel roll. Choice of french fries, tater tots or sweet potato tater tots. Upgrade to broccoli or onion rings (+1), soup of the day, house salad, or small caesar salad (+2). Sub Impossible burger patty (+5)

Turkey Burger

$13.00

spinach & feta-stuffed turkey patty, arugula, jalapeño aioli, cucumber tzatziki, pretzel bun

BBQ Pork

$13.00

shredded pork, homemade bbq sauce, pretzel roll

Blackened Catfish

$13.00

catfish filet, cajun spices, tomato, mayo, french roll

Blackened Chicken Sand

$12.00

grilled chicken breast, cajun spices, tomato, mayo, brioche bun

Firebird Chicken

$13.00

NEW! fried chicken breast, homemade fire sauce, mixed greens, chipotle aioli, pickles, brioche bun

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$15.00

marinated steak, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, french roll

Reuben

$13.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island, grilled marble rye

Smoked Turkey

$12.00

house smoked turkey, avocado, swiss, spinach, tomato, mayo, multi-grain bread

Turkey Club

$12.00

house-smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of toasted white or multi-grain

Cajun Meatloaf

$12.00

homemade marinara sauce, brioche bun

Pasta

Blackened Chicken & Pasta

Blackened Chicken & Pasta

$19.00

spicy blackened chicken breast and pasta shells tossed in a cajun cream sauce

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Homemade decadent cheddar and smoked gouda cheese sauce tossed with pasta shells VEGGIES: (+2 EACH): asparagus, broccoli, mushrooms, peas, grilled onion, tomato, red pepper MEATS: (+4 EACH): chicken, italian sausage, bacon, andouille sausage, pulled pork

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.00

lean ground beef, homemade marinara, fresh spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan

Portabella Ravioli

$19.00

jumbo mushroom ravioli, herbs and italian cheeses, pesto cream sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

$17.00

tossed in our homemade meat sauce, topped with shaved parmesan •add Chef Martin’s italian sausage (+3)

Spicy Shrimp Spaghetti

$20.00

bronzed shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a spicy oil and garlic sauce

Pizzas

10" Build Your Own

$10.00

10" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, onions, mozzarella, bbq sauce

10" Three Cheese

$15.00

cheddar, mozzarella

10" Fireside Supreme

$15.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushrooms

10" Hawaiian Pie

$16.00

canadian bacon, pineapple, onion

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, canadian bacon, giardiniera

10" Pesto Shrimp

$16.00

shrimp, mozzarella, pesto sauce

10" Veggie Lovers

$15.00

broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh tomatoes

12" Build Your Own

$12.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

grilled chicken breast, onions, mozzarella, bbq sauce

12" Three Cheese

$18.00

cheddar, mozzarella

12" Fireside Surpreme

$18.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushrooms

12" Hawaiian Pie

$19.00

canadian bacon, pineapple, onion

12" Meat Lovers

$18.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, canadian bacon, giardiniera

12" Pesto Shrimp Pizza

$19.00

shrimp, mozzarella, pesto sauce

12" Veggie Lovers

$18.00

broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh tomatoes

14" Build Your Own

$14.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

grilled chicken breast, onions, mozzarella, bbq sauce

14" Three Cheese

$21.00

cheddar, mozzarella

14" Fireside Supreme

$21.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushrooms

14" Hawaiian Pie

$24.00

canadian bacon, pineapple, onion

14" Meat Lovers

$21.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, canadian bacon, giardiniera

14" Pesto Shrimp

$24.00

shrimp, mozzarella, pesto sauce

14" Veggie Lovers

$21.00

broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh tomatoes

16" Build Your Own

$16.00

16" BBQ Chicken

$27.00

grilled chicken breast, onions, mozzarella, bbq sauce

16" Fireside Supreme

$25.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushrooms

16" Cheese Lovers

$25.00

cheddar, mozzarella

16" Hawaiian Pie

$27.00

canadian bacon, pineapple, onion

16" Meat Lovers

$25.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, canadian bacon, giardiniera

16" Pesto Shrimp

$27.00

shrimp, mozzarella, pesto sauce

16" Veggie Lovers

$25.00

broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh tomatoes

Sides

Broccoli

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

House Salad

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Seasoned Rice

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Veggie of Day

$6.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Cilantro Aoili

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Sriracha Aoili

$0.75

Side Of Marinara

$0.75

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Cajun Mayo

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Gravy

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Habanero Mango

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Aioli

$0.75

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Kids

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Kids Burger

$5.95

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95Out of stock

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Kids Tenders

$5.95

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Kids Biscuits

$5.95

Kids Breakfast

$5.95

Kids French

$5.95

Desserts

Banana Cake Slice

$8.50

Carrot Cake Slice

$8.50

Chocolate Chip Brownie a la Mode

$8.50

Chocolate Decadence Cake Slice

$8.50

Key Lime Slice

$8.50

Beverages

Topo Chico 12oz

$4.00

20oz Bottle Pepsi

$5.00

20oz Bottle Diet Pepsi

$5.00

20oz Bottle Sierra Mist

$5.00

Redbull Can

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull Can

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Wine

To-Go House White

$27.00

To-Go House Red

$27.00

To-Go Premium White

$38.00

To-Go Premium Red

$38.00

To-Go Cocktails

Spring Thyme Mocktail TO GO

$5.00Out of stock

Apple ginger beer, raspberry purée, dash of house infused thyme honey. Sweet and tart spring goodness.

White Rushin’ TO GO

$10.00Out of stock

Bearcat espresso infused bourbon, Mr.Black coffee liqueur, Half and Half, Espresso Syrup

Fire Mary TO GO

$10.00Out of stock

House Infused Jalapeno Peppercorn Vodka, Tomato Juice, Horseradish, Worchestershire Sauce, Tabasco, Celery Salt, Pepper

Mango de la Calle Margarita TO GO

$10.00Out of stock

House Infused Habanero Tequila, Triple Sec, Mango Puree, Lime Juice. (Buy two, get a bottle of Taijin!)

Red Sangria TO GO

$9.00

White Sangria TO GO

$9.00

Raspberry Sangria TO GO

$9.00

Peach Sangria TO GO

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 5:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL 60660

Directions

Gallery
Fireside Restaurant image

