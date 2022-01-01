- Home
Fireside Restaurant
1,145 Reviews
$$
5739 N Ravenswood Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Bang Bang Shrimp
NEW! tempura shrimp tossed in our signature sweet & spicy bang-bang sauce
Buffalo Cauliflower
cornmeal breading, homemade buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dipping sauce
Chicken Quesadillas
smoked chicken, mozzarella, green pepper, and cilantro, flour tortilla, side of sour cream, salsa, guacamole
Chicken Tenders
(4) battered chicken tenderloins, choice of bbq or honey mustard, served with fries
Chicken Wings
(10) classic wings, choice of buffalo, bbq, or habanero mango dipping sauce
Coconut Shrimp
butterflied and breaded with coconut shavings, side of habanero mango sauce
Fried Calamari
served with homemade tartar & cocktail sauce •make it a grilled double portion
Fried Ribs
NEW! (3) individual ribs, signature house dry rub seasoning, beer batter dipped and fried, served with fries
Giant Pretzel
sprinkled with sea salt, side of düsseldorf mustard and beer cheese sauce
Goat Cheese Marinara
served warm with homemade marinara sauce, garlic crostini
Grilled Calamari
A double portion of tender calamari, grilled. Served with tartar and cocktail sauce.
Salads/Soups
Blackened Chicken Salad
mixed greens, blackened chicken breast, avocado, roasted corn and black bean relish, roasted red peppers, pico de gallo, shredded mozzarella, crispy flour tortilla strips, choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, cajun croutons, grated parmesan, creamy caesar dressing
Fireside Chopped
mixed greens, chopped iceberg, herbed chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, roasted corn, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, crispy flour tortilla strips, citrus dressing
Spinach Salad
baby spinach, balsamic portabella mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, red onion, hard-boiled egg, choice of dressing
Chicken Tenders House Salad
mixed greens, crispy chicken tenders, tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, onion, radish, choice of dressing
House Salad
Small Caesar
Soup Cup
Soup Bowl
House Specialties
Blackened Catfish
grilled with cajun spices
Cajun Meatloaf
(2) slices of our hearty, spicy meatloaf generously laced with andouille sausage (crafted locally by Chef Martin!), topped with homemade marinara sauce
Country Fried Chicken
breaded chicken breast fried crispy, topped with homemade mushroom gravy
Fish & Chips
beer battered cod, homemade tartar sauce, french fries
Full Slab Ribs
Our famous ribs are smoked on end for hours in our own smoker (standing on end allows the smoke to reach both sides of the ribs) and then smothered with our homemade bbq sauce. • make them blackened with sauce on the side for (+1) more Served with your choice of homemade country mashed potatoes, fries, or seasoned rice.
Grilled Salmon
topped with orange and dill garlic butter 20 •try it blackened for (+1) more
Half Rotisserie Chicken
half chicken slow cooked in our rotisserie, signature house seasonings
Half Slab Ribs
Our famous ribs are smoked on end for hours in our own smoker (standing on end allows the smoke to reach both sides of the ribs) and then smothered with our homemade bbq sauce. • make them blackened with sauce on the side for (+1) more Served with your choice of homemade country mashed potatoes, fries, or seasoned rice.
New York Strip
12oz hand cut prime cooked to your taste, topped with fried onion strings
Pork Chops
(2) 8oz center cut bone-in chops flame broiled and topped with cinnamon walnut apple relish
Ribeye
14-ounce house roasted prime rib cooked to your taste, side of horseradish cream sauce
Burgers & Sandwiches
Burger Bar
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle BUN: brioche bun, pretzel roll PROTEIN: 1/2 lb angus Beef, grilled chicken, impossible patty (+5) spinach & feta stuffed turkey burger (+3) CHEESE: (+1 each): bleu, cheddar, chipotle jack, mozzarella, swiss, muenster TOPPINGS:(+.75 each): grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, jalapeños, fried onion straws SAUCES: (+.75 each): garlic aioli, chipotle aioli, jalapeño aioli, homemade bbq, jalapeño tartar, tzatziki sauce PREMIUM TOPPINGS: bacon (+1), avocado (+1), two fried onion rings (+1), fried egg (+1), guacamole (+2), pulled pork (+2)
Fired Up
blackened, chipotle jack, jalapenos, habanero mango sauce 1/2 lb Angus beef flame broiled to your liking, choice of brioche bun or pretzel roll. Choice of french fries, tater tots or sweet potato tater tots. Upgrade to broccoli or onion rings (+1), soup of the day, house salad, or small caesar salad (+2). Sub Impossible burger patty (+5).
Fireside Classic
cheddar, house-smoked peppercorn bacon, fried onion straws 1/2 lb Angus beef flame broiled to your liking, choice of brioche bun or pretzel roll. Choice of french fries, tater tots or sweet potato tater tots. Upgrade to broccoli or onion rings (+1), soup of the day, house salad, or small caesar salad (+2). Sub Impossible burger patty (+5).
Jack'ed Up
mozzarella, fried onion straws, homemade bbq 1/2 lb Angus beef flame broiled to your liking, choice of brioche bun or pretzel roll. Choice of french fries, tater tots or sweet potato tater tots. Upgrade to broccoli or onion rings (+1), soup of the day, house salad, or small caesar salad (+2). Sub Impossible burger patty (+5).
Really Gouda
smoked gouda, roasted red peppers, house-smoked pepper bacon 1/2 lb Angus beef flame broiled to your liking, choice of brioche bun or pretzel roll. Choice of french fries, tater tots or sweet potato tater tots. Upgrade to broccoli or onion rings (+1), soup of the day, house salad, or small caesar salad (+2). Sub Impossible burger patty (+5)
Turkey Burger
spinach & feta-stuffed turkey patty, arugula, jalapeño aioli, cucumber tzatziki, pretzel bun
BBQ Pork
shredded pork, homemade bbq sauce, pretzel roll
Blackened Catfish
catfish filet, cajun spices, tomato, mayo, french roll
Blackened Chicken Sand
grilled chicken breast, cajun spices, tomato, mayo, brioche bun
Firebird Chicken
NEW! fried chicken breast, homemade fire sauce, mixed greens, chipotle aioli, pickles, brioche bun
Grilled Steak Sandwich
marinated steak, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, french roll
Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island, grilled marble rye
Smoked Turkey
house smoked turkey, avocado, swiss, spinach, tomato, mayo, multi-grain bread
Turkey Club
house-smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of toasted white or multi-grain
Cajun Meatloaf
homemade marinara sauce, brioche bun
Pasta
Blackened Chicken & Pasta
spicy blackened chicken breast and pasta shells tossed in a cajun cream sauce
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
Homemade decadent cheddar and smoked gouda cheese sauce tossed with pasta shells VEGGIES: (+2 EACH): asparagus, broccoli, mushrooms, peas, grilled onion, tomato, red pepper MEATS: (+4 EACH): chicken, italian sausage, bacon, andouille sausage, pulled pork
Lasagna
lean ground beef, homemade marinara, fresh spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan
Portabella Ravioli
jumbo mushroom ravioli, herbs and italian cheeses, pesto cream sauce
Spaghetti Bolognese
tossed in our homemade meat sauce, topped with shaved parmesan •add Chef Martin’s italian sausage (+3)
Spicy Shrimp Spaghetti
bronzed shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a spicy oil and garlic sauce
Pizzas
10" Build Your Own
10" BBQ Chicken
grilled chicken breast, onions, mozzarella, bbq sauce
10" Three Cheese
cheddar, mozzarella
10" Fireside Supreme
italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushrooms
10" Hawaiian Pie
canadian bacon, pineapple, onion
10" Meat Lovers Pizza
italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, canadian bacon, giardiniera
10" Pesto Shrimp
shrimp, mozzarella, pesto sauce
10" Veggie Lovers
broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh tomatoes
12" Build Your Own
12" BBQ Chicken
grilled chicken breast, onions, mozzarella, bbq sauce
12" Three Cheese
cheddar, mozzarella
12" Fireside Surpreme
italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushrooms
12" Hawaiian Pie
canadian bacon, pineapple, onion
12" Meat Lovers
italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, canadian bacon, giardiniera
12" Pesto Shrimp Pizza
shrimp, mozzarella, pesto sauce
12" Veggie Lovers
broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh tomatoes
14" Build Your Own
14" BBQ Chicken
grilled chicken breast, onions, mozzarella, bbq sauce
14" Three Cheese
cheddar, mozzarella
14" Fireside Supreme
italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushrooms
14" Hawaiian Pie
canadian bacon, pineapple, onion
14" Meat Lovers
italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, canadian bacon, giardiniera
14" Pesto Shrimp
shrimp, mozzarella, pesto sauce
14" Veggie Lovers
broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh tomatoes
16" Build Your Own
16" BBQ Chicken
grilled chicken breast, onions, mozzarella, bbq sauce
16" Fireside Supreme
italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushrooms
16" Cheese Lovers
cheddar, mozzarella
16" Hawaiian Pie
canadian bacon, pineapple, onion
16" Meat Lovers
italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, canadian bacon, giardiniera
16" Pesto Shrimp
shrimp, mozzarella, pesto sauce
16" Veggie Lovers
broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh tomatoes
Sides
Broccoli
Fries
Cajun Fries
Garlic Bread
House Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Seasoned Rice
Small Caesar Salad
Sweet Potato Tots
Tater Tots
Veggie of Day
Soup Cup
Soup Bowl
Sour Cream
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Salsa Verde
Cilantro Aoili
Tartar Sauce
Chipotle Mayo
BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Mango Habanero Sauce
Sriracha Aoili
Side Of Marinara
Cheese Fries
Side Ranch
Side BBQ
Side Beer Cheese
Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Cajun Mayo
Side Chipotle Aioli
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Gravy
Side Honey Mustard
Side Mayo
Side 1000 Island
Side Habanero Mango
Side Jalapeno Aioli
Side Tzatziki
Side Tartar Sauce
Kids
Desserts
Beverages
To-Go Cocktails
Spring Thyme Mocktail TO GO
Apple ginger beer, raspberry purée, dash of house infused thyme honey. Sweet and tart spring goodness.
White Rushin’ TO GO
Bearcat espresso infused bourbon, Mr.Black coffee liqueur, Half and Half, Espresso Syrup
Fire Mary TO GO
House Infused Jalapeno Peppercorn Vodka, Tomato Juice, Horseradish, Worchestershire Sauce, Tabasco, Celery Salt, Pepper
Mango de la Calle Margarita TO GO
House Infused Habanero Tequila, Triple Sec, Mango Puree, Lime Juice. (Buy two, get a bottle of Taijin!)
Red Sangria TO GO
White Sangria TO GO
Raspberry Sangria TO GO
Peach Sangria TO GO
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 4:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 5:10 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL 60660