Ranalli's of Andersonville
1,839 Reviews
$$
1512 W Berwyn Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS ONLINE
Canned Sodas
Import Beers 6pk
Craft Beer 6pk
GF Beers/Cider 4 or 6pk
Reds by the Bottle
White by the Bottle
Sparkling/Rosé
ONLINE ORDERING
Appetizers
1/2 Grilled 1/2 Fried Wings
Baked Clams
12 little neck clams baked with seasoned bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, & minced prosciutto served in a clam sauce.
Bread Sticks
Bruschetta
Diced tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella on toasted crostini.
Calamari
Ranalli’s famous hand battered calamari. Flash fried and served with your choice of cocktail or marinara sauce or both sauces.
Cheese Garlic Bread
Chicken Fingers
Homemade, beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
Fried Wings
Grilled or fried - hot, mild, BBQ, garlic, Italian Your choice of sauce: ranch, gorgonzola, BBQ, honey mustard, creamy garlic, buffalo, mild. Served with celery and carrot sticks.
Garlic Bread
Grilled Veggie Platter
Marinated zucchini, eggplant, carrots, broccoli, red and green peppers served with choice of dipping sauce.
Grilled Wings
Hot Bread Halfloaf
Mini Cheese Ravioli
Sautéed in aglio olio, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Pizza Bread
Sacchetti
Pasta filled with mild four cheese, served in a light tomato garlic sauce.
Sautéed Spinach App
Baby spinach sautéed in garlic and olive oil.
Shrimp
6 butterflied, breaded jumbo shrimp flash fried and served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served warm with Seasoned Crustini.
Spinach Bread
Chicken Tenders
Marinated, grilled chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce: marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
Toasted Sausage & Cheese Ravioli
Ranalli's Relish Platter
Sliced red and green peppers, artichoke, Kalamata olives, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella & Peppercini's. Served with a side of Marinara.
Sausage & Meatball Platter
House made meatballs, sliced Italian sausage, sliced and roasted red and green peppers. Served with a side of Marinara.
Salads
Broccoli Salad
Sautéed broccoli florets tossed in olive oil with garlic, sliced black olives, and diced tomatoes. Served on chopped kale.
Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and baked croutons.
Caprese Salad
Sliced vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, bacon,kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and red onions.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
House Salad
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans.
Italian Chef Salad
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans, topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.
Meatball Salad
Mixed Greens (until further notice) tossed in Italian vinaigrette with garbanzos, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Parmesan cheese. Served with two of our homemade meatballs.
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, red peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg and mushrooms, topped with bacon bits.
GF Wedge Salad
Wedges of Iceburg lettuce topped with crunchy bacon, tomatoes, red onions and creamy Gorgonzola dressing.
1/2 House Salad
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans.
1/2 Italian Chef Salad
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.
1/2 Broccoli Salad
Sautéed broccoli florets tossed in olive oil with garlic, sliced black olives, and diced tomatoes. Served on chopped kale.
1/2 Caprese Salad
Sliced vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
1/2 Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg and mushrooms, topped with bacon bits.
1/2 Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, red peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and baked croutons.
1/2 Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
1/2 Meatball Salad
Mixed Greens (until further notice) tossed in Italian vinaigrette with garbanzos, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Parmesan cheese. Served with two of our homemade meatballs.
1/2 Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, bacon,kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and red onions.
GF 1/2 Wedge Salad
Soups
Sandwiches
Italian Roast Beef Sandwich
Homemade, hand sliced Italian roast beef with your choice of side and au jus. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.
Italian Sausage Sandwich
House recipe Italian sausage topped with homemade red sauce and your choice of side. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.
Italian Chicken Sausage Sandwich
House recipe Italian chicken sausage topped with homemade red sauce, served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan. With your choice of side.
Italian Combo Sandwich
House recipe Italian sausage and our homemade, hand sliced roast beef topped with homemade red sauce and your choice of side. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with Parmesan.
Italian Meatball Sandwich
Mamma Ranalli’s meatballs in red sauce served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan, and choice of side
The Ranalli's Burger
A 1/2 pound Angus burger, cooked to temp, topped with goat cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions and a fried egg served on a toasted bun.
The Shroom Bacon Burger
A 1/2 pound Angus burger, cooked to temp, topped with sauteed mushrooms, provolone cheese & bacon served on a toasted Pretzel bun.
The JR Olive Burger
A 1/4 pound Angus burger cooked to temp, topped with chopped green olives, feta cheese and romaine served on a toasted bun.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Eggplant Parmigiana Marinated and served with your choice of sauce. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with choice of pesto or mayonnaise. Served on a Toscano roll.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey, Romaine lettuce, and tomato. Your choice of pesto or mayonnaise. Served on a Toscano roll.
Pepper & Egg Sandwich
Eggs, cheese, roasted red and green peppers on a Toscano roll.
Boneless BBQ Ribwich
Boneless ribs, slathered in homemade BBQ sauce and served on toasted Toscano Roll.
Prime Ribeye Sandwich
8 oz grilled ribeye to temp and served on garlic Tuscano roll.
Half Pound Angus Burger
Cooked to temp and served on a toasted bun.
1/4 Pound Burger
Cooked to temp and served on a toasted bun.
Turkey Burger
½ lb. lean ground turkey served on a toasted bun (plain or whole wheat).
Veggie Burger
Grilled to perfection, and served on a toasted bun (plain or whole wheat).
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled, BBQ, Blackened, Vesuvio, Buffalo Parmigiana or Breaded. Served on a bun.
Fish Filet Sandwich
Cod filet, battered & deep fried. Served on a toasted bun.
Sides
Baked Potato
Cole Slaw
French Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Vegetables
Homemade Meatballs (3)
Italian Sausage
Onion Rings
Pasta Salad
Side Pasta with Sauce
Sautéed Spinach Side
Side Caesar Salad
Until further notice we will be making our Caesar Salad with Mixed Greens.
Side Salad
Steamed Broccoli
Sweet Potato Tator Tots
Tater Tots
Vesuvio Potatoes
Victor’s Potatoes
Shrimp (3 pcs)
Bag of Chips
Pasta
Pasta w/Any Homemade Sauce
Choose your Pasta & Sauce. Sauces: Marinara – Fresh imported tomatoes, fresh garlic, herbs and spices. Bolognese – Traditional Italian meat sauce made with lean ground beef & ground Italian sausage. Vodka – Creamy marinara with a splash of vodka. Diablo – Marinara sauce with a kick of giardiniera. Aglio Olio – Fresh garlic, herbs and spices, olive oil and a touch of white wine. Pesto – Basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic and pine nuts. Alfredo – A blend of cream, butter, and parmesan cheese with a touch of garlic.
Baked Cheese Lasagna
Baked Meat Lasagna
Baked Mostaccioli
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly breaded eggplant parmigiana with melted Italian cheeses on a bed of pasta with choice of sauce.
Linguini w/Red Clam Sauce
Whole and chopped clams simmered in white wine and marinara sauce with olive oil, butter, garlic, scallions, parsley, oregano and tossed with linguini pasta.
Linguini w/White Clam Sauce
Whole and chopped clams simmered in white wine with olive oil, butter, garlic, scallions, parsley and oregano & tossed with linguini pasta.
Pasta & Shrimp
Any pasta with sautéed shrimp & choice of sauce.
Pasta Primavera
Sautéed spinach, zucchini & peas with aglio olio.
Ranalli’s House Special
Pasta, sautéed Italian sausage and mushrooms topped with sauce of your choice.
Ravioli
Choice of cheese, meat, or spinach filling. Topped with your choice of any of our sauces.
Entrées
Half Slab Ranalli’s Ribs
Slow baked and and finished on the grill with Ranalli’s famous homemade BBQ sauce.
Full Slab Ranalli’s Ribs
Slow baked and and finished on the grill with Ranalli’s famous homemade BBQ sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Large butterflied prawns breaded and cooked to a golden brown.
Rib & Shrimp Combo
Fish & Chips Dinner
Cod fillets battered and deep fried. Served with a side of french fries and cole slaw. (Sorry, no side substitutions)
Rosemary Salmon
Grilled wild salmon marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and fresh rosemary.
Two Chicken Breasts
Grilled, Blackened, BBQ, Parmigiana, Buffalo, or Vesuvio. Combine any two styles for $1.00 extra.
Chicken Limone Tenders
Chicken breast sautéed in lemon juice & white wine with capers, on a bed of spinach. (Limited Side: Soup, house salad, caesar salad or garlic bread.)
Panzerotti
Make Your Own Pizza
Small 10" Thin
Medium 12" Thin
Large 14" Thin
Xtra Large 16" Thin
Party 18" Thin
Small 10" Extra Thin
Medium 12" Extra Thin
Large 14" Extra Thin
Extra Large 16" Extra Thin
Party 18" Extra Thin
Small 10" Pan
Medium 12" Pan
Large 14" Pan
Small 10" Double Decker
Medium 12" Double Decker
Large 14" Double Decker
Pizza Favorites Thin/Extra Thin Crust
10" Ranallis
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
10" Chicago
Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.
10" Half & Half
10" Sicilian
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.
10" Sorrento
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.
10" Bianco
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.
10" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
10" 2/2/2
1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.
10" 4 Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.
10" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.
10" Grilled Veggie
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.
10" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.
10" BLT Ranch
Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.
10" Bruschetta
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
10" Greek
Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
10" Italian Beef
Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.
10" Meatball
Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.
10" Alfredo
A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese.
10" Florentine
Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.
10" Veggie
Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.
10" Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.
10" Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
10 "Sicilian
12" 2/2/2
1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.
12" 4 Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.
12" Alfredo
A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.
12" Bianco
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.
12" BLT Ranch
Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.
12" Bruschetta
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
12" Buffalo Chick
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.
12" Chicago
Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.
12" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.
12" Florentine
Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.
12" Greek
Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
12" Grilled Veggie
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.
12" Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
12" Italian Beef
Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.
12" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
12" Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.
12" Meatball
Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.
12" Ranallis
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
12" Sicilian
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.
12" Sorrento
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.
12" Veggie
Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.
12" Half & Half
14" 2/2/2
1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.
14" 4 Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.
14" Alfredo
A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.
14" Bianco
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.
14" BLT Ranch
Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.
14" Bruschetta
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
14" Buffalo Chick
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.
14" Chicago
Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.
14" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.
14" Florentine
Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.
14" Greek
Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
14" Grilled Veggie
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.
14" Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
14" Italian Beef
Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.
14" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
14" Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.
14" Meatball And Peppers
Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.
14" Ranallis
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
14" Sicilian
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.
14" Sorrento
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.
14" Veggie
Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.
14" Half & Half
16" 2/2/2
1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.
16" 4 Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.
16" 6 Cheese
16" Alfredo
A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.
16" Bianco
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.
16" BLT Ranch
Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.
16" Bruschetta
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
16" Buffalo Chick
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.
16" Chicago
Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.
16" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.
16" Florentine
Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.
16" Greek
Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
16" Grilled Veggie
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.
16" Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
16" Italian Beef
Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.
16" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
16" Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.
16" Meatball
Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.
16" Ranallis
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
16" Sicilian
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.
16" Sorrento
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.
16" Veggie
Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.
16" Half & Half
18" 2/2/2
1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.
18" 4 Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.
18" Alfredo
A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.
18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.
18" Bianco
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.
18" BLT Ranch
Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.
18" Bruschetta
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
18" Buffalo Chick
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.
18" Chicago
Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.
18" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.
18" Florentine
Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.
18" Greek
Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
18" Grilled Veggie
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.
18" Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
18" Italian Beef
Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.
18" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
18" Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.
18" Meatball
Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.
18" Ranallis
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
18" Sicilian
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.
18" Sorrento
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.
18" Veggie
Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.
18" Half & Half
Pizza Favorites Pan/Double Decker
10" 2/2/2
1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.
10" 4 Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.
10" Alfredo
A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese.
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.
10" Bianco
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.
10" BLT Ranch
Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.
10" Bruschetta
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
10" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.
10" Chicago
Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.
10" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.
10" Florentine
Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.
10" Greek
Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
10" Grilled Veggie
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.
10" Half & Half
10" Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
10" Italian Beef
Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.
10" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
10" Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.
10" Meatball
Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.
10" Ranallis
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
10" Sicilian
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.
10" Sorrento
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.
10" Veggie
Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.
12" 2/2/2
1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.
12" 4 Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.
12" Alfredo
A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.
12" Bianco
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.
12" BLT Ranch
Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.
12" Bruschetta
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
12" Buffalo Chick
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.
12" Chicago
Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.
12" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.
12" Florentine
Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.
12" Greek
Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
12" Grilled Veggie
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.
12" Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
12" Italian Beef
Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.
12" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
12" Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.
12" Meatball
Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.
12" Ranallis
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
12" Sicilian
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.
12" Sorrento
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.
12" Veggie
Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.
12" Half & Half
14" 2/2/2
1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.
14" 4 Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.
14" Alfredo
A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.
14" Bianco
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.
14" BLT Ranch
Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.
14" Bruschetta
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
14" Buffalo Chick
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.
14" Chicago
Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.
14" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.
14" Florentine
Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.
14" Greek
Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
14" Grilled Veggie
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.
14" Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
14" Italian Beef
Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.
14" Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
14" Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.
14" Meatball
Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.
14" Ranallis
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
14" Sicilian
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.
14" Sorrento
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.
14" Veggie
Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.
14" Half & Half
Kids Menu
Kids Desserts & Drinks
GF Pizza
Gluten Free Vegan Rice Crust Medium 12" Pizza
Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice. Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.
GF Rice 2/2/2
1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.
GF Rice 4 Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.
GF Rice Alfredo
A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.
GF Rice BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.
GF Rice Bianco
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.
GF Rice BLT Ranch
Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.
GF Rice Bruschetta
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
GF Rice Buffalo Chick
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.
GF Rice Chicago
Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.
GF Rice Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.
GF Rice Florentine
Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.
GF Rice Greek
Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
GF Rice Grilled Veggie
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.
GF Rice Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
GF Rice Italian Beef
Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.
GF Rice Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
GF Rice Meat Lovers
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.
GF Rice Ranallis
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
GF Rice Sicilian
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.
GF Rice Sorrento
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.
GF Rice Veggie
Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.
GF Rice Half & Half
GF Appetizers
GF Entrées
GF Pasta
GF Desserts
GF Sides
GF Sandwiches
GF Italian Roast Beef
GF Italian Sausage Sandwich
GF BLT
GF Turkey Sandwich
GF Pepper & Egg
GF Boneless BBQ Ribwich
GF Prime Ribeye Steak Sandwich
GF Half Pound Angus Burger
GF 1/4 Pound Burger
GF Turkey Burger
GF Veggie Burger
GF Chicken Breast Sandwich
GF The Ranalli's Burger
A 1/2 pound Angus burger, cooked to temp, topped with goat cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions and a fried egg served on a toasted gluten-free bun.
GF The Shroom Bacon Burger
A 1/2 pound Angus burger, cooked to temp, topped with sauteed mushrooms, provolone cheese & bacon served on a toasted gluten-free bun.
GF The JR Olive Burger
A 1/4 pound Angus burger cooked to temp, topped with chopped green olives, feta cheese and romaine served on a toasted gluten-free bun.
GF Reg Salads
GF House Salad
GF Caprese Salad
GF Spinach Salad
GF Mediterranean Salad
GF Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens will be used until further notice.
GF Greek Salad
GF Chopped Salad
GF Chef Salad
GF Wedge Salad
Wedges of Iceburg lettuce topped with crunchy bacon, tomatoes, red onions and creamy Gorgonzola dressing.
GF Half Salads
Catering Full Salad
Catering Full Pasta
Catering Half Pasta
Catering Half Salad
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:50 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:50 pm
Ranalli’s of Andersonville offers the legendary recipes of the original Ranalli’s on Lincoln, a landmark Chicago pizzeria that opened in Old Town in the early ‘80’s. We are a warm and welcoming, casual, family friendly, neighborhood restaurant. While based on the Ranalli family’s century old traditions, recipes and gracious hospitality, Ranalli’s of Andersonville has also embraced contemporary dining trends and dietary demands offering low fat options, an entire gluten free menu and plenty of healthy items to choose from. Ranalli’s of Andersonville offers fast, hot delivery, online ordering, dining in, a seasonal sidewalk café, carry-out, off-site catering and in-house special events making Ranalli’s of Andersonville the perfect location for showers, reunions, rehearsal dinners, milestone events or celebrations of any sort!
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago, IL 60640