Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1,839 Reviews

$$

1512 W Berwyn Ave

Chicago, IL 60640

Popular Items

Large 14" Thin

$15.95

Medium 12" Thin

$12.95

Xtra Large 16" Thin

$17.95

DRINKS ONLINE

Canned Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Diet Orange

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Diet Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Diet Root Beer

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00Out of stock

Domestic Beer 6pk

6pk Michelob Ultra

$13.00

6pk Miller Light

$13.00

6pk Coors Banquet

$13.00

Import Beers 6pk

6pk Corona Extra

$16.00

6pk Stella

$16.00

6pk Peroni

$16.00

6pk Modelo Especial

$16.00

6pk Modelo Negra

$16.00

Craft Beer 6pk

4pk Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$16.00

6pk Lagunitas A Little Sumpin'

$16.00

6pk Allagash White

$16.00

6pk Great Lakes Eliot Ness

$16.00

6pk Blue Moon

$16.00

6pk Fat Tire Amber

$16.00

6pk Two Brothers Domain

$16.00

6pk Three Floyds

$16.00

6pk Goose Island 312

$16.00

Dog Fish Head 6pk

$16.00

Empirical

$16.00

GF Beers/Cider 4 or 6pk

Two Brothers GF Ale

$16.00

4pk Virtue Cider GF

$16.00

6pk Ace Pear Cider - GF

$16.00

Reds by the Bottle

BTL Red Shania Sangria

$12.00

Bottle of Red Shania Sangira ***LIMITED TIME ONLY***

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL Rioja

$18.00

BTL Malbec

$18.00

BTL Sangiovese

$18.00

BTL Merlot

$18.00

House Bottle Red

$16.00

White by the Bottle

BTL Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

BTL Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Soave

$18.00

House White Wine

$16.00

House Bottle White Wine

$16.00

Sparkling/Rosé

Prosecco

$18.00

ONLINE ORDERING

Appetizers

1/2 Grilled 1/2 Fried Wings

$13.95

Baked Clams

$12.95

12 little neck clams baked with seasoned bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, & minced prosciutto served in a clam sauce.

Bread Sticks

$6.95

Bruschetta

$9.95

Diced tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella on toasted crostini.

Calamari

$13.95

Ranalli’s famous hand battered calamari. Flash fried and served with your choice of cocktail or marinara sauce or both sauces.

Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.95

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Homemade, beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.

Fried Wings

$13.95

Grilled or fried - hot, mild, BBQ, garlic, Italian Your choice of sauce: ranch, gorgonzola, BBQ, honey mustard, creamy garlic, buffalo, mild. Served with celery and carrot sticks.

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Grilled Veggie Platter

$9.95

Marinated zucchini, eggplant, carrots, broccoli, red and green peppers served with choice of dipping sauce.

Grilled Wings

$13.95

Hot Bread Halfloaf

$1.50

Mini Cheese Ravioli

$9.95

Sautéed in aglio olio, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Pizza Bread

$6.95

Sacchetti

$9.95

Pasta filled with mild four cheese, served in a light tomato garlic sauce.

Sautéed Spinach App

$9.95

Baby spinach sautéed in garlic and olive oil.

Shrimp

$11.95

6 butterflied, breaded jumbo shrimp flash fried and served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Served warm with Seasoned Crustini.

Spinach Bread

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Marinated, grilled chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce: marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.

Toasted Sausage & Cheese Ravioli

$10.95

Ranalli's Relish Platter

$10.95

Sliced red and green peppers, artichoke, Kalamata olives, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella & Peppercini's. Served with a side of Marinara.

Sausage & Meatball Platter

$10.95

House made meatballs, sliced Italian sausage, sliced and roasted red and green peppers. Served with a side of Marinara.

Salads

Broccoli Salad

$11.95

Sautéed broccoli florets tossed in olive oil with garlic, sliced black olives, and diced tomatoes. Served on chopped kale.

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and baked croutons.

Caprese Salad

$10.95

Sliced vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.

Chopped Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, bacon,kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and red onions.

Greek Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

House Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans.

Italian Chef Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans, topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.

Meatball Salad

$14.95

Mixed Greens (until further notice) tossed in Italian vinaigrette with garbanzos, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Parmesan cheese. Served with two of our homemade meatballs.

Mediterranean Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, red peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg and mushrooms, topped with bacon bits.

GF Wedge Salad

$8.95

Wedges of Iceburg lettuce topped with crunchy bacon, tomatoes, red onions and creamy Gorgonzola dressing.

1/2 House Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans.

1/2 Italian Chef Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.

1/2 Broccoli Salad

$6.50

Sautéed broccoli florets tossed in olive oil with garlic, sliced black olives, and diced tomatoes. Served on chopped kale.

1/2 Caprese Salad

$6.50

Sliced vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.

1/2 Spinach Salad

$6.50

Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg and mushrooms, topped with bacon bits.

1/2 Mediterranean Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, red peppers, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.50

Mixed Greens, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and baked croutons.

1/2 Greek Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

1/2 Meatball Salad

$6.50

Mixed Greens (until further notice) tossed in Italian vinaigrette with garbanzos, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Parmesan cheese. Served with two of our homemade meatballs.

1/2 Chopped Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, bacon,kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and red onions.

GF 1/2 Wedge Salad

$6.50

Soups

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$6.95

Bowl Chicken Soup - No Noodles

$6.95

Bowl Minestrone

$6.95

Bowl Beef Barely

$6.95

Sandwiches

Italian Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Homemade, hand sliced Italian roast beef with your choice of side and au jus. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$10.95

House recipe Italian sausage topped with homemade red sauce and your choice of side. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.

Italian Chicken Sausage Sandwich

$11.95

House recipe Italian chicken sausage topped with homemade red sauce, served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan. With your choice of side.

Italian Combo Sandwich

$13.95

House recipe Italian sausage and our homemade, hand sliced roast beef topped with homemade red sauce and your choice of side. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with Parmesan.

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$10.95

Mamma Ranalli’s meatballs in red sauce served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan, and choice of side

The Ranalli's Burger

$19.95

A 1/2 pound Angus burger, cooked to temp, topped with goat cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions and a fried egg served on a toasted bun.

The Shroom Bacon Burger

$16.95

A 1/2 pound Angus burger, cooked to temp, topped with sauteed mushrooms, provolone cheese & bacon served on a toasted Pretzel bun.

The JR Olive Burger

$13.95

A 1/4 pound Angus burger cooked to temp, topped with chopped green olives, feta cheese and romaine served on a toasted bun.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Marinated and served with your choice of sauce. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.

BLT

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with choice of pesto or mayonnaise. Served on a Toscano roll.

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Sliced turkey, Romaine lettuce, and tomato. Your choice of pesto or mayonnaise. Served on a Toscano roll.

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$9.95

Eggs, cheese, roasted red and green peppers on a Toscano roll.

Boneless BBQ Ribwich

$11.95

Boneless ribs, slathered in homemade BBQ sauce and served on toasted Toscano Roll.

Prime Ribeye Sandwich

$14.00

8 oz grilled ribeye to temp and served on garlic Tuscano roll.

Half Pound Angus Burger

$12.95

Cooked to temp and served on a toasted bun.

1/4 Pound Burger

$10.95

Cooked to temp and served on a toasted bun.

Turkey Burger

$11.95

½ lb. lean ground turkey served on a toasted bun (plain or whole wheat).

Veggie Burger

$11.95

Grilled to perfection, and served on a toasted bun (plain or whole wheat).

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled, BBQ, Blackened, Vesuvio, Buffalo Parmigiana or Breaded. Served on a bun.

Fish Filet Sandwich

$11.95

Cod filet, battered & deep fried. Served on a toasted bun.

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

Homemade Meatballs (3)

$5.00

Italian Sausage

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Side Pasta with Sauce

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach Side

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Until further notice we will be making our Caesar Salad with Mixed Greens.

Side Salad

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tator Tots

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Vesuvio Potatoes

$5.00

Victor’s Potatoes

$5.00

Shrimp (3 pcs)

$5.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Pasta

Pasta w/Any Homemade Sauce

$14.95

Choose your Pasta & Sauce. Sauces: Marinara – Fresh imported tomatoes, fresh garlic, herbs and spices. Bolognese – Traditional Italian meat sauce made with lean ground beef & ground Italian sausage. Vodka – Creamy marinara with a splash of vodka. Diablo – Marinara sauce with a kick of giardiniera. Aglio Olio – Fresh garlic, herbs and spices, olive oil and a touch of white wine. Pesto – Basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic and pine nuts. Alfredo – A blend of cream, butter, and parmesan cheese with a touch of garlic.

Baked Cheese Lasagna

$12.95

Baked Meat Lasagna

$14.95

Baked Mostaccioli

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Lightly breaded eggplant parmigiana with melted Italian cheeses on a bed of pasta with choice of sauce.

Linguini w/Red Clam Sauce

$20.95

Whole and chopped clams simmered in white wine and marinara sauce with olive oil, butter, garlic, scallions, parsley, oregano and tossed with linguini pasta.

Linguini w/White Clam Sauce

$20.95

Whole and chopped clams simmered in white wine with olive oil, butter, garlic, scallions, parsley and oregano & tossed with linguini pasta.

Pasta & Shrimp

$18.95+

Any pasta with sautéed shrimp & choice of sauce.

Pasta Primavera

$15.95

Sautéed spinach, zucchini & peas with aglio olio.

Ranalli’s House Special

$17.95

Pasta, sautéed Italian sausage and mushrooms topped with sauce of your choice.

Ravioli

$14.95

Choice of cheese, meat, or spinach filling. Topped with your choice of any of our sauces.

Entrées

Half Slab Ranalli’s Ribs

$15.50

Slow baked and and finished on the grill with Ranalli’s famous homemade BBQ sauce.

Full Slab Ranalli’s Ribs

$19.50

Slow baked and and finished on the grill with Ranalli’s famous homemade BBQ sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Large butterflied prawns breaded and cooked to a golden brown.

Rib & Shrimp Combo

$20.50

Fish & Chips Dinner

$14.95

Cod fillets battered and deep fried. Served with a side of french fries and cole slaw. (Sorry, no side substitutions)

Rosemary Salmon

$16.95

Grilled wild salmon marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and fresh rosemary.

Two Chicken Breasts

$15.95

Grilled, Blackened, BBQ, Parmigiana, Buffalo, or Vesuvio. Combine any two styles for $1.00 extra.

Chicken Limone Tenders

$16.95

Chicken breast sautéed in lemon juice & white wine with capers, on a bed of spinach. (Limited Side: Soup, house salad, caesar salad or garlic bread.)

Panzerotti

A taste sensation of fresh ingredients, three cheeses and our special sauce wrapped in fresh dough and deep fried to a golden brown for an unforgettable, mouth watering experience. No substitutions please.

Panzerotti

$12.50

Stuffed with pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green and red peppers.

Veggie Panzerotti

$11.50

Stuffed with tomatoes, mushroom, onions, green and red peppers.

Jr. Veggie Panzerotti

$9.50

Stuffed with tomatoes, mushroom, onions, green and red peppers.

Desserts

Gelato/Sorbet

$2.00+

Cakes & Pies

$6.00

Make Your Own Pizza

All Pizza's made with our traditional regular crust unless otherwise specified. Whole Wheat Crust is ONLY available for the Thin and Extra Thin pizzas.

Small 10" Thin

$10.95

Medium 12" Thin

$12.95

Large 14" Thin

$15.95

Xtra Large 16" Thin

$17.95

Party 18" Thin

$20.95

Small 10" Extra Thin

$10.95

Medium 12" Extra Thin

$12.95

Large 14" Extra Thin

$15.95

Extra Large 16" Extra Thin

$17.95

Party 18" Extra Thin

$20.95

Small 10" Pan

$16.95

Medium 12" Pan

$18.95

Large 14" Pan

$20.95

Small 10" Double Decker

$16.95

Medium 12" Double Decker

$18.95

Large 14" Double Decker

$20.95

Pizza Favorites Thin/Extra Thin Crust

All pizzas served with a blend of mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce, unless stated differently.

10" Ranallis

$17.20

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

10" Chicago

$14.70

Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.

10" Half & Half

$13.20

10" Sicilian

$13.70

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.

10" Sorrento

$18.45

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.

10" Bianco

$15.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.

10" Margherita

$13.45

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

10" 2/2/2

$12.20

1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.

10" 4 Cheese

$14.70

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.

10" Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.

10" Grilled Veggie

$17.20

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.

10" Chicken Pesto

$14.70

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.

10" BLT Ranch

$15.95

Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.

10" Bruschetta

$14.70

Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.

10" Greek

$15.95

Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

10" Italian Beef

$14.70

Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.

10" Meatball

$13.45

Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.

10" Alfredo

$13.45

A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese.

10" Florentine

$14.70

Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.

10" Veggie

$15.95

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.

10" Meat Lovers

$15.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.

10" Hawaiian

$13.45

Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

10 "Sicilian

$15.45

12" 2/2/2

$14.45

1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.

12" 4 Cheese

$17.45

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.

12" Alfredo

$15.95

A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.

12" Bianco

$18.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.

12" BLT Ranch

$18.95

Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.

12" Bruschetta

$17.45

Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.

12" Buffalo Chick

$18.00

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.

12" Chicago

$17.45

Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.

12" Chicken Pesto

$17.45

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.

12" Florentine

$17.45

Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.

12" Greek

$18.95

Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

12" Grilled Veggie

$20.45

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.

12" Hawaiian

$15.95

Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

12" Italian Beef

$17.45

Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.

12" Margherita

$15.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

12" Meat Lovers

$18.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.

12" Meatball

$17.45

Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.

12" Ranallis

$20.45

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

12" Sicilian

$17.45

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.

12" Sorrento

$21.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.

12" Veggie

$18.95

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.

12" Half & Half

$14.45

14" 2/2/2

$17.95

1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.

14" 4 Cheese

$21.95

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.

14" Alfredo

$19.95

A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.

14" BBQ Chicken

$23.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.

14" Bianco

$23.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.

14" BLT Ranch

$23.95

Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.

14" Bruschetta

$21.95

Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.

14" Buffalo Chick

$23.50

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.

14" Chicago

$21.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.

14" Chicken Pesto

$21.95

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.

14" Florentine

$21.95

Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.

14" Greek

$23.95

Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

14" Grilled Veggie

$25.95

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.

14" Hawaiian

$19.95

Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

14" Italian Beef

$21.95

Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.

14" Margherita

$19.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

14" Meat Lovers

$23.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.

14" Meatball And Peppers

$21.95

Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.

14" Ranallis

$25.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

14" Sicilian

$21.95

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.

14" Sorrento

$27.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.

14" Veggie

$23.95

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.

14" Half & Half

$17.95

16" 2/2/2

$20.20

1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.

16" 4 Cheese

$24.70

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.

16" 6 Cheese

$29.20

16" Alfredo

$22.45

A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.

16" BBQ Chicken

$26.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.

16" Bianco

$26.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.

16" BLT Ranch

$26.95

Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.

16" Bruschetta

$24.70

Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.

16" Buffalo Chick

$26.50

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.

16" Chicago

$24.70

Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.

16" Chicken Pesto

$24.70

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.

16" Florentine

$24.70

Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.

16" Greek

$26.95

Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

16" Grilled Veggie

$29.20

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.

16" Hawaiian

$22.45

Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

16" Italian Beef

$24.70

Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.

16" Margherita

$22.45

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

16" Meat Lovers

$26.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.

16" Meatball

$24.70

Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.

16" Ranallis

$29.20

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

16" Sicilian

$24.70

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.

16" Sorrento

$30.45

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.

16" Veggie

$26.95

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.

16" Half & Half

$20.20

18" 2/2/2

$22.45

1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.

18" 4 Cheese

$27.45

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.

18" Alfredo

$24.95

A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.

18" BBQ Chicken

$29.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.

18" Bianco

$29.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.

18" BLT Ranch

$29.95

Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.

18" Bruschetta

$27.45

Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.

18" Buffalo Chick

$29.50

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.

18" Chicago

$27.45

Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.

18" Chicken Pesto

$27.45

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.

18" Florentine

$27.45

Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.

18" Greek

$29.95

Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

18" Grilled Veggie

$32.45

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.

18" Hawaiian

$24.95

Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

18" Italian Beef

$27.45

Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.

18" Margherita

$24.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

18" Meat Lovers

$29.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.

18" Meatball

$27.45

Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.

18" Ranallis

$32.45

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

18" Sicilian

$27.45

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.

18" Sorrento

$34.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.

18" Veggie

$29.95

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.

18" Half & Half

$22.45

Pizza Favorites Pan/Double Decker

All pizzas served with a blend of mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce (sauce contains Parmesan cheese), unless stated differently. Any size, any style.

10" 2/2/2

$17.45

1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.

10" 4 Cheese

$20.45

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.

10" Alfredo

$18.95Out of stock

A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese.

10" BBQ Chicken

$21.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.

10" Bianco

$21.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.

10" BLT Ranch

$21.95

Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.

10" Bruschetta

$20.45

Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.

10" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.

10" Chicago

$21.45

Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.

10" Chicken Pesto

$20.45

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.

10" Florentine

$20.45

Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.

10" Greek

$21.95

Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

10" Grilled Veggie

$23.45

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.

10" Half & Half

$18.45

10" Hawaiian

$18.95

Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

10" Italian Beef

$20.45

Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.

10" Margherita

$18.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

10" Meat Lovers

$21.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.

10" Meatball

$20.45

Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.

10" Ranallis

$24.45

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

10" Sicilian

$20.45

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.

10" Sorrento

$24.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.

10" Veggie

$21.95

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.

12" 2/2/2

$20.70

1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.

12" 4 Cheese

$24.20

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.

12" Alfredo

$22.45

A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.

12" BBQ Chicken

$25.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.

12" Bianco

$25.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.

12" BLT Ranch

$25.95

Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.

12" Bruschetta

$23.20

Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.

12" Buffalo Chick

$25.50

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.

12" Chicago

$24.20

Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.

12" Chicken Pesto

$24.20

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.

12" Florentine

$24.20

Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.

12" Greek

$25.95

Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

12" Grilled Veggie

$27.70

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.

12" Hawaiian

$22.45

Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

12" Italian Beef

$24.20

Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.

12" Margherita

$22.45

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

12" Meat Lovers

$25.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.

12" Meatball

$24.20

Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.

12" Ranallis

$27.70

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

12" Sicilian

$24.20

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.

12" Sorrento

$29.45

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.

12" Veggie

$25.95

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.

12" Half & Half

$20.70

14" 2/2/2

$22.95

1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.

14" 4 Cheese

$26.95

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.

14" Alfredo

$24.95Out of stock

A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.

14" BBQ Chicken

$28.95

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.

14" Bianco

$28.95

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.

14" BLT Ranch

$28.95

Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.

14" Bruschetta

$26.95

Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.

14" Buffalo Chick

$28.50

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.

14" Chicago

$26.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.

14" Chicken Pesto

$26.95

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.

14" Florentine

$26.95

Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.

14" Greek

$28.95

Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

14" Grilled Veggie

$30.95

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.

14" Hawaiian

$24.95

Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

14" Italian Beef

$26.95

Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.

14" Margherita

$24.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

14" Meat Lovers

$28.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.

14" Meatball

$26.95

Tomato sauce, homemade meatballs sliced with red and green peppers.

14" Ranallis

$30.95

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

14" Sicilian

$26.95

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.

14" Sorrento

$32.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.

14" Veggie

$28.95

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.

14" Half & Half

$22.95

Kids Menu

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Create Your Own Pasta Dish

$8.00

Kids Desserts & Drinks

1 Kids Scoop

$2.00

2 Kids Scoop

$4.00

3 Kids Scoop

$4.75

Juice Box

$1.50

Kids Drink Cup

$1.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Kids Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

GF Pizza

Gluten Free Vegan Rice Crust, (Only the crust is Vegan). All pizzas served with a blend of mozzarella cheese and our homemade sauce (sauce contains Parmesan cheese), unless stated differently. Any size, any style.

Gluten Free Vegan Rice Crust Medium 12" Pizza

$16.00

Ancient Grain Par Baked Pizza Crust Naturally Free of Gluten/Wheat, Casein/Dairy, Soy Egg & Rice. Ing: Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, teff flour), water, potato starch, modified tapioca starch, sorghum flour, olive oil, sugar, agave, flax seed meal, yeast, salt, xanthan gum, guar gum, baking powder, baking soda, canola oil.

GF Rice 2/2/2

$18.25

1/3 sausage, 1/3 pepperoni, 1/3 cheese.

GF Rice 4 Cheese

$22.75

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and parmesan.

GF Rice Alfredo

$20.50

A white pizza made with Alfredo sauce & Parmesan cheese.

GF Rice BBQ Chicken

$25.00

BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, bacon & red onions.

GF Rice Bianco

$25.00

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and fresh basil.

GF Rice BLT Ranch

$25.00

Ranch dressing with crispy bacon baked and then topped with fresh Romaine lettuce and tomatoes.

GF Rice Bruschetta

$22.75

Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.

GF Rice Buffalo Chick

$24.55

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, gorgonzola & red onion.

GF Rice Chicago

$22.75

Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms and onions.

GF Rice Chicken Pesto

$22.75

Pesto sauce with grilled chicken and red onions.

GF Rice Florentine

$22.75

Tomato sauce, spinach, garlic and sliced tomatoes.

GF Rice Greek

$25.00

Pesto sauce with artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

GF Rice Grilled Veggie

$27.25

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, broccoli, carrots and red and green peppers.

GF Rice Hawaiian

$20.50

Tomato sauce, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

GF Rice Italian Beef

$22.75

Tomato sauce, our homemade Italian beef, red and green peppers. Ask for Giardiniera.

GF Rice Margherita

$20.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

GF Rice Meat Lovers

$25.00

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon & ground beef.

GF Rice Ranallis

$27.25

Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

GF Rice Sicilian

$22.75

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, and olive oil.

GF Rice Sorrento

$29.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, sliced black olives, garlic, parmesan, and fresh basil.

GF Rice Veggie

$25.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes.

GF Rice Half & Half

$16.00

GF Appetizers

GF Sautéed Spinach App

$9.95

GF Garlic Bread

$7.50

GF Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

GF Pizza Bread

$8.50

GF Bruschetta

$10.50

GF Grilled Chicken Wings

$13.95

GF Grilled Chicken Tenders

$11.95

GF Entrées

GF Rosemary Salmon

$19.95

GF Chicken Limone Tenders

$17.95

GF 1/2 Ribs

$19.50

GF Full Ribs

$28.00

GF Pasta

GF Make Your Own Pasta

$15.95

GF Pasta Primavera

$17.95

GF House Specialty

$18.95

GF Lasagna

$14.95Out of stock

GF Baked Spiral Pasta

$16.95

GF Desserts

GF Macadamia Chocolate Torte

$6.00

GF Cheesecake

$6.00

GF Assorted Cookies

$6.00

GF Whoopie Pies

$6.00

GF Sides

GF Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

GF Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

GF Cole Slaw

$5.00

GF Side Salad

$5.00

GF Sautéed Spinach Side

$5.00

GF Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens will be used until further notice.

GF Baked Potato

$5.00

GF Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl

$6.95

GF Sandwiches

GF Italian Roast Beef

$13.95

GF Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.95

GF BLT

$13.95

GF Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

GF Pepper & Egg

$13.95

GF Boneless BBQ Ribwich

$14.95

GF Prime Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$16.00

GF Half Pound Angus Burger

$14.95

GF 1/4 Pound Burger

$12.95

GF Turkey Burger

$13.95

GF Veggie Burger

$13.95

GF Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.95

GF The Ranalli's Burger

$20.45

A 1/2 pound Angus burger, cooked to temp, topped with goat cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions and a fried egg served on a toasted gluten-free bun.

GF The Shroom Bacon Burger

$17.45

A 1/2 pound Angus burger, cooked to temp, topped with sauteed mushrooms, provolone cheese & bacon served on a toasted gluten-free bun.

GF The JR Olive Burger

$14.45

A 1/4 pound Angus burger cooked to temp, topped with chopped green olives, feta cheese and romaine served on a toasted gluten-free bun.

GF Reg Salads

GF House Salad

$10.95

GF Caprese Salad

$10.95

GF Spinach Salad

$11.95

GF Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

GF Caesar Salad

$11.95

Mixed Greens will be used until further notice.

GF Greek Salad

$12.95

GF Chopped Salad

$14.95

GF Chef Salad

$12.95

GF Wedge Salad

$8.95

Wedges of Iceburg lettuce topped with crunchy bacon, tomatoes, red onions and creamy Gorgonzola dressing.

GF Half Salads

GF 1/2 House Salad

$7.00

GF 1/2 Caprese Salad

$7.00

GF 1/2 Spinach Salad

$7.00

GF 1/2 Mediterranean Salad

$7.00

GF 1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.00

GF 1/2 Greek Salad

$7.00

GF 1/2 Chopped Salad

$7.00

GF 1/2 Italian Chef SALAD

$7.00

GF 1/2 Broccolli Salad

$7.00

GF 1/2 Wedge Salad

$6.50

Catering Full Salad

Full Pan House Salad

$55.00

Full Pan Italian Chef Salad

$80.00

Full Pan Broccoli Salad

$62.00

Full Pan Caprese Salad

$55.00

Full Pan Spinach Salad

$62.00

Full Pan Mediterranean Salad

$80.00

Full Pan Caesar Salad

$62.00

Full Pan Greek Salad

$62.00

Full Pan Meatball Salad

$80.00

Full Pan Chopped Salad

$80.00

Catering Full Pasta

Full Eggplant Parmigiana

$90.00

Full Baked Mostaccioli

$80.00

Full Ravioli

$80.00

Full Ranalli’s House Special

$90.00

Full Pasta Primavera

$80.00

Full Pasta and Shrimp

$95.00

Full Baked Cheese Lasagna

$90.00

Full Baked Meat Lasagna

$94.00

Full Pasta with Any Homemade Sauce

$74.00

Catering Half Pasta

Half Eggplant Parmigiana

$50.00

Half Baked Mostaccioli

$45.00

Half Ravioli

$45.00

Half Ranalli’s House Special

$50.00

Half Pasta Primavera

$45.00

Half Pasta and Shrimp

$55.00

Half Baked Cheese

$50.00

Half Baked Meat Lasagna

$55.00

Half Pasta with Any Homemade Sauce

$40.00

Catering Half Salad

Half Pan House Salad

$30.00

Half Pan Italian Chef Salad

$45.00

Half Pan Broccoli Salad

$34.00

Half Pan Caprese Salad

$30.00

Half Pan Spinach Salad

$34.00

Half Pan Mediterranean Salad

$45.00

Half Pan Caesar Salad

$34.00

Half Pan Greek Salad

$34.00

Half Pan Meatball Salad

$45.00

Half Pan Chopped Salad

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:50 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:50 pm
Restaurant info

Ranalli’s of Andersonville offers the legendary recipes of the original Ranalli’s on Lincoln, a landmark Chicago pizzeria that opened in Old Town in the early ‘80’s. We are a warm and welcoming, casual, family friendly, neighborhood restaurant. While based on the Ranalli family’s century old traditions, recipes and gracious hospitality, Ranalli’s of Andersonville has also embraced contemporary dining trends and dietary demands offering low fat options, an entire gluten free menu and plenty of healthy items to choose from. Ranalli’s of Andersonville offers fast, hot delivery, online ordering, dining in, a seasonal sidewalk café, carry-out, off-site catering and in-house special events making Ranalli’s of Andersonville the perfect location for showers, reunions, rehearsal dinners, milestone events or celebrations of any sort!

Website

Location

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

