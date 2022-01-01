Lincoln Square American restaurants you'll love

Go
Lincoln Square restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lincoln Square

Jerry's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.45
Wisconsin curds, with house mustard and ranch dressing (or tomato soup when available)
Foghorn Salad$15.95
Fried chicken, avocado, roast poblano, corn, watermelon radish, fried onion, cheddar, tortilla, bbq-ranch dressing
Big Jer Burger$14.95
2 patties, American cheese, cheddar cheese, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, Ketchup 78, mayo
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wrap$14.00
Taste this wonderful wrap made with a spicy grilled chicken breast, corn, lettuce, black beans and chipotle mayo inside a toasted flour tortilla.
Served with a side of fries.
Daily Burger$14.00
10 oz burger grilled just the say you want served on a toasted classic bun. Served with a side of fries and lettuce, tomatoes and onions on the side.
Cheese Steak$15.00
Thin sliced sirloin, grilled green peppers & onions topped with pepper jack cheese served on French bread. Served with a side of fries.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger Of The Week - The "But It's a Sweet Heat"$17.00
The “But It’s a Sweet Heat”
Our 7oz Angus beef patty topped with guava BBQ sauce, onion frizzles, pickled mango, habanero-ghost jack cheese & candied serrano peppers.
Wildcat Burger$15.00
Two 1/4lb Angus beef patties smashed and griddled to perfection, topped with American cheese, grilled onion, pickle, shredded lettuce and remoulade on our buttery bun.
Taco Salad$14.00
Your choice of chicken, house chorizo, braised pork, blackened shrimp (+3), shaved ribeye (+3) warm Black bean & corn salad or grilled veggies with romaine, tomato, black beans, red onion, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla chips.
Recommended Dressing: Chipotle Ranch
Substitute carne asada steak 5
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lincoln Square

Chicken Salad

Chopped Salad

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Burritos

Chopped Chicken Salad

Map

More near Lincoln Square to explore

The Loop

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Rogers Park

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ravenswood

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Portage Park

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston