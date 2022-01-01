Lincoln Square American restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.45
Wisconsin curds, with house mustard and ranch dressing (or tomato soup when available)
|Foghorn Salad
|$15.95
Fried chicken, avocado, roast poblano, corn, watermelon radish, fried onion, cheddar, tortilla, bbq-ranch dressing
|Big Jer Burger
|$14.95
2 patties, American cheese, cheddar cheese, pickle, fried onion, lettuce, Ketchup 78, mayo
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Taste this wonderful wrap made with a spicy grilled chicken breast, corn, lettuce, black beans and chipotle mayo inside a toasted flour tortilla.
Served with a side of fries.
|Daily Burger
|$14.00
10 oz burger grilled just the say you want served on a toasted classic bun. Served with a side of fries and lettuce, tomatoes and onions on the side.
|Cheese Steak
|$15.00
Thin sliced sirloin, grilled green peppers & onions topped with pepper jack cheese served on French bread. Served with a side of fries.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Burger Of The Week - The "But It's a Sweet Heat"
|$17.00
The “But It’s a Sweet Heat”
Our 7oz Angus beef patty topped with guava BBQ sauce, onion frizzles, pickled mango, habanero-ghost jack cheese & candied serrano peppers.
|Wildcat Burger
|$15.00
Two 1/4lb Angus beef patties smashed and griddled to perfection, topped with American cheese, grilled onion, pickle, shredded lettuce and remoulade on our buttery bun.
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Your choice of chicken, house chorizo, braised pork, blackened shrimp (+3), shaved ribeye (+3) warm Black bean & corn salad or grilled veggies with romaine, tomato, black beans, red onion, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla chips.
Recommended Dressing: Chipotle Ranch
Substitute carne asada steak 5