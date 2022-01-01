Cake in Near North Side

Toast

Near North Side restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Cake$2.25
Birthday Cake Donut$3.25
76d08aa6-a866-4851-84a0-5a7f36d72d3e image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$16.99
crab cake, avocado, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, english muffin
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Glutenless Chocolate$3.25
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$16.99
crab cake, avocado, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, english muffin
Cinnamon Sugar Cake image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

259 E Erie, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Sugar Cake$2.25
