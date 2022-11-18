- Home
Rosebud Steakhouse Magnificent Mile
3,257 Reviews
$$$
192 E Walton
Chicago, IL 60611
Popular Items
Appetizers
Soup & Salad
Steaks & Chops
Steak Enhancements
Chicago Favorites
Seafood
Rosebud Classics
Sides
Asparagus
$13.00
Baked Mac & Cheese
$13.00
Brussel Sprouts
$14.00
This item contains bacon. Please indicate if you wish to omit the bacon.
Cauliflower Au Gratin
$12.00
Corn off the Cobb
$11.00
French Fries
$8.00
Garlic Bread
$5.00
Giant Baked Potato
$10.00
Mashed Potatoes
$12.00
Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions
$13.00
Side Pasta Marinara
$6.00
Spinach
$13.00
Truffle & Parm Tots
$11.00
Dessert
Daily Specials
Beet Salad
$16.00
Cacio E Pepe Gamberi
$45.00
Creamed Spinach
$15.00
Jalapeno Hashbrowns
$12.00
Mozzarella & Tomato Salad
$18.00
Pan Roasted Mussels Diablo
$24.00
Pan Skillet Shrimp Dumplings
$21.00
Porterhouse
$90.00
Rosebud Dry-Aged Drop Steak
$44.00
Salmon al Fresco
$40.00
Short Rib Bolognese
$35.00
Trio Filet Mignon Medallions
$48.00
Twin Lobster Tails
$70.00
Zuppa Di Mare
$50.00
Sauteed Broccolini
$13.00Out of stock
Baked French Onion Soup
$9.00
Chicken White Wine Garlic
$33.00
Steak Frites
$44.00
Pre Packaged Steaks
Pre Packaged - BI Filet (wet aged)
$54.00
Pre Packaged - BI Ribeye (dry aged)
$58.00
Pre Packaged - BI Ribeye (wet aged)
$58.00
Pre Packaged - Delmonico (wet aged)
$49.00
Pre Packaged - Filet Mignon (12 oz)
$45.00
Pre Packaged - Filet Mignon (8 oz)
$35.00
Pre Packaged - Kansas City (dry aged)
$54.00
Pre Packaged - NY Strip (wet aged)
$49.00
PDR Hors d' Oeuvres
Beer
Heineken
$8.00
Pilsner Urquell
$8.00
Revolution Anti Hero
$8.00
Three Floyds Zombie Dust
$9.00
Peroni
$7.00Out of stock
Modelo Negra
$8.00Out of stock
Corona Light
$8.00Out of stock
Kaliber
$7.00
Blue Moon
$7.00Out of stock
Pauliner Octoberfest
$8.00Out of stock
Beer for Tacos
$7.00
Dovetail Helles Lager
$9.00Out of stock
Le Tub
$6.00
Bud Light
$6.00Out of stock
NA Bev
Acqua Panna
$7.00
Coffee
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$2.95
Diet Coke
$3.00
Espresso
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Ice Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pellegrino
$7.00
Pineapple
$3.00
Q Ginger Beer
$3.00
Santa Vittoria Sparkling
$7.00
Santa Vittoria Still
$7.00
Soda
$3.00
Soda Water
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Mocktail
$5.00
Red Wines
Antinori "Prunotto" Barbaresco
$90.00
Antinori Chianti Classico
$85.00
Antinori IL Bruciato
$75.00
Antinori Prunotto Borolo
$120.00Out of stock
Banfi Belnero
$88.00
Castello di Verduno Barbaresco
$110.00
Gaja, Sito Moresco
$140.00
IL Borro Super Tuscan
$90.00
Lunaria Montepulciano d' Abruzzo
$60.00
Masi Costesera Amarone
$130.00
Massolino Barolo
$115.00Out of stock
Michele Chiarlo La Court
$99.00
Michele Chiarlo Le Orme
$65.00
Pertinace Barolo
$100.00Out of stock
Ruffino "Ducale" Chianti
$70.00
Ruffino Chianti
$56.00
Salvatore Ferragamo Borrigiano
$72.00
Valmorena Barbera di Asti
$70.00
Villa Giada Barolo
$95.00
BTL Anakota Cabernet
$180.00Out of stock
BTL Caymus Cabernet
$195.00Out of stock
BTL Joseph Phelps Cabernet
$165.00Out of stock
BTL Chimney Rock Cabernet
$220.00Out of stock
BTL Darioush Cabernet
$265.00
Alamos Malbec BTL
$52.00
Antica Cabernet - BTL
$123.00
Austin Hope Cabernet - BTL
$95.00
Bella Union Cabernet - BTL
$130.00
Belle Glos Clark & Telephone - BTL
$85.00
Berceo Crianza - BTL
$60.00
Bodega "Chento" Malbec - BTL
$60.00
Chateau Gigognan - BTL
$130.00Out of stock
Chateau Grand Barrail Bordeaux - BTL
$105.00Out of stock
Chateau La Nerthe - BTL
$110.00
Chateau Pay La Tour Bordeaux - BTL
$60.00
Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot - BTL
$87.00
Comte de Langeront
$70.00
CORKAGE FEE
$25.00
Darioush Signature Merlot - BTL
$130.00Out of stock
Domaine Prieur-Brunet - BTL
$115.00
Don Miguel Gascon Malbec - BTL
$50.00
Duckhorn Merlot - BTL
$95.00Out of stock
Emmolo Merlot
$88.00
En Route PN - BTL
$105.00
Firesteed Pinot Noir - BTL
$68.00
Foley Johnson Cabernet
$89.00Out of stock
Four Graces - BTL
$80.00
Girard Cabernet - BTL
$92.00
Golden Eye - BTL
$93.00Out of stock
Groth Cabernet - BTL
$110.00
Hess "Shirtail" Pinot Noir - BTL
$60.00
Jayson Red Blend - BTL
$125.00
Justin Cabernet - BTL
$83.00
Justin Isosceles - BTL
$120.00
Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir - BTL
$85.00Out of stock
Knotty Vines Cabernet - BTL
$48.00
Kuleto Estate Cabernet - BTL
$125.00Out of stock
Lobetio Tempranillo - BTL
$50.00
Louis Jadot Pommard - BTL
$135.00
Louis Martin Cabernet - BTL
$60.00
Louis.M. Martini Cab Napa - BTL
$100.00
Merryvale Merlot - BTL
$100.00
Montevannos Crianza - BTL
$70.00
Murrieta's Well "The Spur" - BTL
$70.00
Orin Swift Papillon - BTL
$135.00
Oyster Bay Pinot Noir - BTL
$52.00
Penfolds Bin 600 - BTL
$100.00Out of stock
Prisoner "Saldo" Zin Blend - BTL
$84.00
Quilt Cabernet - BTL
$85.00
Ravel & Stitch Cabernet - BTL
$65.00
Simi Landslide - BTL
$90.00
The Prisoner Zin Blend - BTL
$100.00
Unshackled Cabernet - BTL
$88.00
Velvet Devil Merlot - BTL
$48.00
Wente Cabernet - BTL
$68.00
White Wines
BTL Canard-Duchene Brut
$90.00Out of stock
BTL Canard-Duchene Rose
$95.00
BTL Henriot Blanc
$120.00
BTL Ruffino Prosecco Brut
$48.00
GLS Ruffino Prosecco Brut
$12.00
BTL Ruffino Prosecco Rose
$48.00Out of stock
GLS Ruffino Prosecco Rose
$12.00
BTL Taittinger Brut
$120.00
BTL J Cuvee Brut
$80.00
BTL Veuve
$150.00
BTL Complicated Chardonnay
$56.00
BTL Far Niente Chard
$130.00Out of stock
BTL Flowers Chardonnay
$90.00Out of stock
BTL Harken Chardonnay
$56.00
BTL Louis Jadot Chablis
$72.00
BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay
$68.00Out of stock
BTL Prisoner The Snitch Chardonnay
$80.00Out of stock
BTL Wente Chardonnay
$52.00
BTL Albert Bichot Chablis
$72.00
BTL Caposaldo Moscato
$48.00
BTL Decoy SB
$60.00
BTL Dourthe Sauvignon Blanc
$64.00
BTL Fleurs de Prairie
$60.00
BTL Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis
$72.00
BTL La Terre White Zin
$48.00
BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$52.00
BTL Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio
$56.00
BTL St. Michelle
$56.00
BTL Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc
$75.00
BTL Whispering Angel
$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining