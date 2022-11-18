Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosebud Steakhouse Magnificent Mile

3,257 Reviews

$$$

192 E Walton

Chicago, IL 60611

Popular Items

Chopped Salad
Prime Burger
Brick Chicken

Appetizers

App Lamb Chop Lollipops

App Lamb Chop Lollipops

$21.00
Chilled Shrimp Cocktail

Chilled Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00
Fork & Knife Bacon

Fork & Knife Bacon

$24.00
Maryland Crab Cake

Maryland Crab Cake

$24.00
Meatballs

Meatballs

$17.00
Nueske's BLT Sliders

Nueske's BLT Sliders

$17.00
Oysters 1/2 Dozen

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$18.00
Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$20.00

Soup & Salad

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$18.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.00
House Salad

House Salad

$9.00
Jalapeno Corn Chowder

Jalapeno Corn Chowder

$7.00+
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

This item contains bacon. Please indicate if you wish to omit the bacon.

Lobster Bisque

Steaks & Chops

12 oz Filet

12 oz Filet

$60.00
8 oz Filet

8 oz Filet

$48.00
Bone In Filet

Bone In Filet

$65.00
Chicago Cut Ribeye

Chicago Cut Ribeye

$68.00

DA Kansas City Strip

$65.00
Delmonico

Delmonico

$59.00
Dry Aged Ribeye Cowboy

Dry Aged Ribeye Cowboy

$68.00
Lamb Chops Entree

Lamb Chops Entree

$55.00
New York Strip

New York Strip

$59.00
Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$35.00

Veal Chop

$69.00

Steak Enhancements

Bearnaise Sauce

$4.00

Bordelaise Sauce

$4.00

Brandy Peppercorn

$4.00

Herb Butter

$4.00

Lobster Tail 6 OZ

$35.00

Mushroom Sauce

$4.00

Oreganato Sauce

$4.00

Oscar

$20.00

Truffle Butter

$5.00

Velasco Sauce

$4.00

Horseradish Sauce

$3.00

Chicago Favorites

Berkshire Pork Chop

Berkshire Pork Chop

$35.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

This item contains bacon. Please indicate if you want to omit the bacon.

Prime Burger

Prime Burger

$18.00
Steak Sandwich DA

Steak Sandwich DA

$25.00
Walton St Chopped Sirloin

Walton St Chopped Sirloin

$24.00

Seafood

Asian Sea Bass

Asian Sea Bass

$49.00
Broiled Salmon

Broiled Salmon

$36.00
Dover Sole

Dover Sole

$54.00
Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$38.00
Seabass Broiled

Seabass Broiled

$47.00

Rosebud Classics

Brick Chicken

Brick Chicken

$35.00
Chicken Calabrese

Chicken Calabrese

$33.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$33.00
Rigatoni Vodka

Rigatoni Vodka

$24.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$26.00

Pasta Marinara Entree

$22.00

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$13.00
Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

This item contains bacon. Please indicate if you wish to omit the bacon.

Cauliflower Au Gratin

Cauliflower Au Gratin

$12.00
Corn off the Cobb

Corn off the Cobb

$11.00
French Fries

French Fries

$8.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00
Giant Baked Potato

Giant Baked Potato

$10.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00
Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$13.00
Side Pasta Marinara

Side Pasta Marinara

$6.00
Spinach

Spinach

$13.00
Truffle & Parm Tots

Truffle & Parm Tots

$11.00

Dessert

Butter Cake

Butter Cake

$16.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$16.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$16.00

Gelato

$4.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$14.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$14.00
Sorbetto

Sorbetto

$4.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$16.00

Strawberries & Cream

Daily Specials

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$16.00

Cacio E Pepe Gamberi

$45.00

Creamed Spinach

$15.00
Jalapeno Hashbrowns

Jalapeno Hashbrowns

$12.00

Mozzarella & Tomato Salad

$18.00

Pan Roasted Mussels Diablo

$24.00

Pan Skillet Shrimp Dumplings

$21.00
Porterhouse

Porterhouse

$90.00
Rosebud Dry-Aged Drop Steak

Rosebud Dry-Aged Drop Steak

$44.00

Salmon al Fresco

$40.00

Short Rib Bolognese

$35.00
Trio Filet Mignon Medallions

Trio Filet Mignon Medallions

$48.00

Twin Lobster Tails

$70.00

Zuppa Di Mare

$50.00

Sauteed Broccolini

Baked French Onion Soup

$9.00

Chicken White Wine Garlic

$33.00

Steak Frites

$44.00

Pre Packaged Steaks

Pre Packaged - BI Filet (wet aged)

Pre Packaged - BI Filet (wet aged)

$54.00
Pre Packaged - BI Ribeye (dry aged)

Pre Packaged - BI Ribeye (dry aged)

$58.00
Pre Packaged - BI Ribeye (wet aged)

Pre Packaged - BI Ribeye (wet aged)

$58.00
Pre Packaged - Delmonico (wet aged)

Pre Packaged - Delmonico (wet aged)

$49.00
Pre Packaged - Filet Mignon (12 oz)

Pre Packaged - Filet Mignon (12 oz)

$45.00
Pre Packaged - Filet Mignon (8 oz)

Pre Packaged - Filet Mignon (8 oz)

$35.00
Pre Packaged - Kansas City (dry aged)

Pre Packaged - Kansas City (dry aged)

$54.00
Pre Packaged - NY Strip (wet aged)

Pre Packaged - NY Strip (wet aged)

$49.00

PDR Hors d' Oeuvres

Fresh Vegetables Crudites

$95.00

Shrimp Cocktail Doz.

$96.00

Beer

Heineken

$8.00

Pilsner Urquell

$8.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$8.00

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$9.00

Peroni

Modelo Negra

Corona Light

Kaliber

$7.00

Blue Moon

Pauliner Octoberfest

Beer for Tacos

$7.00

Dovetail Helles Lager

Le Tub

$6.00

Bud Light

NA Bev

Acqua Panna

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Q Ginger Beer

$3.00

Santa Vittoria Sparkling

$7.00

Santa Vittoria Still

$7.00

Soda

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Red Wines

Antinori "Prunotto" Barbaresco

$90.00

Antinori Chianti Classico

$85.00

Antinori IL Bruciato

$75.00

Antinori Prunotto Borolo

$120.00Out of stock

Banfi Belnero

$88.00

Castello di Verduno Barbaresco

$110.00

Gaja, Sito Moresco

$140.00

IL Borro Super Tuscan

$90.00

Lunaria Montepulciano d' Abruzzo

$60.00

Masi Costesera Amarone

$130.00

Massolino Barolo

$115.00Out of stock

Michele Chiarlo La Court

$99.00

Michele Chiarlo Le Orme

$65.00

Pertinace Barolo

$100.00Out of stock

Ruffino "Ducale" Chianti

$70.00

Ruffino Chianti

$56.00

Salvatore Ferragamo Borrigiano

$72.00

Valmorena Barbera di Asti

$70.00

Villa Giada Barolo

$95.00

BTL Anakota Cabernet

$180.00Out of stock

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$195.00Out of stock

BTL Joseph Phelps Cabernet

$165.00Out of stock

BTL Chimney Rock Cabernet

$220.00Out of stock

BTL Darioush Cabernet

$265.00

Alamos Malbec BTL

$52.00

Antica Cabernet - BTL

$123.00

Austin Hope Cabernet - BTL

$95.00

Bella Union Cabernet - BTL

$130.00

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone - BTL

$85.00

Berceo Crianza - BTL

$60.00

Bodega "Chento" Malbec - BTL

$60.00

Chateau Gigognan - BTL

$130.00Out of stock

Chateau Grand Barrail Bordeaux - BTL

$105.00Out of stock

Chateau La Nerthe - BTL

$110.00

Chateau Pay La Tour Bordeaux - BTL

$60.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Merlot - BTL

$87.00

Comte de Langeront

$70.00

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

Darioush Signature Merlot - BTL

$130.00Out of stock

Domaine Prieur-Brunet - BTL

$115.00

Don Miguel Gascon Malbec - BTL

$50.00

Duckhorn Merlot - BTL

$95.00Out of stock

Emmolo Merlot

$88.00

En Route PN - BTL

$105.00

Firesteed Pinot Noir - BTL

$68.00

Foley Johnson Cabernet

$89.00Out of stock

Four Graces - BTL

$80.00

Girard Cabernet - BTL

$92.00

Golden Eye - BTL

$93.00Out of stock

Groth Cabernet - BTL

$110.00

Hess "Shirtail" Pinot Noir - BTL

$60.00

Jayson Red Blend - BTL

$125.00

Justin Cabernet - BTL

$83.00

Justin Isosceles - BTL

$120.00

Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir - BTL

$85.00Out of stock

Knotty Vines Cabernet - BTL

$48.00

Kuleto Estate Cabernet - BTL

$125.00Out of stock

Lobetio Tempranillo - BTL

$50.00

Louis Jadot Pommard - BTL

$135.00

Louis Martin Cabernet - BTL

$60.00

Louis.M. Martini Cab Napa - BTL

$100.00

Merryvale Merlot - BTL

$100.00

Montevannos Crianza - BTL

$70.00

Murrieta's Well "The Spur" - BTL

$70.00

Orin Swift Papillon - BTL

$135.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir - BTL

$52.00

Penfolds Bin 600 - BTL

$100.00Out of stock

Prisoner "Saldo" Zin Blend - BTL

$84.00

Quilt Cabernet - BTL

$85.00

Ravel & Stitch Cabernet - BTL

$65.00

Simi Landslide - BTL

$90.00

The Prisoner Zin Blend - BTL

$100.00

Unshackled Cabernet - BTL

$88.00

Velvet Devil Merlot - BTL

$48.00

Wente Cabernet - BTL

$68.00

White Wines

BTL Canard-Duchene Brut

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Canard-Duchene Rose

$95.00

BTL Henriot Blanc

$120.00

BTL Ruffino Prosecco Brut

$48.00

GLS Ruffino Prosecco Brut

$12.00

BTL Ruffino Prosecco Rose

$48.00Out of stock

GLS Ruffino Prosecco Rose

$12.00

BTL Taittinger Brut

$120.00

BTL J Cuvee Brut

$80.00

BTL Veuve

$150.00

BTL Complicated Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Far Niente Chard

$130.00Out of stock

BTL Flowers Chardonnay

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Harken Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Louis Jadot Chablis

$72.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$68.00Out of stock

BTL Prisoner The Snitch Chardonnay

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Albert Bichot Chablis

$72.00

BTL Caposaldo Moscato

$48.00

BTL Decoy SB

$60.00

BTL Dourthe Sauvignon Blanc

$64.00

BTL Fleurs de Prairie

$60.00

BTL Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis

$72.00

BTL La Terre White Zin

$48.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$56.00

BTL St. Michelle

$56.00

BTL Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc

$75.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining