Chatham restaurants you'll love

Chatham restaurants
Toast

Chatham's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken
Soul Food
Must-try Chatham restaurants

Reggio's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Reggio's Pizza

8548 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago

Avg 2 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$12.90
10 broasted wings served with fries, cole slaw and bread
6 Wings$8.80
6 broasted wings served with fries, cole slaw and bread
Italian Beef Special$6.25
sandwich served with fries and pop
More about Reggio's Pizza
Dock's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dock's

321 E 35th, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (951 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Catfish Nugget$6.65
Sea Nuggets(small)$5.35
The Famous Fishwich$6.85
More about Dock's
Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant image

 

Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant

33 East 83rd St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant
