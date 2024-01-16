Seafood
DOCKS
951 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
321 E 35th, Chicago, IL 60616
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Canal Street
3.6 • 569
2120 S Canal Street Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurant
The Dearborn - 145 N Dearborn St
No Reviews
145 North Dearborn Street Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurant