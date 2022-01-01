Restaurant header imageView gallery
Flight Club - West Wacker

review star

No reviews yet

111 West Wacker Dr

Unit 2

Chicago, IL 60601

Truffle Parm Fries
Barbacoa Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Shareables

Yuzu Guacamole

Yuzu Guacamole

$13.00

Corn Nut Crunch, Jalapeño Powder, Tortilla Chips & Seasonal Veggies

Lobster Elote Dip

Lobster Elote Dip

$17.00

Hot Grilled Street Corn, Mayonnaise, Lime, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Cotija, Tajin, Flour Tortilla Chips

Black & White Hummus

Black & White Hummus

$14.00

Spicy Black Tahini Hummus, White Garlic Hummus, Heirloom Veggies, Grilled Pita

Steak Kushiyaki Skewers

Steak Kushiyaki Skewers

$18.00

Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Garlic Ginger Soy, Kung Pao Sauce, Scallions, Fried Rice Noodles

Thai Spiced Pork Satay

Thai Spiced Pork Satay

$15.00Out of stock

Tamarind Peanut Sauce, Sambal Asli, Scallions

Tandoori Chicken Skewers

Tandoori Chicken Skewers

$14.00

Mango Chutney, Spiced Yogurt, Cilantro

Pork Belly Bao Buns

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$14.00

Hoisin Glazed Crispy Pork Belly, Pickled Daikon, Jalapeño, Carrot, Cucumber, Cilantro

Poke Tacos

Poke Tacos

$15.00

Ahi Tuna, Fennel, Cucumber, Chili Vinaigrette, Mandarin Orange

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.00

Chipotle, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Crema

FC Prime Sliders

FC Prime Sliders

$16.00

Griddled Prime Beef, Butter Lettuce, Roasted Tomato, Hickory Kidd Cheese, Sesame Seed Buns

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken, Carrot, Celery, Arugula, Ranch Vinaigrette, Brioche Buns

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$13.00

Calabrian Chili, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sesame Seed Buns

Ginger Vegetable Dumpling

Ginger Vegetable Dumpling

$11.00

Mushroom, Cabbage, Spiced Soy Sauce

Kung Pao Cauliflower

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$10.00

Fried Cauliflower, Szechuan Pepper Sauce, Sesame Peanut Brittle

Togarashi Edamame

Togarashi Edamame

$11.00

Thai Lime Chili Sauce, Togarashi Spice

Viper Fries

Viper Fries

$9.00

Snake Bite Spiced Sidewinder Fries, FC Fry Sauce

Truffle Parm Fries

Truffle Parm Fries

$8.00

Parmesan, Parsley

French Fries

$6.00

Flatbreads

Four Cheese Flatbread

Four Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone, Hickory Kidd

Vegan Banh Mi Flatbread

Vegan Banh Mi Flatbread

$15.00

Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Gochujang Braised Jackfruit, Carrot, Pickled Daikon, Onion, Jalapeño, Cilantro

Burrata Flatbread

Burrata Flatbread

$17.00

Basil Pesto, Grilled Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomato, Olive Oil

Bacon Flatbread

Bacon Flatbread

$15.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Fontiago Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic

Chicken Sausage Flatbread

Chicken Sausage Flatbread

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Oregano

Desserts

Cookie Tower

Cookie Tower

$29.00

Assorted Macaron Flavors, Orange Madeleines & Strawberry Mousse Filled Profiteroles with Chocolate Hazelnut Sauce

Cronuts

Cronuts

$8.00

Chocolate & Raspberry Sauces

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$5.00

Chef's Selection of Cotton Candy

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Flight Club Chicago is a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue with a ground floor restaurant, serving food from an acclaimed team of executive chefs and two cocktail bars with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is also the US home of Social Darts.

111 West Wacker Dr, Unit 2, Chicago, IL 60601

Directions

